Create a Valentine's Day that Makes the Most of Your Relationship Status

Darlene Lancer LMFT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zq9W_0kkGQhkk00
BouquetPhoto byTaisiia-Shestopal

Valentine’s Day creates lots of expectations that are often unrealized. It’s fraught with landmines, whether you’re in or out of a relationship. But the grass isn’t always greener. Is your situation described here? Read six tips for having a great holiday.

You’re Alone

I can recall Valentine’s Days when I wished I were in love with someone who loved me, too. Worse, were Valentine’s Days when I missed an ex or spent time thinking about someone who wasn’t in love with me. Looking back, what was sad was that I made myself unhappy and ruined days thinking about “if only.”

You’re in a New Relationship

Another Valentine’s trap happens when you’re newly in love. It may be the first Valentine’s Day of your relationship, and you wonder whether your partner will surprise you with something special. Will he or she hopefully say the unmentionable, four-letter L-word or ignore the day completely?

You’re stressed about whether your card should be funny or mushy. Fears of humiliation and abandonment may restrain you from being more vulnerable about your feelings than your partner. You don’t want your feelings rejected or to scare off him or her.

If you’re a guy, you could be afraid of hurting her feelings by not doing or saying enough, yet are reticent to do or say too much, which might be misinterpreted as a commitment you’re not prepared to make.

You’re in a Fight

A terrible situation on Valentine’s Day is to be in a fight with your partner. Any other day wouldn’t be as painful, but on Valentine’s Day, your worst fears and disappointments about your partner and the relationship are heightened. In addition to being hurt or angry about the argument, you contrast your feelings with how you imagine the day should be and how you want to feel.

Another unhappy situation is if your partner is an addict. You don’t have to be fighting to be on egg-shells all day and disappointed because he or she is practicing an addiction or ignoring you. It’s hard to generate loving feelings seeing your wife neglecting the children or drunk all day. He may be looking for a fight to avoid admitting he didn’t plan anything or doesn’t want to go out. You can easily spend the entire day looking and waiting for cues, wondering whether or not you will spend the evening together.

You’re in a Dull or Dead Relationship

Many couples in long relationships have lost the spark of love. Valentine’s Day can be a cruel reminder or an opportunity to rekindle intimacy. When romance fades, it can be replaced with love based on deep caring and shared life experience. You might decide not to do anything special. Yet you can still acknowledge your love for each other — even if it’s not romantic love, it’s deep and abiding.

Some relationships have died. Intimacy’s gone, but you may feel trapped and can’t let go, whether due to age, children, health, or finances. Usually, despite those reasons, there’s a deep attachment. Often one person imagines he or she is staying for the other and is in denial of his or her own attachment needs and fears about leaving.

You’re in a Loving Relationship

You’re among the fortunate few if you’re in a long, loving relationship. Valentine’s Day may still present problems, especially for husbands who don’t want to disappoint their wives. You can get caught in the dilemma of not being able to decide whether to surprise your wife or ask her what she’d like. It’s okay to ask. Some people rather know, but beware of a common trap, advises my friend Jeff, when your significant other replies, “It doesn’t really matter; I’m just happy with all you do,” or “You shouldn’t get me anything.” Jeff wisely cautions, “Get him or her something special, and don’t fall for this gambit. You fail to act at your own peril.”

Wives, too, can get caught up in waiting and wondering, and not wanting to upset plans their husbands’ may have made. You can ruin the day worrying because your husband forgot Valentine’s Day last year.

Six Tips:

  1. Stay in the present reality. Take the label off, and just enjoy the day. Don’t look up an ex or waste time fantasizing about someone with whom you’re not involved. Don’t think about your relationship’s future or troubles or replay past disappointing holidays.
  2. Take responsibility for your feelings. If you’re experiencing painful emotions, honor them — for a half-hour. Then plan a great day. Remember it takes two to have an argument. Take responsibility for your contribution and your feelings. Own them, apologize if necessary, and make a fresh start with your partner. You’re the one who suffers if you don’t. Waiting for an apology feeds your resentment.
  3. Let go of expectations. They plant the seeds of disappointment and resentment. Instead, be open to what your partner and the universe have in store for you.
  4. Focus on giving love. If you’re feeling emotionally abandoned, remember the love you feel is the love you give. Even if you’re in a relationship, write yourself a love letter about your wonderful traits and acts of courage. Tell yourself, "I love you." Read it aloud in the mirror. This may sound foolish, but it works and boosts your self-esteem! You can also focus on gratitude and the positive traits of your partner. Imagine opening your heart and sending him or her love. If that’s difficult, recall a time when you shared love, and then bring that memory fully into the present.
  5. Be creative. It shows an investment of time, love, and thought when you create something special. You can create a treasure hunt for your partner to find a gift or card. Instead of roses, sprinkle the bed with flower petals. Give a sensuous candlelit foot rub, massage, or body wash. Write your favorite, shared memories with colored pens. Make a collage of your dream home, family, or past or future adventures together designed with leaves, dried flowers, photographs, or magazine clippings.
  6. Whatever you do, be real. Your true feelings are apparent anyway, and hiding them creates more problems. That doesn’t mean you have to spill your guts, but in a dicey situation, muster the courage to be authentic, and choose words that are true for you.

