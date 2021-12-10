The Ancient Japanese Way to Detox

Darshak Rana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQFBH_0dJPoxwz00
Photo by Eli DeFaria on Unsplash

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is for educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice.]

I had always been into health and fitness. I loved nothing more than feeling strong, living in the moment, and discovering new ways to find and better myself.

One day while I was at work, I finally got around to reading an article about the old Japanese detoxification method that my coworker had emailed me months earlier.

As soon as I read it, everything clicked together for me: all of the times my mind felt foggy or overwhelmed; all of the stomach troubles due to poor diet; how much stress took a toll on my body over time.

I realized that detoxing wasn’t just about getting rid of toxins — it was also a self-care activity and an effort to improve mental well-being!

Having practiced that detoxification method for years and reaped positive results, I feel confident in sharing the same with you.

This old Japanese way to detox your body is not about dieting or fasting. But it includes natural remedies for removing toxins from the body. Besides, it doesn’t have any side effects.

So, let’s get started.

The traditional Japanese seaweed bath is more than just a relaxation

Traditionally, Japanese people love bath soaks. And they use seaweed to enhance their bathing experience.

In ancient times, seaweed was used as a cleansing ingredient that promotes sweating, which helps flush out toxins from the body.

However, even today, Japanese people enjoy taking baths with seaweed because it’s believed to help soothe and relax the mind and body by removing impurities!

Nowadays, if you lose weight too quickly by eating an extremely low-calorie diet or fasting for more than three days consecutively, you risk harming your health. A scientific study backs it.

Therefore, shifting away from these weight loss diets towards a more balanced approach — with good nutrition and some exercise — is recommended. When I came across this, I thought it was perfect because I’ve always believed in the power of nature.

Besides detoxification, the other benefits of seaweed bath include relief from:

  • Arthritis & Rheumatism
  • Eczema & Psoriasis
  • Acne
  • Fungal Infections
  • General well-being and relaxation
  • Soporific

A 2017 research states that seaweed baths containing Fucus serratus Linnaeus are a rich source of iodine which increases the urinary iodine concentration (UIC) of the bather and aids in iodine deficiency diseases.

It’s also especially beneficial for people who have high levels of stress!

How seaweed bath works

Seaweed is one of nature’s sponges, absorbing and concentrating minerals from the sea. Because saltwater and seaweed contain minerals vital to the operation of human skin cells, their topical use can be quite beneficial.

To a significant degree, mineral transference operates on the theory of osmosis, in which the skin is capable of absorbing the nutrient-rich infusion through the cells. The steam and hot water widen the pores and blood vessels, allowing the skin to be more susceptible to the minerals and vitamins in the bath.

The heated water stimulates blood circulation and cell oxygenation. It enhances the flow of oxygen-rich blood throughout the body, providing better sustenance to key organs and tissues. Increased blood flow then aids in the removal of pollutants from the body.

Elevating the detoxification experience

A typical Japanese bath consists of seaweed and sometimes green tea powder — which contains antioxidants to improve skin health. So, instead of taking an extra herbal supplement, just relax in a hot bath with some seaweed every once in a while. It’ll do wonders for your body and mind!

After you get out of the bathtub filled with dried seaweed, it’s good to drink something warm like green tea or jasmine tea to activate your digestive system. And then eat some fruits or drink fruit juice. When your body is refreshed and recharged, you’ll feel extra motivated to keep up with your workout plan! It may sound simple, but it’s very effective.

Even if you’re not into baths, consuming seaweed has detoxifying and psychological benefits on the body as well, according to a research titled — “Consumption of seaweeds and the human brain.

I’m so glad I found out about this natural cleansing method instead of resorting to quick fixes like fad diets that might be hard on the body.

This way, you get to enjoy healthy meals and rejuvenate your mind and body quickly!

Conclusion

I would write a very serious article, but then I found out how detoxing is done in Japan using seaweed and green tea powder. It’s simple and efficient — and doesn’t even require fasting or dieting!

The best part about this detox method is that you don’t have to put your life on hold while improving your health.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is for educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice.

