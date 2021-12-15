The Curious Case of Tiny Jeans Pocket

Have you ever wondered what the pockets in your pants are for?

However, not the regular-sized ones (since they are, of course, intended for items like your phone and loose coins).

No, I am referring to the little pockets that are snuggled within the larger ones and which are normally only seen on one side of the larger ones.

You're obviously interested since you're here, else you wouldn't be - am I correct? -

It's true that there are few things in life that we are completely unable to comprehend.

However, when those tiny secrets are finally revealed, the world usually falls into significant meltdown mode due to the overwhelming significance of the new knowledge that has been revealed.

A similar situation occurred when everyone discovered what the additional shoelace hole in their sneakers was truly for.

Hold on to your hats, for some very inquisitive people, who couldn't bear the thought of living in a world where that pocket's purpose remained unknown, have gone out and uncovered what it is used for.

Apparently, the little pocket within the normal pocket was originally intended for cowboys in the 1800s, who used it to store their pocket watches (presumably to keep it safe while they were riding horseback).

However, since we are in the year 2021 and are not, for the most part, cowboys, these pockets have taken on new identities. Particularly since we now have wristwatches and everything, which means we don't really need a specific 'pocket' for them anymore.

Levi Strauss claims that this useful feature was originally included to protect pocket watches, hence the name. However, this extra pouch has served many functions, as evidenced by the many titles it has received, including frontier pocket, condom pocket, coin pocket, match pocket, and ticket pocket (just to name a few examples).

The more you know, the better! Consider the matter to be officially concluded.