Dealing with a Narcissistic Relationship

Darlene Lancer LMFT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KlBOh_0l1KmrK500
Dealing with a Narcissist (Affiliate links benefit Author if a purchase is made.)Photo byDarlene Lancer
Narcissists are antagonistic, selfish, and highly defensive. Loved ones often feel hurt and frustrated by the disregard for their feelings and needs. Many feel betrayed by the loving person they once knew who disappeared over time. Constant conflict, rejection, control, and criticism undermined their self-worth. Some partners give up their studies, careers, hobbies, family ties, or friends and sink further into despair.

Leaving the relationship isn’t an option for everyone. Some partners lack the courage, but many don’t hesitate to say they love the narcissist and prefer to stay, if only they were more appreciated and respected. For other people, their priorities are parenting, financial concerns, co-parenting with an ex, or maintaining family ties. Whatever the choice, rebalancing the power in the relationship facilitates either option and restores mental and physical health.

Here are the steps as elaborated in my book, Dating, Loving, and Leaving a Narcissist: Essential Tools for Improving or Leaving Narcissistic and Abusive Relationships:

  1. Learn all you can about narcissism.

It’s necessary to be aware of whom you’re dealing with. That includes not only the diagnostic criteria, it also entails identifying even subtle forms of abusive behavior. In addition, it’s essential to comprehend the narcissist’s motives, what makes them tick, and why. Getting this at a deep level is important for reasons you may not initially realize. It will help you come out of denial, detach, not react, confront abuse, and leave if you so choose.

2. Have realistic expectations.

This naturally follows when you really understand the narcissist. Once you no longer have illusions about someone, your expectations can be more realistic. For example, you wouldn’t expect a blind person to compliment your new colorful outfit, nor resent them for not doing so. The bar for your anger and hurt feelings is raised. Similarly, you wouldn’t complain that “I do so much for him/her, but it’s never reciprocated.”

3. Detach, don’t react, and avoid conflict.

With greater knowledge and realistic expectations, you won’t react nor take the abuser’s behavior personally. You avoid fruitless conflict that drains you and empowers them. This prepares you to accept the reality of your situation. It does NOT mean that you have to accept abuse, but only that you can expect abuse if you don’t take action to stop or avoid it.

4. Identify and confront abuse.

Now you’re empowered to take effective action. First, you must be able to identify all forms of even subtle abuse, including the most difficult — gaslighting and manipulation. You must learn the right and wrong ways to confront abuse in order to avoid, to the extent possible, arguments.

5. Set boundaries

It’s essential to set boundaries with an abuser to protect yourself. There is an art to doing this effectively, and it may require you to invoke consequences. Remember that boundaries are for you and are not meant to punish someone else. They often state what YOU will do.

6. Use systematic transactional communication.

This is a method of setting boundaries and asking for your needs with someone who is highly defensive, like an abuser or narcissist. It is different from the way you might talk to someone else who doesn’t have a drug addiction or personality disorder. The goal is to communicate without eliciting the usual defensive behavior. It is explained with specific steps, examples, and scripts in my book.

7. Enjoy hobbies and your own activities.

As part of taking back your power and rebalancing the dynamics in the relationship, you need to focus more on yourself and become autonomous. Your thinking and emotional well-being cannot revolve around another person. This is codependency. As does setting boundaries, this also raises your mood and self-esteem. It gives you power rather than feeling like a powerless victim. Having your own activities is necessary even in an amicable relationship.

8. Have a support system.

In all intimate relationships, it’s wise to maintain your friendships. No relationship provides all your needs, and expecting it to do so will lead to disappointment. Courage will be necessary to take these steps and set boundaries when you haven’t done so in the past. They won’t be welcomed by an abuser. Especially with a narcissist, you’ll need a support system that will help comfort and encourage you.

9. Practice self-love and self-care.

Loving an abuser damages your self-esteem and undermines your confidence. It’s traumatic. Healing and finding your strength requires that you improve your relationship with yourself and start taking care of yourself. This means not only diet and exercise, but self-love and self-compassion to love, comfort, and nurture yourself. You’ve been looking for love. Start giving it to yourself. Listen to my Self-Love Meditation.

Follow these steps, do the exercises, and employ the guidelines and plan in my book, and you will reclaim yourself and improve your relationship, whether or not your loved one has a narcissistic personality disorder. In sum, you will have practical plans to implement that better your relationship with yourself and your loved one, and you’ll be able to determine whether and how to leave the relationship.

See also my webinars on How to Raise Your Self-Esteem and How to Be Assertive.

© 2023 Darlene Lancer

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# narcissism# narcissist# narcissistic abuse# emotional abuse# abusive relationships

Comments / 48

Published by

Darlene Lancer is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and expert author on relationships, narcissism, and codependency. She’s counseled individuals and couples for over 30 years and coaches internationally. Her books include "Conquering Shame and Codependency: 8 Steps to Freeing the True You," "Dating, Loving, and Leaving a Narcissist - Essential Tools for Improving or Leaving Narcissistic and Abusive Relationships," and "Codependency for Dummies," plus seven ebooks, webinars, and other resource materials. Her books are available on Amazon, other online booksellers and her website, www.whatiscodependency.com, where you can get a free copy of “14 Tips for Letting Go.”

Los Angeles, CA
34K followers

More from Darlene Lancer LMFT

Signs Someone is “Playing the Victim”

Not all victims are manipulative. Feeling like a victim has taken on negative connotations, but there are people who ”play the victim” in order to manipulate you. This is a favorite defense of narcissists and other personality-disordered people. In some other instances, this behavior is learned as a child because as a way to get needs met. I refer to them here as “actors.” Sometimes, actors act consciously and more often it’s unconscious and automatic, like most of our defense mechanisms.

Read full story
2 comments

How to Detach and Let Go with Love

Although it’s painful to see our loved ones be self-destructive, detaching allows us to enjoy our life despite another person’s problems and behavior. Attachment and caring are normal. It’s healthy to get attached to people we love and care about, but codependent attachment causes us pain and problems in relationships. We become overly attached—not because we love so much but because we need so much.

Read full story

Overcoming the Abusive Tactic of DARVO

Abusers are long known for victim-blaming, because they never want to take responsibility. More recently a research psychologist Jennifer Joy Freyd gave this a name: DARVO, which stands for Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender.

Read full story
226 comments

The Unusual Reason We Sabotage Love

Most relationships fail and nearly half of American adults are unmarried. Why can’t we find love and why don’t relationships last? As much as we want love, paradoxically, we also fear it. Fear of not being loved is the greatest reason we don’t find love and sabotage it in our relationships. In other words, we can create our worst fear by trying to avoid it. this may sound ridiculous if you attract distancers.

Read full story
4 comments

Create a Valentine's Day that Makes the Most of Your Relationship Status

Valentine’s Day creates lots of expectations that are often unrealized. It’s fraught with landmines, whether you’re in or out of a relationship. But the grass isn’t always greener. Is your situation described here? Read six tips for having a great holiday.

Read full story
1 comments

Living with and Loving a Narcissist

Beware if you love a narcissist. Relationships with narcissists revolve around them – their needs, their entitlement, their vanity, and their moods. Partners are not seen as separate, whole human beings with their own feelings and needs. Because they lack empathy and think only of themselves, narcissists feel entitled to control, belittle, and exploit family members in order to boost their impaired self-esteem and maintain their control. Maintaining power is their primary objective because it makes them feel safe and keeps their deep-seated feelings of shame at bay. Their defenses that are difficult for other people help them do this.

Read full story
379 comments

Overcoming Feeling Powerless After Chronic Abuse

We can feel hopeless and helpless when we experience chronic abuse or repeated obstacles. You might feel stuck in poverty or an unhappy relationship. You could be dealing with your own or someone else’s addiction that feels powerless to change. You might be experiencing a debilitating health condition or repeated school, relationship, or work failures. It’s easy to feel despair when you believe there’s no exit from constant pain and unhappiness.

Read full story
14 comments

The Trauma of Being Ghosted and How to Deal with It.

Rejection and breakups are hard enough, but being ghosted can be traumatic. It can leave you with unanswered questions that make it hard to move on. Although ghosting also occurs in friendships, it’s usually associated with dating. More devastating, but less common, is when a spouse disappears after years of marriage. It’s like a sudden death of the person and the marriage. But even the unexplained, unexpected end to a brief romantic relationship can feel like betrayal and shatter your trust in yourself, in love, and in other people.

Read full story
3 comments

Understanding the Mind of a Narcissist

Despite having a seemingly strong personality, narcissists lack a core self. Their self-image and thinking and behavior are other-oriented in order to stabilize and validate their impaired self-esteem and fragile, fragmented self.

Read full story
646 comments

Whether Narcissists Can Benefit from Therapy

Many people ask whether narcissists can change or benefit from therapy. Because they see the cause of their problems as external due to their defenses of denial, distortion, and projection, their ability to be introspective is limited. Thus, they don’t often come to individual therapy.

Read full story
20 comments

Dealing with Defensive and Aggressive People

Individuals who are aggressive thrive on provoking and escalating conflict. They’re usually domineering and try to control the conversation. They’re distrustful, reactive, highly defensive, intense, dogmatic, and often, though not always, loud. They’re not open to alternative points of view, but are more invested in enhancing their power at your expense than listening to your point of view or even considering the facts. They feel right and blameless, and you’re the one who is wrong and to blame. Disagreements quickly stray from the issues at hand and turn into personal attacks.

Read full story
124 comments

Making and Keeping New Year’s Resolutions that Last

(Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made)Photo byAndreas DressonUnsplash. Enthusiastically resolve to change, but within days or weeks lose interest and can’t motivate yourself? Wonder why you get sidetracked by distractions or become easily discouraged when quick results aren’t forthcoming?

Read full story
1 comments

The Damage Caused by Narcissistic Parents

Abusive FatherPhoto byDacasdo (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made) A narcissistic parent behaves as they imagine themselves to be — the king or queen of the family, or someone whose activities are more important than being part of the family. As a child, your parents are your world until you’re able to leave home. Your survival and self-concept depend on them. A narcissistic parent can severely damage your self-esteem, which to develop requires love and acceptance from both parents. Children of narcissistic parents typically grow up codependent and insecure. They struggle with shame and low self-esteem. Their adult relationships are distorted by their early childhood experiences with a narcissistic parent. Although the traits of narcissism are the same, their expression by a mother or father may impact male and female children in unique ways.[1] Here’s why their parenting is toxic:

Read full story
1016 comments

The Meaning of the Winter Solstice — Christmas as a Time of Rebirth

December 22 marks the beginning of rebirth—following the shortest day December 21st. The winter solstice since ancient times represented symbolically the death and rebirth of the Sun on December 25th, marked by a festive holiday, Saturnalia, honoring the pagan sun god.

Read full story
4 comments

Loneliness is Reaching Epidemic Proportions

Photo byGeorge Hodan Weber (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made) Loneliness is rising in the United States. Statistics showed that 30% of older adults reported loneliness in 2018. A study the following year revealed that 58% of Americans often felt like no one in their life knew them well. (Rameer, 2022) The pandemic has deepened the problem. Loneliness is a source of pain for 36% of all Americans—including 61% of young adults. (Harvard, 2022) In fact, our emotional reaction to rejection emanates from the area of our brain (the dorsal anterior cingulated) that also responds to physical pain. (Cacioppo and Patrick, 2008)

Read full story
156 comments

Changing the Dynamics in an Abusive Relationship

Photo byTimur Weber (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made) The answer is doing the complete opposite of what comes naturally. If you’re in an abusive relationship, you may not realize you probably have codependent symptoms that encourage the dysfunctional dynamics in these relationships, which in turn worsen codependency.

Read full story
30 comments

The Meaning and Importance of Self-Esteem

Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is madePhoto byDarlene Lancer. People with low self-esteem suffer from a lack of self-confidence despite greater professional and educational opportunities than ever before. Self-confidence is a manifestation of self-esteem and self-worth.

Read full story
3 comments

Abuse that is Allowed is Repeated

When we don’t set boundaries, we're setting a precedent. We’re sending the message that we’re okay with someone’s behavior. It’s the same as socializing a toddler or a dog. Bad behavior allowed is condoning it, and it will be repeated.

Read full story
8 comments

The Danger of a Covert Narcissist

Man's shadowCoCreatr (Affiliate links benefit author if a puchase is made) You may be fooled by a covert narcissist, but they're every bit as much narcissists as the stereotypical extroverted narcissists. Some narcissists may emphasize one personality trait over others. A person with an outgoing personality might always showoff and need to be the center of attention, while another narcissist might be a vindictive bully, an entitled playboy, an imperious authoritarian, or an exacting know-it-all, as articulated by Madonna, “Listen, everyone is entitled to my opinion.”

Read full story
401 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy