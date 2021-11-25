Working Without a To-Do List Can Be Productive

Darshak Rana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LV9TY_0d6th0Ra00
Photo by LinkedIn Sales Solutions on Unsplash

I was always told that you couldn’t be productive without a to-do list, which I’ve found untrue. This may seem counterintuitive and counterproductive, but hear me out.

What if instead of focusing on getting things done, you concentrated on doing them well?

I used to be so productive with to-do lists initially. I had this perfect little formula for achieving everything on my plate, and it was glorious. But then the recipes changed, and soon I found myself with more than one task at hand. And the feeling of overwhelm came back in full force — that I avoided all work tasks altogether!

So, when my workday got off track, I decided to take away my planner and replace it with an old-school journal. As soon as I started sketching out my thoughts on paper, they seemed clearer than ever before! After all, you need your brain’s creative juices flowing to think of new ideas and come up with solutions.

A to-do list doesn’t account for everything that needs to get done in a day or week because unforeseen events or tasks come up unexpectedly. To-do lists only tell you what to do. Not how to do. That’s a big problem!

University of Scranton’s research suggests that only 8% of people achieve what they plan.

To-do lists could set you up for procrastination or excuses to get off task, depending on how resilient you are about succeeding with your goals. People who have high resilience find themselves able to overcome obstacles through to-do lists. I wasn’t one of them.

That’s why I worked on reinventing productivity through micro changes that helped me get the work done without overwhelming and anxiety.

Commit to only three tasks (give or take)

I had been in the same spot all day, and my phone buzzed with messages and alerts telling me to reply, like, or follow something.

Without even realizing it, my stress level went through the roof, and my chest tightened up as I felt overwhelmed by all these tasks on my plate.

As I looked at my list of tasks for the day, it seemed like there was no end until evening. Feeling trapped by these uncompleted objectives, I started thinking about what could be done differently to make this process easier when one idea popped into my mind: focus on three major tasks for today instead of getting everything done in one sitting.

I tried the formula for days and saw it working ver well. Not one time. Not two times. But most of the time.

If you look at your daily routine, you’ll find that you (can) accomplish no more than three tasks effectively.

So, if we deliberately minimize the tasks, it can make us feel in control and proactive about what is going on. It’s also possible that you accomplish more than three even if you have decided on doing only three.

Being productive comes from having clarity about what needs to be accomplished, so one does not tend to procrastinate or even give up altogether.

Create a “Got Done” List

I can’t believe that I was so productive today. It’s just 1:00 pm on a regular Wednesday, and all of my planned tasks are completed.

Task №1: Social media posts — check
Task №2: Writing one blogpost and editing a draft— check
Task №3: Sending out newsletters — check

Additional tasks/routine:

Ideation — check
Morning meditation — check
Spiritual study — check
Reading twenty pages — check
Calling Mom — check
Soaking chickpeas for dinner — check

I even found myself with time to spare!

I could write one and a half articles as I have the outline ready from my ideation process.

It happened because of this one simple change in how I schedule my day.

When planning for the day, instead of writing down everything that needs to get done or figuring out what order they should be done in, I just planned three tasks (already discussed above)and wrote them as “got done.”

It may sound silly, but it’s completely changed how much work gets done each day.

Putting your “got done” list on display not only gives you a sense of accomplishment when looking back at everything that was accomplished during the day, but if there are items crossed off and no action taken towards completion (or trying), it can serve as an effective wake-up call for self-reflection.

It goes to reason that if you can take a step back and look at what you did, you won’t get caught focusing on the negative sentiments of not having accomplished what you set out to do.

Productivity doesn’t mean doing more; it means feeling better to achieve more.

To-do lists invite overwhelm and procrastination because they list every single task rather than just three important tasks for your day.

And if we’re being honest here, even when people get their entire week of work on a sheet of paper in front of them with clear priorities, most people don’t follow through 100%.

The system is broken!

The key to being productive is not following tips and tricks but adopting the right approach and not doing much.

Recap for memory: 2 ways to get the work done without a to-do list

  1. Limit the number of tasks to 3 (give or take)
  2. Create a “got-done” list that wires your brain to achieve more than planned.

Have any ideas from today’s post resonated with you?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
workproductivityself improvemententrepreneurshiplifestyle

Comments / 2

Published by

Writer, blogger, and researcher |

New York, NY
864 followers

More from Darshak Rana

New York City, NY

Celebrating Christmas in New York is Heaven

Christmas in New York City is an experience unlike any other. New York City is a huge city, full of lights and trees during the holiday season. It's easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of this busy time, but we should never forget the true meaning of Christmas-bringing peace and joy where there is none.

Read full story

Lesser Sleep Means More Damage

Disclaimer: The information provided here is for educational purposes only, and does not substitute for professional medical advice. Sleep is related to the cognitive functions of the brain. For years, researchers didn’t have enough data to conclude if disturbed sleep is an early sign of dementia or if it’s the cause.

Read full story

Skills Are More Important Than Knowledge

Life skills matter because problems aren’t career or gender-specific. The knowledge we gained as kids and adults about reading, writing, using a computer, doing basic math, and understanding how bills work, only prepared us to pursue our passions without fumbling around.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Opinion: The Need For Sustainable Architecture in NYC

It's no secret that NYC has a housing crisis. With the average rent for an apartment in Manhattan now at $4,000 per month, it's common to see people living on their friends' couches or even in homeless shelters. And with over half of NYC residents paying more than they can afford in rent (according to census data), many are forced onto the streets.

Read full story

Weight Loss is Not Tough

Disclaimer: The information provided here is for educational purposes only, and does not substitute for professional medical advice. When weight loss stalls or seems slow as compared to others, we often blame their genes. We condemn their metabolism.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

Californians Should Be Prepared For Earthquakes

[Disclaimer: This post is for educational purposes and must be treated as the official guide to safety]. Did you know that California is the most seismically active state in the United States?

Read full story
1 comments

Bookey: The Game-changer Audiobook App

[Disclaimer: This post includes affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission]. I love reading. I love having a book in my hand, flipping through the pages, and feeling the crispy paper between my fingers. But, I have so many things on my to-do list that there is no way for me to find time in a day to hold and read a book.

Read full story

A Proper Diet Is Important Than a Workout

Disclaimer: The information provided here is for educational purposes only, and does not substitute for professional medical advice. I was eating the wrong foods, and I never knew.

Read full story
2 comments

Creating Christmas Smell At Home

Christmas is coming up, and it can be hard to get into the spirit of the season when you're stuck at home with no snow. The smell of a pine tree or a freshly baked Christmas cookie can instantly bring back memories from previous Christmases- even if you've never been in that same room before.

Read full story
5 comments

The Great Resignation Is Great Reckoning

As a millennial in the workforce, you’ve probably heard people say that your generation is lazy. But when it comes to quitting their jobs, millennials are more likely than any other generation to leave for greener pastures.

Read full story
18 comments

Doing More In Less Time Is Not a Myth

We live in a time where we are constantly bombarded with information — emails, texts, tweets, posts on social media websites. But the problem isn’t the amount of information; it’s time we spend focused on them.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Yes, Cryptocurrencies Are More Profitable Than Traditional Banking.

Disclaimer: This is not legal, financial advice and must be considered for educational purposes only. Cryptocurrencies are a hot topic right now. But, the two main questions that people have are “What are cryptocurrencies?” and “Why should I care about them?”.

Read full story
Texas State

Places That Make The Fly Fishing Experience in Texas a Memorable One

Fly fishing is a popular sport worldwide. It's also one of the most common recreational activities in Texas, and there are many locations that offer fly fishing spots for anglers to enjoy.

Read full story

Weight Loss Is Beyond Burning Calories

Disclaimer: The information provided here is for educational purposes only, and does not substitute for professional medical advice. By the time you realize your weight to be a health hazard, your options look extreme — cutting calories, keto diet, intermittent fasting, zero fried foods, and whatnot.

Read full story
9 comments

Early Morning Means Higher Productivity

Years of practice, a slew of failures, efforts, lessons, and milestones are some of the known ingredients of success. But lives of successful people like Tim Cook, Michelle Obama, Ursula Burns, Jeff Immelt, Indra Nooyi, Dan Lee, Jack Dorsey, Kevin O’-Leary, and Richard Branson tell us a different story.

Read full story
3 comments

Apple Logo Stickers Are More Than Just Freebies

If you’ve ever bought an Apple device like iPhone, Macbook, iPad, etc., you’re familiar with the logo stickers that come in the box. When I bought my first Apple device (iPhone 6) five years ago, I didn’t know what to do with the logo stickers that came in the box. I thought it was just a freebie.But I was too lazy to know the actual reason.

Read full story
20 comments

When You Find Water Boring and Bland

Water is the best drink on this planet, hands down!. But when it comes to post-workout recovery, many other drinks outperform water. An ideal post-workout drink should:. Had water ticked all these boxes, the energy drinks wouldn’t have been a billion-dollar industry!

Read full story

Can You Burn Fat While Sleeping? Science Says “Yes.”

According to the National Sleep Foundation, sleep isn’t an inactive state, unlike popular beliefs. Our basal metabolic rate is still active while we catch some shut-eye. It means our bodies constantly burn calories to function properly. It takes the nighttime advantage to do some repair and restoration work.

Read full story
1 comments

An Evening Routine is More Important Than a Morning Ritual

The perfect morning routine starts with bedtime. Most productivity gurus and successful superstars attest that the perfect morning routine enables you to achieve incredible goals. I don’t deny this fact.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy