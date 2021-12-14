7-Eleven Is The House of Secrets

Convenience stores like 7-Eleven are well-known to everyone who has ever driven long distances or taken a vehicle ride in general.

A small ice house in the heart of the South was the seed from which a global chain of over 71,000 stores was sown in Dallas in 1927. The almost 100-year-old convenience shop is so well-known that the word "7-Eleven" conjures up thoughts of Slurpees and revolving taquitos.

In addition to snacks and drinks, 7-Eleven also has an assortment of secrets (some of which are quite fascinating) hidden away in its convenience stores.

From launching a Slurpee into space to accepting tax payments in an unexpected location, here are 7 things you didn't know about 7-Eleven.

1. It is not true that the sandwiches are crafted in-house.

7-Eleven's "fresh & chilled" sandwiches, which include popular items like the Italian Sub and Chicken Salad, aren't made fresh in-store, so we're sorry to disappoint you.

According to Convenience Store News, they are instead cooked in a USDA-inspected commercial kitchen and then sent to the store. Your best choice if you want anything custom-made is Wawa.

2. You may order 7-Eleven to be delivered to your home or office (Yes, alcohol too.)

If you're watching Netflix and need a late-night snack, this recipe is for you! 7-Eleven has you covered with an app.

Deliveries may be made to consumers in 30 minutes or less with 7-Now, the store's delivery app. You can buy anything from fresh food to beer and seltzer via the app, which has more than 3,300 things available for purchase.

3. In the beginning, they weren't referred to as 7-Eleven.

It's hard to believe, but 7-Eleven used to be known as something else.

First known as Tote'm Stores, the well-known Dallas-based network of stores was founded in the 1920s and has since become a household brand.

However, in the 1940s, the store's name was changed to 7-11 to match the store's operating hours, which were 7 AM to 11 PM at the time of its establishment.

4. Their menu changes depending on where they are.

There are 71,000 7-Elevens throughout the world, so don't expect an identical menu at all of them.

Steamed buns and onigiri can be found on the 7-Eleven menu in China, whilst fresh leis and nori rolls can be found in Hawaii.

Besides that, what else is new? Over 30,000 of its 71,000 retail outlets are situated in Japan.

5. 7-Eleven was sent into space as a Slurpee.

Bezos and Branson weren't the only ones to journey into outer space recently; the Slurpee, a popular drink at convenience stores, also made the trip.

Slurpees were sent into the air from a 7-Eleven in Michigan to celebrate its 94th birthday, using a balloon launcher.

6. They Have "Bring Your Own Container" Slurpee days

According to People magazine, 7-Eleven hosts "Bring Your Own Container" Slurpee days where consumers can fill up any container they choose with this cold beverage for just $1.50.

Despite this, there is one stipulation: Your beverage container must fit under the 10-inch circle "BYOC" cutout on the store display.

There is no need to bring your massive Tupperware with you, but you may want to leave your teapots and lemonade pitchers at home.

7. They produce their own private-label wines.

You can buy a bottle of liquor at a 7-Eleven instead of a liquor shop. Private-label wines, including Chardonnay and Pinot Grigio, are available at moderate pricing at the 24-hour shop.

Roamer, their new canned wine, was debuted in 2018 and is excellent for beach days or picnics in the park. A sampling of the 1,500 private-label goods available under the chain's own brand name.