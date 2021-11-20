New York City, NY

Yes, Cryptocurrencies Are More Profitable Than Traditional Banking.

Darshak Rana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yRuix_0d2CqSA500
Photo by Jievani Weerasinghe on Unsplash

Disclaimer: This is not legal, financial advice and must be considered for educational purposes only.

Cryptocurrencies are a hot topic right now.

But, the two main questions that people have are “What are cryptocurrencies?” and “Why should I care about them?”.

Well, the first part is easy to answer. Cryptocurrencies are a new form of currency that uses cryptography to secure transactions between peers without the need for a third party such as a bank.

The second question can be answered by asking one more question: Why do we even use banks? 

Well, banks provide several services —  storing money securely. Hence, it’s not easily stolen, transferring money via wire transfers or checks, and offering credit cards which allow people to spend money they don’t yet have.

But now, all of these functions can be done with cryptocurrencies as well quite easily. It doesn’t take long before cryptocurrencies start looking like better investment options than traditional banking for most of us.

Here’s why.

Reason №1

One of the main reasons cryptocurrencies are more profitable than traditional banking is that they don’t charge fees. Banks charge fees for opening an account, closing an account, closing a credit card, etc.

Reason №2

Other reasons include secure and faster transactions. 

In traditional banking, transfers can take up to days or weeks. In cryptocurrency, transactions are almost immediate. 

Cryptocurrencies also allow secure transactions that don’t require a third party, such as a bank. That’s because cryptocurrencies use cryptography and decentralized mining to make sure the currency is safe from hackers and other threats, while online transactions may not be 100% safe.

Banks provide security for your money, but they do not guarantee it if something happens on their end. 

An example of this includes the Bangladesh bank heist, where more than $80 million was stolen from an account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York thanks to fraudulent transfer requests sent over the SWIFT network by cybercriminals. 

Cryptocurrencies solve many of these problems using decentralized ledgers that any one person does not control.

Reason №3

Cryptocurrencies are more profitable because they allow transactions on a global scale, while traditional banking is limited to certain countries or regions. 

An example of this would be China’s capital controls that limit the amount of money an individual can transfer out of the country in a year. 

The decentralized nature of cryptocurrency means that it is up to each peer on the network to verify transactions rather than through third parties that may have different restrictions on their end.

Reason №4

Traditional banks also take advantage of consumers by charging interest rates for borrowing money which can be upwards of 20% compared with less than 1% per year when using cryptocurrencies for loans. 

Some cryptocurrencies, such as SALT Lending, even allow for lending cryptocurrencies with interest. This is safer than borrowing and then having to trust that the borrower will repay since it uses smart contracts, which are coded into the transactions themselves.

Reason №5

Cryptocurrencies also allow faster payment processing thanks to blockchains, whereas traditional payment methods such as checks, wire transfers, and ACH take several days when they’re not delayed entirely. 

Your money will be in your bank account within a day or less once it’s confirmed (depending on which cryptocurrency you use and how congested the network is), while banks can make you wait up to five business days before your funds are available. 

It doesn’t matter if someone steals your credit card number and tries to use it elsewhere; they'd have any luck because of security measures put in place, while with cryptocurrency, the person who holds that private key has access to spend it.

This is not legal, financial advice and must be considered for educational purposes only.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
cryptocurrenciesinvestmentbitcoinblockchainmoney

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer, blogger, and researcher |

New York, NY
737 followers

More from Darshak Rana

Weight Loss is Not Tough

Disclaimer: The information provided here is for educational purposes only, and does not substitute for professional medical advice. When weight loss stalls or seems slow as compared to others, we often blame their genes. We condemn their metabolism.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

Californians Should Be Prepared For Earthquakes

[Disclaimer: This post is for educational purposes and must be treated as the official guide to safety]. Did you know that California is the most seismically active state in the United States?

Read full story
1 comments

Bookey: The Game-changer Audiobook App

[Disclaimer: This post includes affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission]. I love reading. I love having a book in my hand, flipping through the pages, and feeling the crispy paper between my fingers. But, I have so many things on my to-do list that there is no way for me to find time in a day to hold and read a book.

Read full story

A Proper Diet Is Important Than a Workout

Disclaimer: The information provided here is for educational purposes only, and does not substitute for professional medical advice. I was eating the wrong foods, and I never knew.

