Nicknames of U.S. States

There are 50 states in the United States that are officially recognized.
Many people are surprised to learn that each of those states has a nickname, whether it's an official or unofficial one. States have a variety of nicknames, some derived from their history (Constitution State, Land of Lincoln), while others are based on what grows in the area (Peach State, Spud State) (Grand Canyon State).
Some make you desire to go to the location in question (Sunshine State, Colorful Colorado, Land of Opportunity).
The History
People who aren't locals can find some of the nicknames strange or unusual. There's a chance they're not what you expect. While the Constitution State isn't where the US Constitution was established (Philadelphia was), the nickname stems from the 1639 charter that three communities put together to govern their settlements. The Fundamental Orders was the first written constitution, according to some historians. This "first" is hotly contested, with some arguing that it is a constitution in and of itself.
In the names of Alabama, Maryland, and Tennessee, wars come into play. Although the yellowhammer is a bird, the Confederate soldiers' yellow fabric uniforms resembled the bird, garnering the moniker for both the men and the state. There is also "Old Line" in the name of "steadfast Maryland soldiers" from the American Revolutionary War. Tennessee became known as the "Volunteer State" because of its troops who volunteered during the Mexican-American War (not the War of 1812).
The "Tar Heel" moniker dates back to the colonial era when pine trees from North Carolina were cut to produce tar, pitch, and turpentine for wooden navy ships.
In Oklahoma in 1889, people flocked to the state to lay claim to the land. The term "Sooners" was coined for those who arrived before the scheduled arrival time. A year after it became a state in 1907, the area was abolished.
Now, The Nicknames
The following is a list of the 50 states' nicknames. In the event that a state has more than one nickname, the more popular or official one is mentioned first.
- Alabama: Yellowhammer State, Heart of Dixie
Cotton State
Stars Fell on Alabama
Camellia State
Lizard State
Cotton Plantation State
- Alaska: The Last Frontier, Land of the Midnight Sun
Great Land
Seward's Folly
Seward's Icebox
Russian America
Territory of Baranov
Mainland State
49th State
Sourdough State
Up Over
- Arizona: Grand Canyon State, Apache State
Copper State
Baby State
Aztec State
Italy of America
Sand Hill State
Sunset State
Valentine State
- Arkansas: Natural State, Land of Opportunity
Wonder State
Bowie State
Toothpick State
Hot Water State
Bear State
Razorback State
What a State!
Rackensack
Diamond State
- California: Golden State, Grape State
Land of Sunshine and Opportunity
Land of Milk and Honey
Land of Fruits and Nuts
Where Stars Are Buried
Cereal Bowl of the Nation
Eureka State
Bear State (or Republic)
El Dorado State
Golden West
- Colorado: Centennial State, Columbine State
Rocky Mountain State
Highest State
Mile-high State
Buffalo Plains State
Lead State
Silver State
Treasure State
Colorful Colorado
- Connecticut: Constitution State, Arsenal of the Nation
Nutmeg State
Provisions State
Blue Law State
Land of Steady Habits
Freestone State
- Delaware: First State, Diamond State
Spud State
Blue Hen State
Small Wonder
Peach State
New Sweden
Land of Tax-Free Shopping
- Florida: Sunshine State, Everglade State
Orange State
Alligator State (No other state is nicknamed for a reptile.)
