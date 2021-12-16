Nicknames of U.S. States

There are 50 states in the United States that are officially recognized.

Many people are surprised to learn that each of those states has a nickname, whether it's an official or unofficial one. States have a variety of nicknames, some derived from their history (Constitution State, Land of Lincoln), while others are based on what grows in the area (Peach State, Spud State) (Grand Canyon State).

Some make you desire to go to the location in question (Sunshine State, Colorful Colorado, Land of Opportunity).

The History

People who aren't locals can find some of the nicknames strange or unusual. There's a chance they're not what you expect. While the Constitution State isn't where the US Constitution was established (Philadelphia was), the nickname stems from the 1639 charter that three communities put together to govern their settlements. The Fundamental Orders was the first written constitution, according to some historians. This "first" is hotly contested, with some arguing that it is a constitution in and of itself.

In the names of Alabama, Maryland, and Tennessee, wars come into play. Although the yellowhammer is a bird, the Confederate soldiers' yellow fabric uniforms resembled the bird, garnering the moniker for both the men and the state. There is also "Old Line" in the name of "steadfast Maryland soldiers" from the American Revolutionary War. Tennessee became known as the "Volunteer State" because of its troops who volunteered during the Mexican-American War (not the War of 1812).

The "Tar Heel" moniker dates back to the colonial era when pine trees from North Carolina were cut to produce tar, pitch, and turpentine for wooden navy ships.

In Oklahoma in 1889, people flocked to the state to lay claim to the land. The term "Sooners" was coined for those who arrived before the scheduled arrival time. A year after it became a state in 1907, the area was abolished.

Now, The Nicknames

The following is a list of the 50 states' nicknames. In the event that a state has more than one nickname, the more popular or official one is mentioned first.

Alabama: Yellowhammer State, Heart of Dixie

Cotton State

Stars Fell on Alabama

Camellia State

Lizard State

Cotton Plantation State

Alaska: The Last Frontier, Land of the Midnight Sun

Great Land

Seward's Folly

Seward's Icebox

Russian America

Territory of Baranov

Mainland State

49th State

Sourdough State

Up Over

Arizona: Grand Canyon State, Apache State

Copper State

Baby State

Aztec State

Italy of America

Sand Hill State

Sunset State

Valentine State

Arkansas: Natural State, Land of Opportunity

Wonder State

Bowie State

Toothpick State

Hot Water State

Bear State

Razorback State

What a State!

Rackensack

Diamond State

California: Golden State, Grape State

Land of Sunshine and Opportunity

Land of Milk and Honey

Land of Fruits and Nuts

Where Stars Are Buried

Cereal Bowl of the Nation

Eureka State

Bear State (or Republic)

El Dorado State

Golden West

Colorado: Centennial State, Columbine State

Rocky Mountain State

Highest State

Mile-high State

Buffalo Plains State

Lead State

Silver State

Treasure State

Colorful Colorado

Connecticut: Constitution State, Arsenal of the Nation

Nutmeg State

Provisions State

Blue Law State

Land of Steady Habits

Freestone State

Delaware: First State, Diamond State

Spud State

Blue Hen State

Small Wonder

Peach State

New Sweden

Land of Tax-Free Shopping

Florida: Sunshine State, Everglade State

Orange State

Alligator State (No other state is nicknamed for a reptile.)

Peninsula State

Flower State

Citrus State

Georgia: Peach State, Empire State of the South

Goober State

Yankee-land of the South

Cracker State

Buzzard State

Pine State

Hawaii: Aloha State, Pineapple State

Rainbow State

Youngest State

Paradise of the Pacific

Crossroads of the Pacific

Idaho: Gem State, Spud State

Gem of the Mountains

Land of Famous Potatoes

Illinois: Prairie State, Land of Lincoln

Rainy State

Corn State

Inland Empire

Sucker State

Garden of the West

Garden State

Indiana: Hoosier State, Hospitality State

Crossroads of America

Iowa: Hawkeye State, Corn State

Kansas: Sunflower State, Jayhawk State

Wheat State

Central State

Grasshopper State

Garden of the West

Squatter State

Bleeding Kansas

Battleground of Freedom

Cyclone State

Midway, USA

Kentucky: Bluegrass State, Tobacco State

Hemp State

Rock-Ribbed State

Dark and Bloody Ground

Louisiana: Pelican State, Bayou State

Child of the Mississippi

Creole State

Mardi Gras State

Cajun State

Jazz capital of the US

Bayou Country

Cajun Country

Sportsman's Paradise

Fisherman's Paradise

Holland of America

Sugar State

Maine: Pine Tree State, Vacationland

Switzerland of America

Down East

Polar Star State

Lumber State

Border State

Old Dirigo State

Maryland: Old Line State, Cockade State

Free State

Monumental State

Terrapin State

Chesapeake State

Oyster State

America in Miniature

Massachusetts: Bay State, Colony State

Spirit of America

Michigan: Great Lake State, Mitten State

Winter

Water Wonderland

Wolverine State

Peninsula State

Lake State

Lady of the Lake

Auto State

Minnesota: North Star State, Gopher State

State of Hockey

Land of 10,000 Lakes

Bread and Butter State

Bread Basket of the Nation

Cream Pitcher of the Nation

Wheat State

Playground of the Nation

New England of the West

Mississippi: Magnolia State, Hospitality State

Mudcat State

Groundhog State

Bayou State

Eagle State

Border-Eagle State

Missouri: Show Me State, Bullion State

Cave State

Iron Mountain State

Lead State

Puke State

Ozark State

Pennsylvania of the West.

Mother of the West

Montana: Treasure State, Big Sky Country

Last Best Place

Bonanza State

Land of Shining Mountains

Stub-Toe State

Headwaters State

Mountain State

Nebraska: Cornhusker State, Beef State

Tree Planters' State

Antelope State

Bugeating State

Black Water State

Squatters

Nevada: Silver State, Battle-Born State

Sagebrush State

Sage State

Mining State

Sierra Nevada Territory

Washoe Territory

Carson Territory

Eastern Slope

Humboldt

Esmeralda

Sierra Plata

Oro Plata

Bullion

Divorce State

Silverland

New Hampshire: Granite State, Mother of Rivers

White Mountain State

Queen State

Switzerland of America

New Jersey: Garden State, Clam State

Camden State

Camden and Aboy State

Amboy State

Jersey Blue State

Pathway of the Revolution

Mosquito State

New Mexico: Land of Enchantment, "Otro"

New Andalusia

Colorful State

Cactus State

Spanish State

Land of Sunshine

Sunshine State

Land of the Delight Makers

Land of Opportunity

Land of the Heart's Desire

Outer Space State

New York: Empire State, Big Apple

Excelsior State

Knickerbocker State

Gateway to the West

North Carolina: Tar Heel State, Old North State

Turpentine State

First in Flight

First in Freedom

Land of the Sky

Rip Van Winkle State

North Dakota: Peace Garden State, Flickertail State

Sioux State

Roughrider State

Dakota

Land of the Dakotas

Great Central State

Ohio: Buckeye State, Mother of Modern Presidents

Yankee State

Oklahoma: Sooner State, Cowboy Country

Land of the Red Man

Boomer's Paradise

Oregon: Beaver State, Union State

Webfoot State

Hard-case State

Sunset State

Pennsylvania: Keystone State, Independence State

Quaker State

Commonwealth

Oil State

Coal State

Steel State

Rhode Island: Ocean State, Little Rhody

Plantation State

Smallest State

Land of Roger Williams

Southern Gateway of New England

South Carolina: Palmetto State, Rice State

Iodine State

Keystone of the South Atlantic Seaboard

Swamp State

Sand-lapper State.

South Dakota: Mount Rushmore State, Blizzard State

Artesian State

Land of Infinite Variety

Land of Plenty

Tennessee: Volunteer State, Butternut State

Big Bend State

Mother of Southwestern Statesmen

River with the Big Bend

Hog State

Hominy State

Texas: Lone Star State, Beef State

Jumbo State

Super-American State

Banner State

Blizzard State

Utah: Beehive State, Deseret

Mormon State

Land of the Mormons

Land of the Saints

Salt Lake State

Vermont: Green Mountain State

Virginia: The Old Dominion, Mother of Presidents

Ancient Dominion

Mother of States

Mother of Statesmen

Cavalier State

Washington: Evergreen State, State of Love and Trust

Chinook State

Green Tree State

West Virginia: Mountain State

Wisconsin: Badger State, America's Dairyland

Cheese State

Dairy State

America's Bread Basket

Copper State