Read full story
1 comments

Creating Christmas Smell At Home

Christmas is coming up, and it can be hard to get into the spirit of the season when you're stuck at home with no snow. The smell of a pine tree or a freshly baked Christmas cookie can instantly bring back memories from previous Christmases- even if you've never been in that same room before.

Read full story
3 comments

Working Without a To-Do List Can Be Productive

I was always told that you couldn’t be productive without a to-do list, which I’ve found untrue. This may seem counterintuitive and counterproductive, but hear me out. What if instead of focusing on getting things done, you concentrated on doing them well?

Read full story

The Great Resignation Is Great Reckoning

As a millennial in the workforce, you’ve probably heard people say that your generation is lazy. But when it comes to quitting their jobs, millennials are more likely than any other generation to leave for greener pastures.

Read full story
3 comments

Doing More In Less Time Is Not a Myth

We live in a time where we are constantly bombarded with information — emails, texts, tweets, posts on social media websites. But the problem isn’t the amount of information; it’s time we spend focused on them.

Read full story
Texas State

Places That Make The Fly Fishing Experience in Texas a Memorable One

Fly fishing is a popular sport worldwide. It's also one of the most common recreational activities in Texas, and there are many locations that offer fly fishing spots for anglers to enjoy.

Read full story

Weight Loss Is Beyond Burning Calories

Disclaimer: The information provided here is for educational purposes only, and does not substitute for professional medical advice. By the time you realize your weight to be a health hazard, your options look extreme — cutting calories, keto diet, intermittent fasting, zero fried foods, and whatnot.

Read full story
9 comments

Early Morning Means Higher Productivity

Years of practice, a slew of failures, efforts, lessons, and milestones are some of the known ingredients of success. But lives of successful people like Tim Cook, Michelle Obama, Ursula Burns, Jeff Immelt, Indra Nooyi, Dan Lee, Jack Dorsey, Kevin O’-Leary, and Richard Branson tell us a different story.

Read full story
3 comments

Apple Logo Stickers Are More Than Just Freebies

If you’ve ever bought an Apple device like iPhone, Macbook, iPad, etc., you’re familiar with the logo stickers that come in the box. When I bought my first Apple device (iPhone 6) five years ago, I didn’t know what to do with the logo stickers that came in the box. I thought it was just a freebie.But I was too lazy to know the actual reason.

Read full story
20 comments

When You Find Water Boring and Bland

Water is the best drink on this planet, hands down!. But when it comes to post-workout recovery, many other drinks outperform water. An ideal post-workout drink should:. Had water ticked all these boxes, the energy drinks wouldn’t have been a billion-dollar industry!

Read full story

Can You Burn Fat While Sleeping? Science Says “Yes.”

According to the National Sleep Foundation, sleep isn’t an inactive state, unlike popular beliefs. Our basal metabolic rate is still active while we catch some shut-eye. It means our bodies constantly burn calories to function properly. It takes the nighttime advantage to do some repair and restoration work.

Read full story
1 comments

An Evening Routine is More Important Than a Morning Ritual

The perfect morning routine starts with bedtime. Most productivity gurus and successful superstars attest that the perfect morning routine enables you to achieve incredible goals. I don’t deny this fact.

Read full story

Are We Eating Junk in the Name of Health?

“I am sorry to break it to you, but you've been eating junk in the name of health,” said my nutritionist friend from McGill University, as I was frugally drizzling the dressing over my salad.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

5 Scenic Camping Sites in Massachusetts

Secret Campsite in MassachusettsImage by Pexels from Pixabay. Massachusetts has so much to offer to the visitors and the residents apart from historical trails and the best food. It’s growing slowly and steadily to cater the outdoor lovers.

Read full story
Florida State

5 Delicious Foods To Try in Florida

Fresh seafood, citrus, and a hint of Southern taste make Florida a foodie’s dream. Florida food is unlike other American food because it combines a diverse range of cultural influences and cuisines from across the world.

Read full story

“Walking 10,000 Steps a Day” Is a Trap.

A 1960s clever marketing stunt created the wrong fitness metric. To stay healthy, you need to walk much less, according to research. It’s a nice, round number, with which we’ve increasingly associated our fitness. You are here that means either you’re following the 10,000 steps rule or striving for it.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy