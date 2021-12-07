Storing Excess Food Produce The Right Way

Darshak Rana

[Disclaimer: This post is for educational purposes only and must not be treated as professional advice]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32LDrt_0dFZ0kK700
Image via Freepik

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve thrown away food because I didn’t know the proper way to store it.

It’s like once I learned, there was a lightbulb moment and all of my previous bad habits made sense.

Now I only buy the foods that have a short life because others are comfortably sitting in my freezer.

My life has been so much easier since then because now everything tastes fresh and is always available for me to use! Over time, these foods also saved me money because I didn’t have to keep buying them repeatedly every single week.

So, if you have excess food produce or perishable fruits on sale or surplus garden harvested veggies, this story will help you store them correctly.

1. Egg Yolks

Have egg yolks lying around?

Freeze them!

But only if they are pure and unbroken- you don’t want any salmonella crawling about your freezer. Egg yolks contain a ‘vitelline membrane,’ which acts as a protective barrier for any bacteria inside. This is because egg yolks contain fat and proteins, which provide nourishment for such bacteria.

So again, if the egg yolk is pure and unbroken, freeze it.

You can do so by placing them on a tray or some wax paper and putting them in your freezer overnight. Once they’re frozen, transfer them to a freezer bag where you can store them for months!

I don’t eat eggs, but I know this hack from my roommate!

2. Herbs

Most people don’t like wasting food; not only does this involve throwing out money, but it also means wastefulness in terms of effort and resources required to grow and produce such commodities!

So if you have fresh herbs lying around home- consider freezing them.

You can put almost any herb in a freezer bag and pop it in the freezer. But make sure you place them between layers of kitchen towels so they don’t touch each other!

Alternatively, you can also just chop up your herbs and freeze them in ice-cube trays! You can then add these cubes to your sauce or soup stock when you need to use them.

3. Fried Foods

If you’ve fried up some food and it’s leftover, don’t just throw it out!

Place it in small containers, seal them tightly, then pop into your freezer. You can then remove these whenever you want to eat ‘instantly cooked’ foods again!

The only thing you have to remember is that the longer food sits at room temperature- the greater possibilities of bacterial growth. So try not to keep open bowls or containers for a long time before consumption!

4. Soups

Many people think of jello when they hear about gelatin. However, did you know that gelatin can also be used to thicken up sauces and soups?

The only thing is… your sauce or soup has to be hot! Just mix in some unflavored (and preferably organic) gelatin with water, then add into the warm liquid. Let it stand for 5 minutes before proceeding with the cooking process!

You can also freeze broth or stock using this method- just make sure you remove all traces of fat so that it doesn’t split when frozen.

5. Tomato Sauce

Have surplus tomatoes lying around the home? Chop them up, puree them in a blender, store them in plastic containers, seal them tightly and place them in the freezer.

When you want to make pasta or pizza, simply take your tomato ‘cubes’ out and defrost for a couple of minutes in the microwave!

6. Don’t Let Your Garlic Go To Waste

Garlic doesn’t last forever (obviously), and it’s such a pain to use only half and then place in the fridge- which involves another trip later on before they go bad.

Freeze them instead!

Chop up garlic cloves, put them into freezer bags, then seal tightly. They can be kept like this indefinitely; just remember that raw garlic has strong anti-inflammatory properties (which may not bode well with individuals who are suffering from high blood pressure etc.)

For fried or sauteed foods containing garlic, freeze the fried food separately first before placing it in the freezer. This way, you’ll never need to worry about garlic going bad again!

7. Pack Your Pancakes

If you love pancakes with maple syrup, but your friends are sick of seeing it, why not freeze it?

Ensure there are no living bacteria in your syrup (e.g., heating the syrup to at least 140 degrees Fahrenheit).

Once done, pour into ice cube trays and freeze overnight. Pop the ‘pancakes’ in a plastic bag in your freezer; they will last for up to 6 months! When you want to eat them again, simply pop them out of the tray and either toast or microwave! They’re great if you want to eat pancakes but don’t have all the ingredients on hand (e.g., if you’re camping).

Bonus: Free Your Fruits

Fruits contain lots of precious nutrients and vitamins, making them very healthy.

However, they also have their downsides: they can rot quickly (especially if not stored appropriately).

The best thing to do with fruits is to either eat or freeze them immediately! If you don’t want to deal with the hassle, simply cut up your apple/pear/mango, etc., into slices, place these on a baking tray lined with kitchen towels (to prevent sticking), then pop them into the freezer.

When ‘solid’ again, transfer into plastic containers, then seal tightly before putting back in the freezer. These can be kept for several months; just remember to take them out whenever you need some fruit for a snack!

Enjoy These Foods All Year Round!

The winter months can be difficult when it comes to food — they get very expensive!

I hope this article gave you some new ideas on storing food for the offseason or when you buy surplus food produce on sale.

If you know any other foods that could be stored in the freezer for a long time, I am all ears!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
foodlifestylehealthfitnessEntertainment

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer, blogger, and researcher |

New York, NY
975 followers

More from Darshak Rana

The Ancient Japanese Way to Detox

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is for educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice.]. I had always been into health and fitness. I loved nothing more than feeling strong, living in the moment, and discovering new ways to find and better myself.

