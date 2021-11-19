Places That Make The Fly Fishing Experience in Texas a Memorable One

Fly fishing is a popular sport worldwide.

It's also one of the most common recreational activities in Texas, and there are many locations that offer fly fishing spots for anglers to enjoy.

These lakes and streams are on public property, which means they're open to anyone who wants to fish without trespassing on private property - like your neighbor's pond!

This list includes some of the best places for fly fishing in Texas for trout.

The following article will cover these five top fly-fishing destinations in detail and provide information about what type of fish you can expect at each location, as well as tips.

1. Lake Brownwood

This list starts with a lake that's not too far from the center of Texas - Lake Brownwood, located in Brown County.

This is an ideal location for fishing as it offers excellent trout fishing opportunities as well as largemouth bass and smallmouth bass.

The lake provides great fly-fishing spots thanks to its abundance of lily pads, aquatic vegetation, and non-migratory fish stockings.

You can target both largemouth and spotted bass that prefers shallow waters with a variety of available insects. There are also catches of rainbow trout at times here - especially near the spillway area where they're stocked during winter months.

The best time to fly fishing for trout and bass on Lake Brownwood is during the spring months.

The best fly fishing spots near the spillway and dam areas, as well as lily pads around the lake's edges, are prime locations to try.

2. Lewisville Lake

Lewisville Lake is located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, and it's another top fly fishing spot.

The best time to go for this kind of fish here is during spring when you can find both largemouth bass and spotted bass that prefers water depths ranging from 4-20 feet near aquatic vegetation.

The lake also offers excellent opportunities for rainbow trout as well as white bass, blue catfish, flathead catfish, carp, and crappie.

The best fly fishing spots are located near lily pad fields on the north side of Lewisville Lake since they contain species like largemouth bass, spotted bass, white bass, and hybrid striped bass.

3. Guadalupe River (Wimberley)

Moving on to a list of fly fishing spots in a river, the first on this list is the Guadalupe River, located in Comal County near San Marcos.

This is an ideal location for fly fishing as it offers excellent catches that include rainbow trout, brown trout, and largemouth bass.

The best time to fish here is during spring, when you can find both rainbow and brown trout that prefer water depths ranging from 3-12 feet near rocks and riffles.

You can also target large numbers of largemouth bass by fishing around logs, trees, and other structures if you're looking for them in shallower waters - especially during summer months.

The best fly fishing spots are small pocket water areas and run that contain species like brown and rainbow trout.

4. Shady Creek

The list ends with a spot that's located in North Central Texas - Shady Creek in Bosque County.

This location is perfect for fly fishing as it provides excellent catches of largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, white bass, and blue catfish.

The best time to go here is during spring, when you can find sizeable numbers of largemouth bass and spotted bass near aquatic vegetation or flooded brush piles where they prefer water depths ranging from 2-10 feet depending on the season.

There are also good chances for catching white and blue catfish along with most points of the creek during the summer months between May and August.

The best fly fishing spots are those near flooded brush piles and vegetation, as well as creek banks that contain species like largemouth bass, white and blue catfish.

So there you have it - the top 5 fly fishing spots in Texas. Thanks for reading!