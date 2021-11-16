Weight Loss Is Beyond Burning Calories

Disclaimer: The information provided here is for educational purposes only, and does not substitute for professional medical advice.

By the time you realize your weight to be a health hazard, your options look extreme — cutting calories, keto diet, intermittent fasting, zero fried foods, and whatnot.

You even consider weight-loss surgeries.

But, research reveals — “Although consuming more calories than burned is part of the initial problem, reducing calorie intake, or consciously counting calories, isn’t the best approach!”

The reason is the “metabolic, hormonal mechanisms” balance out substantial day-to-day variations in energy consumption, reducing the relevance of meals. Since many activities affect the hormone secretions, only watching calories is not helping you lose weight.

To seek answers, I burnt my eyes on the internet. I will share the same to help you understand why you’re not losing weight as expected and what you should do next.

“Low-fat food drama” is your enemy in disguise.

“Stop buying items labeled as low-fat or fat-free, including weight-loss smoothies.” Before you hurl abuses, hear me out!

Do you think fat makes you fat?

Contrary to popular belief, the answer is “no.”

According to WebMD , “Low-fat goods save only a few calories.” Just a few, I repeat.

The food companies substitute healthy fats with simple carbs that digest rapidly, resulting in sugar cravings and rebound hunger.

Still mad at me?

Researchers from the University of Alabama at Birmingham discovered that reducing carbohydrates moderately may help you lose weight. Their studies revealed that meals with a 43 percent carbohydrate content were more satisfying and had a milder effect on blood sugar than with 55 percent. That implies your body will retain less fat, and you’ll be less prone to overeat later.

So, don’t fall for low-fat foods. They’ll make you hungry sooner than usual.

A crash diet crashes your natural metabolism.

Skip meals = Faster way to reach the weight loss goal.

This equation is flawed. Yet, t wenty-five percent of Americans skip meals owing to this weight-loss perception.

According to research published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, people who skip breakfast (the most important meal of the day) are 4.5 times more likely to gain weight.

Skipping breakfast disrupts the diurnal rhythm of blood glucose , causing weight gain and diabetes.

In his book Zero Belly Breakfasts, Author David Zinczenko writes: Regularly skipping meals slows your metabolism and increases your appetite. This choice puts your body in “fat-storage mode,” increasing your chances of overeating your next meal.

Dr. Noble, a physician at Penn Medicine, says:

“Weight lost during a crash diet is likely from lean muscle and water, not body fat. When you do a crash diet, that low number on the scale doesn’t stay there for long. In fact, it’s very common to gain weight after a crash diet.”

Though fasting and crash diets are the latest fitness trends these days, it’s okay not to catch up with them.

Too busy to eat? Don’t eat instead of rushing through your meals.

I am not asking you to skip your meals, but I want to convince you to eat sluggishly.

Did you know that it takes 20 minute s for the stomach to tell your brain it’s full?

So, if you’re a fast eater, you might be eating everything on your plate before your brain receives the contentment signal and asks you to stop eating.

Slowly eating has many benefits — improved digestion, feeling full with smaller portions, better hydration, etc.

Also, a r esearch study has proved that slow eaters consumed 66 fewer calories per meal than fast eaters. If you think 66 calories doesn’t make a difference, you gain extra pounds over the year just by how you’re eating. Not by what you’re eating

So, the next time you excuse yourself for being busy, try to look at the bigger picture.

Screens and chill, seriously? Rethink your meal buddy!

Eating while watching TV…munching while surfing on the internet…drinking while reading on kindle…the curse of technology!

Eating when the mind is preoccupied with some other activity causes you to overeat. You don’t feel full even after eating the proper proportions. That’s because the brain is not aware of much the stomach has consumed. Research backs this fact.

We all have heard the old saying, “You are what you eat.” But have we understood the gravity of this ancient saying.

According to Indian scriptures, every matter is energy and has vibrations — from the food we eat to the content we watch on TV.

When the highly toxic content (violence, rage, fear, lust, etc.)on TV combines with food, it lowers its vibrations. This food then influences all the body cells, and thus all aspects of our being: mood, mental ability, food cravings, sleep quality, energy levels, and overall health.

Feeding our body this low vibrational food in the name of convenience meals will result in fat storage, reduced energy levels, and lower cognitive abilities. Even experts vouch for this fact now.

So, try and practice mindful eating. It takes just damn fifteen minutes.

