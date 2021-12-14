7-Eleven Is The House of Secrets

Darshak Rana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JTbCs_0dMqbJum00
Photo by billow926 on Unsplash

Convenience stores like 7-Eleven are well-known to everyone who has ever driven long distances or taken a vehicle ride in general.

A small ice house in the heart of the South was the seed from which a global chain of over 71,000 stores was sown in Dallas in 1927. The almost 100-year-old convenience shop is so well-known that the word "7-Eleven" conjures up thoughts of Slurpees and revolving taquitos.

In addition to snacks and drinks, 7-Eleven also has an assortment of secrets (some of which are quite fascinating) hidden away in its convenience stores.

From launching a Slurpee into space to accepting tax payments in an unexpected location, here are 7 things you didn't know about 7-Eleven.

1. It is not true that the sandwiches are crafted in-house.

7-Eleven's "fresh & chilled" sandwiches, which include popular items like the Italian Sub and Chicken Salad, aren't made fresh in-store, so we're sorry to disappoint you.

According to Convenience Store News, they are instead cooked in a USDA-inspected commercial kitchen and then sent to the store. Your best choice if you want anything custom-made is Wawa.

2. You may order 7-Eleven to be delivered to your home or office (Yes, alcohol too.)

If you're watching Netflix and need a late-night snack, this recipe is for you! 7-Eleven has you covered with an app.

Deliveries may be made to consumers in 30 minutes or less with 7-Now, the store's delivery app. You can buy anything from fresh food to beer and seltzer via the app, which has more than 3,300 things available for purchase.

3. In the beginning, they weren't referred to as 7-Eleven.

It's hard to believe, but 7-Eleven used to be known as something else.

First known as Tote'm Stores, the well-known Dallas-based network of stores was founded in the 1920s and has since become a household brand.

However, in the 1940s, the store's name was changed to 7-11 to match the store's operating hours, which were 7 AM to 11 PM at the time of its establishment.

4. Their menu changes depending on where they are.

There are 71,000 7-Elevens throughout the world, so don't expect an identical menu at all of them.

Steamed buns and onigiri can be found on the 7-Eleven menu in China, whilst fresh leis and nori rolls can be found in Hawaii.

Besides that, what else is new? Over 30,000 of its 71,000 retail outlets are situated in Japan.

5. 7-Eleven was sent into space as a Slurpee.

Bezos and Branson weren't the only ones to journey into outer space recently; the Slurpee, a popular drink at convenience stores, also made the trip.

Slurpees were sent into the air from a 7-Eleven in Michigan to celebrate its 94th birthday, using a balloon launcher.

6. They Have "Bring Your Own Container" Slurpee days

According to People magazine, 7-Eleven hosts "Bring Your Own Container" Slurpee days where consumers can fill up any container they choose with this cold beverage for just $1.50.

Despite this, there is one stipulation: Your beverage container must fit under the 10-inch circle "BYOC" cutout on the store display.

There is no need to bring your massive Tupperware with you, but you may want to leave your teapots and lemonade pitchers at home.

7. They produce their own private-label wines.

You can buy a bottle of liquor at a 7-Eleven instead of a liquor shop. Private-label wines, including Chardonnay and Pinot Grigio, are available at moderate pricing at the 24-hour shop.

Roamer, their new canned wine, was debuted in 2018 and is excellent for beach days or picnics in the park. A sampling of the 1,500 private-label goods available under the chain's own brand name.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
lifestyleentertainmenthobbieseducation7 eleven

Comments / 19

Published by

I write about lifestyle, health, fitness, culture, current events and social issues.

New York, NY
2206 followers

More from Darshak Rana

Opinion: Exercising Daily Is Not Tough

A man exercisingPhoto by Fausto Sandoval on Unsplash. [Disclaimer: The information provided here is for educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice.]

Read full story

Yoga Is More Than Burning Calories

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is for educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice.]. You may be unable to lose weight despite your best efforts because obesity is a condition with numerous underlying causes.

Read full story

Nicknames of U.S. States

There are 50 states in the United States that are officially recognized. Many people are surprised to learn that each of those states has a nickname, whether it's an official or unofficial one. States have a variety of nicknames, some derived from their history (Constitution State, Land of Lincoln), while others are based on what grows in the area (Peach State, Spud State) (Grand Canyon State).

Read full story
15 comments

Spider-Man: No Way Home - The Best Entertainer of The Year

After seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland's third live-action Spider-Man picture, I'm a little unsure of what to make of it. Is there a way to express its excellence without sacrificing even a sliver of its content?

Read full story

The Curious Case of Tiny Jeans Pocket

Have you ever wondered what the pockets in your pants are for?. However, not the regular-sized ones (since they are, of course, intended for items like your phone and loose coins).

Read full story

Discipline Means Freedom

We all know how hard it is to be disciplined. It's a constant battle, and sometimes it feels impossible. We're always looking for the quick fix or want to give up altogether because we're tired of fighting this never-ending war.

Read full story
2 comments

Keeping Bananas Fresh For a Longer Time

Buying a nice bunch of bananas to enjoy during the week and seeing that they have completely grown after only a couple of days is quite upsetting. Bananas ripe quickly, and while they may be used to make an excellent aromatic banana loaf, they are often overlooked as table fruit.

Read full story
65 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Celebrating Christmas In Las Vegas Is Heaven

Celebrating Christmas in Las Vegas is heaven. Las Vegas is well-known for its penchant for staging massive events. It's not just around the holidays that this is the case. A terrific time to visit Las Vegas around the holidays, and several hotels are advertising "socially-disconnected" Christmas family fun this year.

Read full story
8 comments

The Ancient Japanese Way to Detox

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is for educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice.]. I had always been into health and fitness. I loved nothing more than feeling strong, living in the moment, and discovering new ways to find and better myself.

Read full story
52 comments
Texas State

Unmissable Art Museums in Texas

For a state that has a wide range of world-class museums, it’s no surprise that Texas also has a wide range of museums dedicated to the visual arts. If you’re looking for a new way to learn about and appreciate art, go no further than the world’s museums and galleries. Because of this, I’ve compiled a list of the greatest art museums in Texas to get you started.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Stunning Christmas Lights In New York City

Knowing where the nicest Christmas lights can be found in New York City is a good idea because the city changes into a wonderful paradise with millions of holiday lights shortly after Thanksgiving.

Read full story

Advent Calendars: A Fun Way of Counting Down

There is a slew of fresh, exciting, and out-of-the-box approaches to keeping track of the days till Christmas for those who enjoy advent calendars. Bring one of these to Thanksgiving dinner and you can be sure that the receiver will be enjoying everyday delights all month long, from the affordable impulse buy to the splurge.

Read full story

Celebrating the Spirit of Christmas

The holidays are a time of joy and cheer, but sometimes you can feel lost in the flurry of events. If you’re not careful, your stress levels will go through the roof. Why not take some time to get into the Christmas spirit? Here are some ideas that will help you relax this holiday season.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Celebrates the Spirit of Christmas

Los Angeles is a bustling city home to many diverse people, so it's no surprise that many unique holiday celebrations are happening this time of year. Whether you're looking for a tree-lighting ceremony, an ice skating rink, or some mulled wine, these are just some of the ways LA is celebrating the season!

Read full story

Opinion: Working Overtime Means Inviting Irreparable Regrets

Why does an employer expect you to work hundreds of hours more than they pay you for?. Why do employees feel that they have to work overtime just because it is expected of them?

Read full story
8 comments

Storing Excess Food Produce The Right Way

[Disclaimer: This post is for educational purposes only and must not be treated as professional advice]. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve thrown away food because I didn’t know the proper way to store it.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Opinion: “Do What You Love” Is Terrible Advice

"I was walking to my car when I overheard someone talking about the article they had just read. When I came closer, I realized that those two people were having an argument." "The first person said 'Doing what you love is terrible advice.' To which the second person responded 'How can you say that? It's great!' And then he went on for his minute or so about how all of these successful people like Oprah and John Lennon loved what they did and became successful."

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Skills Are More Important Than Knowledge

Life skills matter because problems aren’t career or gender-specific. The knowledge we gained as kids and adults about reading, writing, using a computer, doing basic math, and understanding how bills work, only prepared us to pursue our passions without fumbling around.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Celebrating Christmas in New York is Heaven

Christmas in New York City is an experience unlike any other. New York City is a huge city, full of lights and trees during the holiday season. It's easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of this busy time, but we should never forget the true meaning of Christmas-bringing peace and joy where there is none.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy