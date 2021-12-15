Buying a nice bunch of bananas to enjoy during the week and seeing that they have completely grown after only a couple of days is quite upsetting.

Bananas ripe quickly, and while they may be used to make an excellent aromatic banana loaf, they are often overlooked as table fruit.

However, the truth is that for many people, bananas are an essential dietary supplement.

There are several qualities and medical advantages to this fragrant tropical fruit, which makes it a standout. It is distinguished by its sweet flavor, amazing golden and light color, and creamy pulp rich in important vitamins and minerals.

The banana is one of the most widely eaten fruits on the planet, and it is always readily accessible.

It has many beneficial characteristics, but it is particularly known for the amount of fiber, carbs, and proteins it contains.

There is also no way to overlook the fact that it contains several antioxidants and crucial vitamins and minerals such as vitamin B6, vitamin C, folates, calcium, potassium, magnesium, and phosphorus.

This means that having a banana on hand will always be the ideal nutritional supplement free of problems, which is excellent because it gives you instant energy.

Bananas are suggested for people of all ages because of their soft texture, which allows them to be enjoyed by newborns, children, adolescents, women (particularly pregnant women), men, and the elderly. These foods are the ideal combination for providing us with satiating energy in between meals, and the list of health advantages is extensive.

This article is for you if you are frequently frustrated by the fact that you cannot finish a bunch of bananas due to their quick ripening. However, keeping bananas fresh for a longer time involves a simple approach.

What causes bananas to ripen so quickly?

A gas known as ethylene is released by bananas, one of several fruits that do so.

A plant hormone called ethylene is released when a fruit, such as a banana, ripens, and this causes the fruit to ripen.

It is also the same process that occurs quite notably in avocados, tomatoes, and potatoes, all of which are foods that generate ethylene when mature. For this reason, one of the most important suggestions is to keep this kind of vegetables aside from ethylene-sensitive items (like green beans, broccoli, onions, cauliflower, etc. ).

How can I keep bananas fresh for a longer period?

Banana stems are responsible for the emission of ethylene gas.

So the answer to keeping them fresh for longer and slowing down their maturation is much straightforward than you may believe; all you have to do is wrap the stems of bananas in plastic wrap to prevent the release of ethylene gas from occurring.

It doesn’t get much easier than this!

This simple task may be accomplished with a little piece of plastic wrap.

To ensure that the plastic wrap is securely connected to the stem and does not become too tight, it is recommended that a rubber band be tied around the exterior of the plastic wrap as a safety measure.

There has been considerable speculation about whether you wrap the whole bunch of bananas or each twig of bananas separately.

To determine which way is the most efficient, a prominent food site Food52 ran an experiment to determine which technique is the most effective over the longest period.

A few days later, they reached the conclusion that wrapping each banana stem individually is the most effective method of slowing down the ripening process of the banana.

As a result, the only thing you will have to do immediately following the weekly purchase will be to wait. It is necessary to split each banana and cover the stems with a piece of plastic wrap that is tightly wrapped.

Keep in mind to store them in a container that is separate from other fruits and vegetables and out of direct sunlight.

Another excellent suggestion is just to place the bananas in the refrigerator once they have reached the ideal amount of maturity.

In fact, this is one of the finest ideas for keeping them at the same level of maturity; it is also a piece of fantastic advice for extending their life without wasting them.

Caveat: If you put the bananas in the refrigerator when they are still green, they will never ripen. This is an extremely crucial point to keep in mind. If you take them out of the fridge after they’ve been there for a while, they’ll merely become black.

You are now aware that there are viable solutions to extending the shelf life of this nutritious food.

If you find yourself with a few extra bananas at the end of the week that you haven’t had a chance to utilize, remember that they can always be used to make other sorts of delights such as the famous banana bread, pancakes, cookies, and creamy smoothies.

Don’t be afraid to experiment with this fantastic culinary tip! It will quickly become a staple in your daily routine.