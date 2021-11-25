Creating Christmas Smell At Home

Photo by Lynda Hinton on Unsplash

Christmas is coming up, and it can be hard to get into the spirit of the season when you're stuck at home with no snow.

The next best thing?

Scents!

The smell of a pine tree or a freshly baked Christmas cookie can instantly bring back memories from previous Christmases- even if you've never been in that same room before.

And while there are plenty of ways to make your house smell like Christmas this holiday season, some are more expensive than others.

Here are some ways to make your house smell like Christmas without breaking the bank:

Scents from the kitchen

We all know Christmas is a time for eating, and what's more Christmas-y than your mom's Christmas cookies?

Add some spices like cinnamon or nutmeg to your baking this year, and you'll be able to recreate that Christmas smell.

Pour yourself a cup of Christmas-y smelling tea! Mint, vanilla, and orange will add warmth to your home.

Finally, mulled wine is perfect for when you need something classy. It smells amazing.

Scents from candles

Candles are another great investment if you want to fill your home with Christmas smells. Try lighting more than one candle at a time for an even stronger scent! The Christmas scents list is long and includes Christmas cookies, pine trees, and mulled wine.

If you want to go all out, Christmas candles can be expensive. However, there are quite a few ways to get around spending too much on Christmas candles:

Buy scented candles from your local dollar store!

Coupons and deals often come up for Christmas candles that will allow you to snag them at a steep discount.

Always keep an eye out, and don't leave it until the last minute if you can help it! If you want to make your own Christmas candle with essential oils, check online for recipes.

It's not as difficult as it sounds, and you can add in whatever smells you like.

Some websites will even allow you to cashback when you buy Christmas candles!

Scents from around the home

Don't forget about all those other scents that can be just as Christmas-y as candles or kitchen smells. Your Christmas tree's needles and pine cones still give off that Christmas smell even after it has stopped smelling like Christmas trees.

Turn your lights off at night and turn on some Christmas music for an instant Christmas mood. Put on a Christmas movie and spread some blankets out in front of the Christmas tree, or play Christmas tunes on your record player.

Another way to get that Christmas scent without spending too much money?

Buy yourself some hippie Christmas beads. They're more like little cones, and they come in many different flavors, including grapefruit, orange ginger, and peppermint. They make great Christmas stocking stuffers!

Scents from outside

Christmas trees aren't the only Christmas-y thing we have in December; snow is another one.

If you're lucky enough to have snow on Christmas day, be sure to decorate your windows when Christmas comes around. Most Christmas cards show snowflakes because it's just so Christmas-y also!

It's really simple to do- take Christmas-colored cellophane and staple it to the inside bottom of your window frames. Open or close your curtains for a splash of color!

DIY

If Christmas is the only time you'll see snow, don't worry.

You can recreate Christmas in many ways, even if you aren't able to enjoy the outdoors.

What other Christmas things do we have?

Christmas movies!

Some of our favorite Christmas movies will help set the mood inside your home, as well as Christmas lights and Christmas tunes.

Seasonal Christmas movies are great because they're both nostalgic and festive- it doesn't matter which one you watch!