Read full story
17 comments
Texas State

Unmissable Art Museums in Texas

For a state that has a wide range of world-class museums, it’s no surprise that Texas also has a wide range of museums dedicated to the visual arts. If you’re looking for a new way to learn about and appreciate art, go no further than the world’s museums and galleries. Because of this, I’ve compiled a list of the greatest art museums in Texas to get you started.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Stunning Christmas Lights In New York City

Knowing where the nicest Christmas lights can be found in New York City is a good idea because the city changes into a wonderful paradise with millions of holiday lights shortly after Thanksgiving.

Read full story

Advent Calendars: A Fun Way of Counting Down

There is a slew of fresh, exciting, and out-of-the-box approaches to keeping track of the days till Christmas for those who enjoy advent calendars. Bring one of these to Thanksgiving dinner and you can be sure that the receiver will be enjoying everyday delights all month long, from the affordable impulse buy to the splurge.

Read full story

Celebrating the Spirit of Christmas

The holidays are a time of joy and cheer, but sometimes you can feel lost in the flurry of events. If you’re not careful, your stress levels will go through the roof. Why not take some time to get into the Christmas spirit? Here are some ideas that will help you relax this holiday season.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Celebrates the Spirit of Christmas

Los Angeles is a bustling city home to many diverse people, so it's no surprise that many unique holiday celebrations are happening this time of year. Whether you're looking for a tree-lighting ceremony, an ice skating rink, or some mulled wine, these are just some of the ways LA is celebrating the season!

Read full story

Opinion: Working Overtime Means Inviting Irreparable Regrets

Why does an employer expect you to work hundreds of hours more than they pay you for?. Why do employees feel that they have to work overtime just because it is expected of them?

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

Opinion: “Do What You Love” Is Terrible Advice

"I was walking to my car when I overheard someone talking about the article they had just read. When I came closer, I realized that those two people were having an argument." "The first person said 'Doing what you love is terrible advice.' To which the second person responded 'How can you say that? It's great!' And then he went on for his minute or so about how all of these successful people like Oprah and John Lennon loved what they did and became successful."

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Skills Are More Important Than Knowledge

Life skills matter because problems aren’t career or gender-specific. The knowledge we gained as kids and adults about reading, writing, using a computer, doing basic math, and understanding how bills work, only prepared us to pursue our passions without fumbling around.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Celebrating Christmas in New York is Heaven

Christmas in New York City is an experience unlike any other. New York City is a huge city, full of lights and trees during the holiday season. It's easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of this busy time, but we should never forget the true meaning of Christmas-bringing peace and joy where there is none.

Read full story

Lesser Sleep Means More Damage

Disclaimer: The information provided here is for educational purposes only, and does not substitute for professional medical advice. Sleep is related to the cognitive functions of the brain. For years, researchers didn’t have enough data to conclude if disturbed sleep is an early sign of dementia or if it’s the cause.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Opinion: The Need For Sustainable Architecture in NYC

It's no secret that NYC has a housing crisis. With the average rent for an apartment in Manhattan now at $4,000 per month, it's common to see people living on their friends' couches or even in homeless shelters. And with over half of NYC residents paying more than they can afford in rent (according to census data), many are forced onto the streets.

Read full story

Weight Loss is Not Tough

Disclaimer: The information provided here is for educational purposes only, and does not substitute for professional medical advice. When weight loss stalls or seems slow as compared to others, we often blame their genes. We condemn their metabolism.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

Californians Should Be Prepared For Earthquakes

[Disclaimer: This post is for educational purposes and must be treated as the official guide to safety]. Did you know that California is the most seismically active state in the United States?

Read full story
1 comments

Bookey: The Game-changer Audiobook App

[Disclaimer: This post includes affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission]. I love reading. I love having a book in my hand, flipping through the pages, and feeling the crispy paper between my fingers. But, I have so many things on my to-do list that there is no way for me to find time in a day to hold and read a book.

Read full story

A Proper Diet Is Important Than a Workout

Disclaimer: The information provided here is for educational purposes only, and does not substitute for professional medical advice. I was eating the wrong foods, and I never knew.

Read full story
2 comments

Creating Christmas Smell At Home

Christmas is coming up, and it can be hard to get into the spirit of the season when you're stuck at home with no snow. The smell of a pine tree or a freshly baked Christmas cookie can instantly bring back memories from previous Christmases- even if you've never been in that same room before.

Read full story
5 comments

Working Without a To-Do List Can Be Productive

I was always told that you couldn’t be productive without a to-do list, which I’ve found untrue. This may seem counterintuitive and counterproductive, but hear me out. What if instead of focusing on getting things done, you concentrated on doing them well?

Read full story
2 comments

The Great Resignation Is Great Reckoning

As a millennial in the workforce, you’ve probably heard people say that your generation is lazy. But when it comes to quitting their jobs, millennials are more likely than any other generation to leave for greener pastures.

Read full story
19 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy