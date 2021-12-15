Discipline Means Freedom

Darshak Rana

Photo by Manny Moreno on Unsplash

We all know how hard it is to be disciplined.

It's a constant battle, and sometimes it feels impossible. We're always looking for the quick fix or want to give up altogether because we're tired of fighting this never-ending war.

But discipline can actually be freeing if you look at it from a different perspective: one that recognizes that discipline is about self-control and developing habits that will help us achieve our goals in life!

How Discipline is Freedom

Many people are under the impression that freedom is something out of their control. They either have it or don't, but there are aspects of life within which you exercise your discipline and thus gain more freedom in your daily lives.

Through discipline, even the smallest tasks seem easier to handle because it frees up mental space for other things later on.

Discipline can be seen as a tool to help free oneself from being tied down by unnecessary stressors, so one gains back their time once again - this is why many refer to self-discipline as crucial for success.

Discipline not only allows you to focus on the task at hand but also enables you to refrain from making hasty decisions that could lead to negative consequences.

In essence, discipline grants us a sense of freedom by teaching us to manage our time and resources better while steering clear of distractions. With greater discipline comes a newfound sense of liberation - one in which we can face life's challenges head-on without feeling overwhelmed or stressed out.

So next time you feel like everything is getting on top of you, remember that discipline is your friend and can help set you free again!

The Benefits of Disciplining Yourself

One of the best things you can do for yourself is discipline yourself. This means setting rules and guidelines for your behavior and sticking to them. There are many benefits to disciplining yourself, including but not limited to:

• improved self-esteem

• better mental and physical health

• more productivity and creativity

• stronger relationships

Disciplining yourself takes effort, but it's worth it! Here are a few tips on how to get started:

Set rules and guidelines for yourself.

These should be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART). For example, if you want to improve your self-esteem, one rule could be "I will not put myself down or criticize myself for at least 24 hours."

Stick to your rules!

This can be difficult, but it's essential if you want to see results. When you slip up (and we all do), don't beat yourself up – just start again with fresh determination.

Give yourself feedback.

After setting some rules and sticking to them for a while, give yourself feedback on how well you did. This will help you determine whether the rules are helping you or not.

Reward yourself when you reach your goals.

Discipline is difficult, so give yourself a pat on the back when it's been earned!

Try to avoid temptation.

This can be difficult, but it's necessary if you want your rules and guidelines to stick. The more often you give in to temptations that don't align with your goals, the easier it will become for you not to follow through on them at all.

Why You Shouldn't Let Others Tell You What To Do 

Everyone has their own opinion, and that's okay. You may disagree with them, but it doesn't mean you should allow others to control your life or decisions. You have to live with the consequences of your own choices, so make sure they're ones you're okay with.

Follow your heart, and don't let anyone tell you what to do.

The only person who can truly know what's best for you is yourself, so trust in that and make decisions accordingly. You'll find happiness when you're doing things that make you happy, not what others think will make you happy. So go out there and be yourself - the only person who can control your life is you!

Don't let anyone else control your life - it's yours, and you deserve to live it the way you want! Make decisions based on what makes you happy, not others. Follow your heart and be yourself!

Last Thoughts

Discipline is a gift to be cherished and used wisely. It's the difference between feeling like you are stuck in quicksand or walking on air.

No one knows what life will throw at them, so discipline can help us navigate through it all with more grace than we could have done without it.

By setting guidelines for ourselves, following them consistently, and rewarding ourselves when we meet our goals - even if they seem small - we become masters of our destiny rather than slaves to others' opinions about how things should be. And that is true freedom!

