Californians Should Be Prepared For Earthquakes

Did you know that California is the most seismically active state in the United States?

I mean, it's a little intimidating to live somewhere with such a high risk of natural disasters.

When you're scared, it's natural to want to run. But during an earthquake in California, running isn't the best option. If you are indoors, stay inside and take cover under a desk or table.

If you are outside, crouch down next to a large object like a tree or wall and protect your head with your arms until the shaking stops. Remember that earthquakes aren't deadly 99% of the time - if they were, then no one would live here!

They're just scary as hell, which is why I'm writing this post today :)

In this post, I'll be going over some tips on how to stay safe during an earthquake in California.

1) Get an emergency kit ready - Make sure it has first aid supplies, food, water for at least three days, a flashlight with extra batteries, a portable radio, and some cash.

2) Reducing risks- If you live or work on top of a hill or other spot that might shake more than others during an earthquake, consider moving somewhere safer before disaster strikes.

3) Know your surroundings- Be familiar with the building where you live or work so that you know what exits are available if something happens suddenly.

4) Have a plan- Decide on what to do if an earthquake happens while you're working or at home. This should include ensuring everyone in the house knows where to meet and what else they need to bring besides their emergency kits, such as pets or small children.

5) Practice drop, cover, and hold on- A good way to prepare for an earthquake is practicing how you would protect yourself during one. Dropdown under the nearest piece of furniture (you may want to throw some padding over it first), get into a fetal position, and hold on until the shaking stops!

6) Take training courses - Learning how to deal with an earthquake properly will save you a lot of stress and keep you safe. You can find courses at community centers, high school, or college campuses, online, through your workplace, or even at the local library!

7) Get prepared for other emergencies, too - Aside from earthquakes, many potentially dangerous situations may occur in California. It's good to be ready for anything by having emergency supplies on hand at home or work, including food/water/first aid kits, flashlights, and fire extinguishers.

8) Have an emergency plan for pets- Pets are vulnerable too during emergencies. Make sure they have their emergency kit stocked with water and food, as well as information about where all members of your family are going to meet up if anything happens.

9) Get involved- Volunteering in a community organization that helps people during times of crisis or works to prevent emergencies from happening is a great way to prepare for disasters and help out when needed.

10) Be prepared for aftershocks- Earthquakes can produce aftershocks that have the potential to affect you even after the strongest quake has already hit. So try not to panic, no matter how big it felt or how long it lasted!

11) Look out for others- If you're able to do so safely, try checking on neighbors who may be elderly, disabled, or heavy sleepers, follow any evacuation orders given by local authorities, and listen closely for instructions from emergency personnel.

12) Make a plan for extended emergencies- What will you do if a natural disaster lasts longer than three days? Or, how far away from home can your children walk? Answering these questions now will help save time and lives when a real emergency strikes.

13) Keep an eye on children around water- Injuries due to falling into swimming pools or spas are common during earthquakes, as kids may fall in a while trying to run out of the house during shaking.

14) Learn from those who've been through it - Look up videos about earthquakes that have happened all over California, both recent and ones dating back to the 1800s. This will give you a better idea of what to expect and how to prepare for future earthquakes.

15) Warn your friends - Spread word about these lifesaving tips by sharing this article with all your California-based family, friends, and colleagues!

Remember, earthquakes are not deadly if you are ready for them.

Knowing what to do when an earthquake happens is key to saving your life and others around you.