©2012 Darlene Lancer, MFT

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Valentines Day# Relationships# love# romance# relationship advice

Comments / 1

Published by

Darlene Lancer is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and expert author on relationships, narcissism, and codependency. She’s counseled individuals and couples for over 30 years and coaches internationally. Her books include "Conquering Shame and Codependency: 8 Steps to Freeing the True You," "Dating, Loving, and Leaving a Narcissist - Essential Tools for Improving or Leaving Narcissistic and Abusive Relationships," and "Codependency for Dummies," plus seven ebooks, webinars, and other resource materials. Her books are available on Amazon, other online booksellers and her website, www.whatiscodependency.com, where you can get a free copy of “14 Tips for Letting Go.”

Los Angeles, CA
33K followers

More from Darlene Lancer LMFT

Overcoming the Abusive Tactic of DARVO

Abusers are long known for victim-blaming, because they never want to take responsibility. More recently a research psychologist Jennifer Joy Freyd gave this a name: DARVO, which stands for Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender.

Read full story
38 comments

The Unusual Reason We Sabotage Love

Most relationships fail and nearly half of American adults are unmarried. Why can’t we find love and why don’t relationships last? As much as we want love, paradoxically, we also fear it. Fear of not being loved is the greatest reason we don’t find love and sabotage it in our relationships. In other words, we can create our worst fear by trying to avoid it. this may sound ridiculous if you attract distancers.

Read full story

Living with and Loving a Narcissist

Beware if you love a narcissist. Relationships with narcissists revolve around them – their needs, their entitlement, their vanity, and their moods. Partners are not seen as separate, whole human beings with their own feelings and needs. Because they lack empathy and think only of themselves, narcissists feel entitled to control, belittle, and exploit family members in order to boost their impaired self-esteem and maintain their control. Maintaining power is their primary objective because it makes them feel safe and keeps their deep-seated feelings of shame at bay. Their defenses that are difficult for other people help them do this.

Read full story
372 comments

Overcoming Feeling Powerless After Chronic Abuse

We can feel hopeless and helpless when we experience chronic abuse or repeated obstacles. You might feel stuck in poverty or an unhappy relationship. You could be dealing with your own or someone else’s addiction that feels powerless to change. You might be experiencing a debilitating health condition or repeated school, relationship, or work failures. It’s easy to feel despair when you believe there’s no exit from constant pain and unhappiness.

Read full story
13 comments

The Trauma of Being Ghosted and How to Deal with It.

Rejection and breakups are hard enough, but being ghosted can be traumatic. It can leave you with unanswered questions that make it hard to move on. Although ghosting also occurs in friendships, it’s usually associated with dating. More devastating, but less common, is when a spouse disappears after years of marriage. It’s like a sudden death of the person and the marriage. But even the unexplained, unexpected end to a brief romantic relationship can feel like betrayal and shatter your trust in yourself, in love, and in other people.

Read full story
3 comments

Understanding the Mind of a Narcissist

Despite having a seemingly strong personality, narcissists lack a core self. Their self-image and thinking and behavior are other-oriented in order to stabilize and validate their impaired self-esteem and fragile, fragmented self.

Read full story
628 comments

Whether Narcissists Can Benefit from Therapy

Many people ask whether narcissists can change or benefit from therapy. Because they see the cause of their problems as external due to their defenses of denial, distortion, and projection, their ability to be introspective is limited. Thus, they don’t often come to individual therapy.

Read full story
16 comments

Dealing with Defensive and Aggressive People

Individuals who are aggressive thrive on provoking and escalating conflict. They’re usually domineering and try to control the conversation. They’re distrustful, reactive, highly defensive, intense, dogmatic, and often, though not always, loud. They’re not open to alternative points of view, but are more invested in enhancing their power at your expense than listening to your point of view or even considering the facts. They feel right and blameless, and you’re the one who is wrong and to blame. Disagreements quickly stray from the issues at hand and turn into personal attacks.

Read full story
123 comments

Making and Keeping New Year’s Resolutions that Last

(Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made)Photo byAndreas DressonUnsplash. Enthusiastically resolve to change, but within days or weeks lose interest and can’t motivate yourself? Wonder why you get sidetracked by distractions or become easily discouraged when quick results aren’t forthcoming?

