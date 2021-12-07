New York City, NY

Opinion: “Do What You Love” Is Terrible Advice

Darshak Rana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ctJdD_0dFNuNp900
Photo by Atikh Bana on Unsplash

"I was walking to my car when I overheard someone talking about the article they had just read. When I came closer, I realized that those two people were having an argument."

"The first person said 'Doing what you love is terrible advice.' To which the second person responded 'How can you say that? It's great!' And then he went on for his minute or so about how all of these successful people like Oprah and John Lennon loved what they did and became successful."

"After listening to their discussion, I realized why this piece of advice is terrible. If everyone followed it, there would be no lawyers, doctors, teachers; essentially anyone who makes less than $500 thousand dollars a year."

The phrase "Do what you love" has become a ubiquitous piece of advice in recent years. It's often repeated by career counselors, life coaches, and self-help gurus as a means to finding fulfillment in one's work. But is doing what you love really the key to a happy and successful career?

It's easy to see why this advice has become so popular. After all, who wouldn't want to do something they enjoy every day? The problem is that many people forget the second half of the phrase "Do what you love." The first part is "Do." In order to make a living doing something you love, you actually have to do it. And that's often where the trouble begins.

How many people do you know who love their job? Chances are, not many. In fact, according to a study by Gallup, only 13% of employees worldwide are actively engaged in their work. The rest are either indifferent (52%) or actively disengaged (35%). So, if the majority of people don't love their jobs, why are we still telling people to do what they love?

The problem with the "Do what you love" advice is that it's based on the assumption that everyone has a passion or talent for something. But not everyone is born with a natural ability to sing, paint, or write. In fact, many people struggle to find a career that they enjoy. It's a lot easier to fall in love with something when you're naturally good at it, but what about the people who don't have a strong aptitude for anything in particular? Is it really realistic to tell someone with no discernable skills or talents to follow their dreams and do what they love?

That brings us to the second part of "Do what you love." If you're not good at anything in particular, how do you know that you'll actually enjoy doing it? Is it really a smart idea to quit your job and follow your passion if you have no actual skills or talent?

The problem is compounded when other people tell you to do what you love. It's great when your parents, teachers, or friends tell you to follow your dreams, but it's a lot harder to take their advice seriously when they're not the ones who are going to have to live with the consequences. What happens if you decide to become a musician but you're horrible at it? Do you give up and go back to working at Walmart?

The bottom line is that the "Do what you love" advice is terrible for two reasons. The first reason is that it's based on the assumption that everyone has a natural talent for something. The second reason is that it's often given by people who aren't qualified to give it.

So, before you quit your job and follow your passion, make sure to ask yourself these three questions:

1) Do I have a natural talent for this?

2) Is this something I would see myself doing it for life?

3) Is this something other people have told me to do?

If the answer to any of these questions is no, then you should probably forget about doing what you love and find something else to do. Or else prepare yourself to do what you love by learning the skills required for that.

lifestylehobbieslifeworksociety

Writer, blogger, and researcher |

New York, NY
975 followers

