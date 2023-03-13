Narcissists Play Mind Games to Get What They Want

To “know your enemy” is essential in dealing with a manipulator. Manipulation may be overt, such as threats, intimidation, blaming, and shaming, or it may be hidden, veiled aggression. Narcissists and sociopaths can be especially dangerous.

Good social skills allow them to make a good initial first impression. They’re engaging, charming, and energetic, and research reveals that narcissists possess emotional intelligence that helps them perceive, express, understand, and manage emotions. They can spot your weakness, triggers, and what makes you feel vulnerable, afraid, and dependent. They also lack empathy, so they don't care, and can use their skills to their sole advantage. Sometimes, their behavior is conscious, as in the quote above, but often it's so habitual, that they don't think about what they're doing.

Goals of Manipulation

The goal of all manipulation is to gain influence to get our needs met, but habitual manipulators do so for power and control and use deceptive and abusive methods. Manipulators maintain domination through continuous, recurring, emotional manipulation, abuse, and coercive control. Often they’re passive-aggressive. They may lie or act caring or hurt or shocked by your complaints―all to deflect any criticism and to continue to behave in an unacceptable manner. In maintaining control to do what they wish, manipulators aim:

1. To avoid being confronted.
2. To put you on the defensive
3. To make you doubt yourself and your perceptions
4. To hide their aggressive intent
5. To avoid responsibility
6. To not have to change

Eventually, you are victimized and can lose trust in yourself and your feelings and perceptions. Gaslighting is a treacherous, disabling form of manipulation. Watch a news video to spot it and learn what to do.

Covert Manipulative Tactics

Manipulation may include overt aggression, criticism, narcissistic abuse, and subtle forms of emotional abuse. Covert weapons of manipulators are: guilt, complaining, comparing, lying, denying, feigning ignorance or innocence (e.g.“Who me!?”), blame, bribery, undermining, mind games, assumptions, “foot-in-the-door,” reversals, emotional blackmail, evasiveness, forgetting, inattention, fake concern, sympathy, apologies, flattery, and gifts and favors. A favorite form of manipulation is projection commonly used by abusers, including people with narcissistic or borderline personality disorder and addicts. Basically, they say, “It’s not me, it’s you!” This is part of the DARVO tactic also. See “How to Spot Manipulation.

What to Do

If you're in an abusive relationship, it's important to get support and therapy to protect your self-esteem and your mental health. It’s best not to defend or argue, which undercuts the abuser’s responsibility, because then you’re in a debate about what you know happened. These are common mistakes to avoid. (Read what JADE stands for.) Instead, keep your composure and calmly set a boundary, such as, “You know what you did. I’m not responsible for your behavior,” and walk away.

Learn more about how to handle abuse and narcissists, with steps and scripts in my book, Dating, Loving, and Leaving a Narcissist: Essential Tools for Improving or Leaving Narcissistic and Abusive Relationships. Study my class, How to Be Assertive.

Darlene Lancer is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and expert author on relationships, narcissism, and codependency. She's counseled individuals and couples for over 30 years and coaches internationally.