Read full story
1 comments

The Damage Caused by Narcissistic Parents

Abusive FatherPhoto byDacasdo (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made) A narcissistic parent behaves as they imagine themselves to be — the king or queen of the family, or someone whose activities are more important than being part of the family. As a child, your parents are your world until you’re able to leave home. Your survival and self-concept depend on them. A narcissistic parent can severely damage your self-esteem, which to develop requires love and acceptance from both parents. Children of narcissistic parents typically grow up codependent and insecure. They struggle with shame and low self-esteem. Their adult relationships are distorted by their early childhood experiences with a narcissistic parent. Although the traits of narcissism are the same, their expression by a mother or father may impact male and female children in unique ways.[1] Here’s why their parenting is toxic:

Read full story
1015 comments

The Meaning of the Winter Solstice — Christmas as a Time of Rebirth

December 22 marks the beginning of rebirth—following the shortest day December 21st. The winter solstice since ancient times represented symbolically the death and rebirth of the Sun on December 25th, marked by a festive holiday, Saturnalia, honoring the pagan sun god.

Read full story
4 comments

Loneliness is Reaching Epidemic Proportions

Photo byGeorge Hodan Weber (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made) Loneliness is rising in the United States. Statistics showed that 30% of older adults reported loneliness in 2018. A study the following year revealed that 58% of Americans often felt like no one in their life knew them well. (Rameer, 2022) The pandemic has deepened the problem. Loneliness is a source of pain for 36% of all Americans—including 61% of young adults. (Harvard, 2022) In fact, our emotional reaction to rejection emanates from the area of our brain (the dorsal anterior cingulated) that also responds to physical pain. (Cacioppo and Patrick, 2008)

Read full story
156 comments

Changing the Dynamics in an Abusive Relationship

Photo byTimur Weber (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made) The answer is doing the complete opposite of what comes naturally. If you’re in an abusive relationship, you may not realize you probably have codependent symptoms that encourage the dysfunctional dynamics in these relationships, which in turn worsen codependency.

Read full story
29 comments

The Meaning and Importance of Self-Esteem

Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is madePhoto byDarlene Lancer. People with low self-esteem suffer from a lack of self-confidence despite greater professional and educational opportunities than ever before. Self-confidence is a manifestation of self-esteem and self-worth.

Read full story
3 comments

Abuse that is Allowed is Repeated

When we don’t set boundaries, we're setting a precedent. We’re sending the message that we’re okay with someone’s behavior. It’s the same as socializing a toddler or a dog. Bad behavior allowed is condoning it, and it will be repeated.

Read full story
7 comments

The Danger of a Covert Narcissist

Man's shadowCoCreatr (Affiliate links benefit author if a puchase is made) You may be fooled by a covert narcissist, but they're every bit as much narcissists as the stereotypical extroverted narcissists. Some narcissists may emphasize one personality trait over others. A person with an outgoing personality might always showoff and need to be the center of attention, while another narcissist might be a vindictive bully, an entitled playboy, an imperious authoritarian, or an exacting know-it-all, as articulated by Madonna, “Listen, everyone is entitled to my opinion.”

Read full story
393 comments

The Challenge of Dealing with Toxic Parents

Father parentingDacasdo (Affiliate links benefit author if a puchase is made) Toxic relationships include relationships with toxic parents. Typically, they do not treat their children with respect as individuals. They won’t compromise, take responsibility for their behavior, or apologize. Often these parents have a mental disorder or a serious addiction. We all live with the consequences of poor parenting. However, if our childhoods were traumatic, we carry wounds from abusive or dysfunctional parenting. When they haven’t healed, toxic parents can re-injure us in ways that make growth and recovery difficult. When we grow up with dysfunctional parenting, we may not recognize it as such. It feels familiar and normal. We may be in denial and not realize that we’ve been abused emotionally, particularly if our material needs were met.

Read full story
2 comments

Identifying the Signs of Narcissistic Abuse

Abused Womanby Darlene Lancer (Affiliate links benefit author if a puchase is made) Narcissists don't really love themselves. Actually, they're driven by shame. It's the idealized image of themselves, which they convince themselves they embody, that they admire. But deep down, narcissists feel the gap between the façade they show the world and their shame-based self. They work hard to avoid feeling that shame. This gap is true for other codependents, as well, but a narcissist uses destructive defense mechanisms that damage relationships and their loved ones' self-esteem.

Read full story
126 comments

The Difference Between a Narcissist and Sociopath

Charles Mansonpublic domain (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made) If you’re in an abusive relationship, you may wonder if your partner is a narcissist or sociopath and whether or not the relationship will improve. If so, or if you recently ended such a relationship, it can undermine your self-esteem and ability to trust yourself and others.

Read full story
1373 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy