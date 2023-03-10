Imposter Syndrome: A Common But Hidden Problem

Darlene Lancer LMFT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o1vVc_0lE3mWys00
Anxious man (Article contains affiliate links that benefit author)Photo byAaron Amat

Have you ever felt like an imposter or fraud? You’re not alone. This is more common than you think. Particularly in a professional setting, people may have this feeling, but lack the words to describe what’s called imposter syndrome, first identified in 1978. It means feeling like a fraud due to self-doubt and lack of confidence. It stems from low self-esteem that makes us afraid of being judged inadequate or incompetent. We’re convinced that we’re an “imposter,” just tricking everyone. In intimate relationships, we fear being found out and abandoned.

These feelings can affect anyone, regardless of job or status, but often affects high achievers and minorities. It can be temporary or lifelong and may be accompanied by anxiety and depression.

The consequence is that even when we excel―get high marks, accomplishments, raises, promotions, or compliments, we feel so undeserving due to deep shame that it doesn’t change our opinion of ourselves. We’ll make excuses or discount our successes. It’s normal to exaggerate or emphasize our strengths on a resume or job interview. However, an “imposter” really feels unqualified in comparison to other candidates―wants the position, but is half terrified of getting it and being found out.

Underlying Shame

The deep underlying shame stimulates fault-finding thoughts when compared to our high expectations of ourselves and others. We also compare ourselves negatively to other people who appear to have it all together. When others make a mistake, we might be forgiving, because we have double standards, judging ourselves more harshly than others.

When we feel like an imposter, we live in constant fear of being found out―that a new boss or romantic partner will eventually realize he or she made a big mistake. Insecurity mounts with every task or assignment about whether we can satisfactorily complete it. Every time we have to perform, we feel like our job, career, family security―everything―is on the line. One mistake and our façade will crumble, like a house of cards. When something good happens, it must be a mistake, luck, or a warning that the other shoe will soon drop. In fact, the more success we have or the closer we get to a new mate, the greater our anxiety.

Positive acknowledgment is felt undeserved and is written off with the belief that the other person is manipulating, lying, has poor judgment, or just doesn’t know the real truth about us. If we’re offered kindness or promotion, we’re more than surprised. We wonder why―why would they want to do that? If we receive an honor, we feel like it was a mistake. We dismiss it as being routine, very easy, low standards, or no competition. Additionally, when we do well, we’re afraid that we’ve now raised others’ expectations and will likely fail in the future. Better to have a low profile than risk criticism, judgment, or rejection.

Though other people might like us, inside we feel flawed, inadequate, a mess, and a disappointment. We imagine others are judging us for things that in reality they didn’t even notice or long forgot. Meanwhile, we can’t let go of it and even judge ourselves for things we can’t control―like a computer glitch that delayed completing something on time.

Low Self-Esteem

Low self-esteem is how we evaluate and think about ourselves. Many of us live with a harsh inner judge, our critic, who sees flaws that no one else notices, much less cares about. It tyrannizes us about how we look, how we should act, what we should have done differently, or should be doing that we’re not. When we’re self-critical, our self-esteem is low, and we lose confidence in our abilities. Our critic also makes us sensitive to criticism, because it mirrors the doubts we already have about ourselves and our behavior. Moreover, we imagine other people think what our critic thinks. In other words, we project our critic onto other people. Even if when questioned, they deny our assumptions, we likely won’t believe them.

Imposter Syndrome in Relationships

Healthy relationships depend on self-esteem. These imposter fears can cause us to provoke arguments and assume we’re being judged or rejected when we’re not. We may push people who want to get close to us or love us away for fear of being judged or found out. This makes it hard to have a committed, intimate relationship. We might settle for someone who needs us, is dependent on us, abuses us, or in our mind is in some way beneath us. This way we’re assured they won’t leave us.

Cognitive Distortions

Shame and low self-esteem lead to cognitive distortions. Our thoughts often reflect thinking that is shame-based (“should’s” and self-criticisms), inflexible, black and white, and negative projections. Other cognitive distortions include overgeneralizing, catastrophic thinking, and hyperfocus on details, which obfuscate the main objective.

Our shame filters reality and skews how our perceptions. A typical pattern is to project the negative and dismiss the positive. We filter reality to exclude the positive while magnifying the negative and our fears. We take things personally and overgeneralize something small to condemn ourselves and our potential. Black-and-white, all-or-nothing thinking rules out a middle ground and other possibilities and options. We believe “I must be perfect and please everyone” (impossible) or “I’m a failure and no good.” These thinking habits distort reality, lower our self-esteem, and can create anxiety and depression.

Perfectionism

Many people with imposter syndrome are perfectionists. They set unrealistic, demanding goals for themselves and regard any failure to achieve them as unacceptable and a sign of personal worthlessness. Perfection is an illusion, and perfectionism is driven by shame and reinforces shame. The fear of failure or making mistakes can be paralyzing. This can lead to avoidance, giving up, and procrastination. Our inner critic interferes with our attempts to take risks, achieve, create, and learn. The disparity between reality and our expectations generates internal conflict, self-doubt, and fear of mistakes that cause suffering and serious symptoms. (To overcome perfectionism, do the exercises in the e-workbook: “I’m Not Perfect — I’m Only Human” — How to Beat Perfectionism.)

We can overcome shame, low self-esteem, and perfectionism by changing our thoughts and behavior, healing our wounds, and developing self-compassion. Cognitive-behavioral therapy can help. Do the steps in Conquering Shame and Codependency: 8 Steps to Freeing the True You.

© Darlene Lancer 2019

Bravata DM, Watts SA, Keefer AL, Madhusudhan DK, Taylor KT, Clark DM, Nelson RS, Cokley KO, Hagg HK. Prevalence, Predictors, and Treatment of Impostor Syndrome: a Systematic Review. J Gen Intern Med. 2020 Apr;35 (4):1252-1275. doi: 10.1007/s11606-019-05364-1.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# imposter syndrome# shame# perfectionism# feel like a fraud# feel fake

Comments / 2

Published by

Darlene Lancer is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and expert author on relationships, narcissism, and codependency. She’s counseled individuals and couples for over 30 years and coaches internationally. Her books include "Conquering Shame and Codependency: 8 Steps to Freeing the True You," "Dating, Loving, and Leaving a Narcissist - Essential Tools for Improving or Leaving Narcissistic and Abusive Relationships," and "Codependency for Dummies," plus seven ebooks, webinars, and other resource materials. Her books are available on Amazon, other online booksellers and her website, www.whatiscodependency.com, where you can get a free copy of “14 Tips for Letting Go.”

Los Angeles, CA
34K followers

More from Darlene Lancer LMFT

Narcissists Play Mind Games to Get What They Want

To “know your enemy” is essential in dealing with a manipulator. Manipulation may be overt, such as threats, intimidation, blaming, and shaming, or it may be hidden, veiled aggression. Narcissists and sociopaths can be especially dangerous.

Read full story
42 comments

Signs Someone is “Playing the Victim”

Not all victims are manipulative. Feeling like a victim has taken on negative connotations, but there are people who ”play the victim” in order to manipulate you. This is a favorite defense of narcissists and other personality-disordered people. In some other instances, this behavior is learned as a child because as a way to get needs met. I refer to them here as “actors.” Sometimes, actors act consciously and more often it’s unconscious and automatic, like most of our defense mechanisms.

Read full story
98 comments

Dealing with a Narcissistic Relationship

Leaving the relationship isn’t an option for everyone. Some partners lack the courage, but many don’t hesitate to say they love the narcissist and prefer to stay, if only they were more appreciated and respected. For other people, their priorities are parenting, financial concerns, co-parenting with an ex, or maintaining family ties. Whatever the choice, rebalancing the power in the relationship facilitates either option and restores mental and physical health.

Read full story
52 comments

How to Detach and Let Go with Love

Although it’s painful to see our loved ones be self-destructive, detaching allows us to enjoy our life despite another person’s problems and behavior. Attachment and caring are normal. It’s healthy to get attached to people we love and care about, but codependent attachment causes us pain and problems in relationships. We become overly attached—not because we love so much but because we need so much.

Read full story

Overcoming the Abusive Tactic of DARVO

Abusers are long known for victim-blaming, because they never want to take responsibility. More recently a research psychologist Jennifer Joy Freyd gave this a name: DARVO, which stands for Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender.

Read full story
230 comments

The Unusual Reason We Sabotage Love

Most relationships fail and nearly half of American adults are unmarried. Why can’t we find love and why don’t relationships last? As much as we want love, paradoxically, we also fear it. Fear of not being loved is the greatest reason we don’t find love and sabotage it in our relationships. In other words, we can create our worst fear by trying to avoid it. this may sound ridiculous if you attract distancers.

Read full story
4 comments

Create a Valentine's Day that Makes the Most of Your Relationship Status

Valentine’s Day creates lots of expectations that are often unrealized. It’s fraught with landmines, whether you’re in or out of a relationship. But the grass isn’t always greener. Is your situation described here? Read six tips for having a great holiday.

Read full story
1 comments

Living with and Loving a Narcissist

Beware if you love a narcissist. Relationships with narcissists revolve around them – their needs, their entitlement, their vanity, and their moods. Partners are not seen as separate, whole human beings with their own feelings and needs. Because they lack empathy and think only of themselves, narcissists feel entitled to control, belittle, and exploit family members in order to boost their impaired self-esteem and maintain their control. Maintaining power is their primary objective because it makes them feel safe and keeps their deep-seated feelings of shame at bay. Their defenses that are difficult for other people help them do this.

Read full story
380 comments

Overcoming Feeling Powerless After Chronic Abuse

We can feel hopeless and helpless when we experience chronic abuse or repeated obstacles. You might feel stuck in poverty or an unhappy relationship. You could be dealing with your own or someone else’s addiction that feels powerless to change. You might be experiencing a debilitating health condition or repeated school, relationship, or work failures. It’s easy to feel despair when you believe there’s no exit from constant pain and unhappiness.

Read full story
14 comments

The Trauma of Being Ghosted and How to Deal with It.

Rejection and breakups are hard enough, but being ghosted can be traumatic. It can leave you with unanswered questions that make it hard to move on. Although ghosting also occurs in friendships, it’s usually associated with dating. More devastating, but less common, is when a spouse disappears after years of marriage. It’s like a sudden death of the person and the marriage. But even the unexplained, unexpected end to a brief romantic relationship can feel like betrayal and shatter your trust in yourself, in love, and in other people.

Read full story
3 comments

Understanding the Mind of a Narcissist

Despite having a seemingly strong personality, narcissists lack a core self. Their self-image and thinking and behavior are other-oriented in order to stabilize and validate their impaired self-esteem and fragile, fragmented self.

Read full story
645 comments

Whether Narcissists Can Benefit from Therapy

Many people ask whether narcissists can change or benefit from therapy. Because they see the cause of their problems as external due to their defenses of denial, distortion, and projection, their ability to be introspective is limited. Thus, they don’t often come to individual therapy.

Read full story
21 comments

Dealing with Defensive and Aggressive People

Individuals who are aggressive thrive on provoking and escalating conflict. They’re usually domineering and try to control the conversation. They’re distrustful, reactive, highly defensive, intense, dogmatic, and often, though not always, loud. They’re not open to alternative points of view, but are more invested in enhancing their power at your expense than listening to your point of view or even considering the facts. They feel right and blameless, and you’re the one who is wrong and to blame. Disagreements quickly stray from the issues at hand and turn into personal attacks.

Read full story
126 comments

Making and Keeping New Year’s Resolutions that Last

(Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made)Photo byAndreas DressonUnsplash. Enthusiastically resolve to change, but within days or weeks lose interest and can’t motivate yourself? Wonder why you get sidetracked by distractions or become easily discouraged when quick results aren’t forthcoming?

Read full story
1 comments

The Damage Caused by Narcissistic Parents

Abusive FatherPhoto byDacasdo (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made) A narcissistic parent behaves as they imagine themselves to be — the king or queen of the family, or someone whose activities are more important than being part of the family. As a child, your parents are your world until you’re able to leave home. Your survival and self-concept depend on them. A narcissistic parent can severely damage your self-esteem, which to develop requires love and acceptance from both parents. Children of narcissistic parents typically grow up codependent and insecure. They struggle with shame and low self-esteem. Their adult relationships are distorted by their early childhood experiences with a narcissistic parent. Although the traits of narcissism are the same, their expression by a mother or father may impact male and female children in unique ways.[1] Here’s why their parenting is toxic:

Read full story
1016 comments

The Meaning of the Winter Solstice — Christmas as a Time of Rebirth

December 22 marks the beginning of rebirth—following the shortest day December 21st. The winter solstice since ancient times represented symbolically the death and rebirth of the Sun on December 25th, marked by a festive holiday, Saturnalia, honoring the pagan sun god.

Read full story
4 comments

Loneliness is Reaching Epidemic Proportions

Photo byGeorge Hodan Weber (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made) Loneliness is rising in the United States. Statistics showed that 30% of older adults reported loneliness in 2018. A study the following year revealed that 58% of Americans often felt like no one in their life knew them well. (Rameer, 2022) The pandemic has deepened the problem. Loneliness is a source of pain for 36% of all Americans—including 61% of young adults. (Harvard, 2022) In fact, our emotional reaction to rejection emanates from the area of our brain (the dorsal anterior cingulated) that also responds to physical pain. (Cacioppo and Patrick, 2008)

Read full story
156 comments

Changing the Dynamics in an Abusive Relationship

Photo byTimur Weber (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made) The answer is doing the complete opposite of what comes naturally. If you’re in an abusive relationship, you may not realize you probably have codependent symptoms that encourage the dysfunctional dynamics in these relationships, which in turn worsen codependency.

Read full story
30 comments

The Meaning and Importance of Self-Esteem

Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is madePhoto byDarlene Lancer. People with low self-esteem suffer from a lack of self-confidence despite greater professional and educational opportunities than ever before. Self-confidence is a manifestation of self-esteem and self-worth.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy