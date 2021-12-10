Unmissable Art Museums in Texas

For a state that has a wide range of world-class museums, it’s no surprise that Texas also has a wide range of museums dedicated to the visual arts.

If you’re looking for a new way to learn about and appreciate art, go no further than the world’s museums and galleries. Because of this, I’ve compiled a list of the greatest art museums in Texas to get you started.

There are several art galleries and museums in Texas where you may spend time with a loved one, learn about the history of other civilizations, or relax in the presence of magnificent art.

The following museums should be included in your itinerary.

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

There are 20 museums dedicated to art, science, and history in Houston’s Museum District, which spans over three miles.

Visitors to the Museum of Fine Arts Houston (MFAH) may expect a wide range of exhibits.

There are more than 40,000 items from six continents in this vast museum - the sixth-largest in the country.

More than 300,000 square feet are split into seven sections, including the Cullen Sculpture Garden and Bayou Bend. Thursdays are free entrance days for bargain seekers!

Museum of Western Art, Kerrville

The Museum of Western Art may be found in the Texas Hill Country not far from San Antonio.

Indigenous and Western settler history and culture are major themes in the MWA.

As a result, it’s both an educational and an artistic experience. Numerous memorials are on show for Native Americans, cowboys, Western ladies, and mountain men, and so much more.

McNay Art Museum, San Antonio

It was the first contemporary art museum in Texas to open its doors.

The Jeanne and Irving Mathews Collection of Art Glass and the Tobin Collection of Theatre Arts are just a few of the more than 22,000 pieces on display at the museum.

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth — Fort Worth

Located in Fort Worth, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth houses more than 3,000 post-WWII works of art.

It’s Texas’ most beloved modern art center, housed in a Tado Ando-designed structure in the center of the Cultural District of Houston.

Since its inception in 1892, it has served as the state’s first museum and art gallery, even if its goal and values have altered throughout time.

The Kimbell Art Museum, Fort Worth

Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth, Texas, is regarded as a treasure for individuals who enjoy modern architecture.

Using natural light as a focal point, the design creates attractive rooms that are ideal for the art they host.

There is a large collection of Japanese screens and hanging scrolls, Chinese paintings, and a variety of Asian pottery and sculptures in the Kimbell.

European art is also prominent in the museum’s collection, with masterpieces by Duccio di Buoninsegna, Georges de la Tour, Holbein, Velázquez, Rembrandt, and El Greco among the most notable examples.

Meadows Museum, Dallas

As one of Texas’ finest art museums, the Meadows Museum at Southern Methodist University also houses one of the world’s biggest collections of Spanish art.

Goya through Picasso and everything in between may be found in this collection. El Greco and Miro are also worth a look.

The Witte Museum, San Antonio

The Witte Museum, located on the banks of the San Antonio River, is a unique collection of culture, science, art, and Texas history.

You’ll see images of the present West, as well as dioramas of prehistoric hunter-gatherers, before going back more than 110 million years to the time of dinosaurs.

Those with a scientific bent will find an interactive display that will help them learn more about their own health. Camps and field trips for children are available, as is free admission on Tuesdays during certain hours.