Peninsula State
Flower State
Citrus State
- Georgia: Peach State, Empire State of the South
Goober State
Yankee-land of the South
Cracker State
Buzzard State
Pine State
- Hawaii: Aloha State, Pineapple State
Rainbow State
Youngest State
Paradise of the Pacific
Crossroads of the Pacific
- Idaho: Gem State, Spud State
Gem of the Mountains
Land of Famous Potatoes
- Illinois: Prairie State, Land of Lincoln
Rainy State
Corn State
Inland Empire
Sucker State
Garden of the West
Garden State
- Indiana: Hoosier State, Hospitality State
Crossroads of America
- Iowa: Hawkeye State, Corn State
- Kansas: Sunflower State, Jayhawk State
Wheat State
Central State
Grasshopper State
Garden of the West
Squatter State
Bleeding Kansas
Battleground of Freedom
Cyclone State
Midway, USA
- Kentucky: Bluegrass State, Tobacco State
Hemp State
Rock-Ribbed State
Dark and Bloody Ground
- Louisiana: Pelican State, Bayou State
Child of the Mississippi
Creole State
Mardi Gras State
Cajun State
Jazz capital of the US
Bayou Country
Cajun Country
Sportsman's Paradise
Fisherman's Paradise
Holland of America
Sugar State
- Maine: Pine Tree State, Vacationland
Switzerland of America
Down East
Polar Star State
Lumber State
Border State
Old Dirigo State
- Maryland: Old Line State, Cockade State
Free State
Monumental State
Terrapin State
Chesapeake State
Oyster State
America in Miniature
- Massachusetts: Bay State, Colony State
Spirit of America
- Michigan: Great Lake State, Mitten State
Winter
Water Wonderland
Wolverine State
Peninsula State
Lake State
Lady of the Lake
Auto State
- Minnesota: North Star State, Gopher State
State of Hockey
Land of 10,000 Lakes
Bread and Butter State
Bread Basket of the Nation
Cream Pitcher of the Nation
Wheat State
Playground of the Nation
New England of the West
- Mississippi: Magnolia State, Hospitality State
Mudcat State
Groundhog State
Bayou State
Eagle State
Border-Eagle State
- Missouri: Show Me State, Bullion State
Cave State
Iron Mountain State
Lead State
Puke State
Ozark State
Pennsylvania of the West.
Mother of the West
- Montana: Treasure State, Big Sky Country
Last Best Place
Bonanza State
Land of Shining Mountains
Stub-Toe State
Headwaters State
Mountain State
- Nebraska: Cornhusker State, Beef State
Tree Planters' State
Antelope State
Bugeating State
Black Water State
Squatters
- Nevada: Silver State, Battle-Born State
Sagebrush State
Sage State
Mining State
Sierra Nevada Territory
Washoe Territory
Carson Territory
Eastern Slope
Humboldt
Esmeralda
Sierra Plata
Oro Plata
Bullion
Divorce State
Silverland
- New Hampshire: Granite State, Mother of Rivers
White Mountain State
Queen State
Switzerland of America
- New Jersey: Garden State, Clam State
Camden State
Camden and Aboy State
Amboy State
Jersey Blue State
Pathway of the Revolution
Mosquito State
- New Mexico: Land of Enchantment, "Otro"
New Andalusia
Colorful State
Cactus State
Spanish State
Land of Sunshine
Sunshine State
Land of the Delight Makers
Land of Opportunity
Land of the Heart's Desire
Outer Space State
- New York: Empire State, Big Apple
Excelsior State
Knickerbocker State
Gateway to the West
- North Carolina: Tar Heel State, Old North State
Turpentine State
First in Flight
First in Freedom
Land of the Sky
Rip Van Winkle State
- North Dakota: Peace Garden State, Flickertail State
Sioux State
Roughrider State
Dakota
Land of the Dakotas
Great Central State
- Ohio: Buckeye State, Mother of Modern Presidents
Yankee State
- Oklahoma: Sooner State, Cowboy Country
Land of the Red Man
Boomer's Paradise
- Oregon: Beaver State, Union State
Webfoot State
Hard-case State
Sunset State
- Pennsylvania: Keystone State, Independence State
Quaker State
Commonwealth
Oil State
Coal State
Steel State
- Rhode Island: Ocean State, Little Rhody
Plantation State
Smallest State
Land of Roger Williams
Southern Gateway of New England
- South Carolina: Palmetto State, Rice State
Iodine State
Keystone of the South Atlantic Seaboard
Swamp State
Sand-lapper State.
- South Dakota: Mount Rushmore State, Blizzard State
Artesian State
Land of Infinite Variety
Land of Plenty
- Tennessee: Volunteer State, Butternut State
Big Bend State
Mother of Southwestern Statesmen
River with the Big Bend
Hog State
Hominy State
- Texas: Lone Star State, Beef State
Jumbo State
Super-American State
Banner State
Blizzard State
- Utah: Beehive State, Deseret
Mormon State
Land of the Mormons
Land of the Saints
Salt Lake State
- Vermont: Green Mountain State
- Virginia: The Old Dominion, Mother of Presidents
Ancient Dominion
Mother of States
Mother of Statesmen
Cavalier State
- Washington: Evergreen State, State of Love and Trust
Chinook State
Green Tree State
- West Virginia: Mountain State
- Wisconsin: Badger State, America's Dairyland
Cheese State
Dairy State
America's Bread Basket
Copper State
- Wyoming: Equality State, Cowboy State
Park State
Suffrage State
Sagebrush State
Big Wyoming
