The Achilles Heel that Narcissists and Abusers Hide

Darlene Lancer LMFT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12CVJ0_0gnzZpfZ00
woman hiding behind maskAndrys Lukowski

You won’t guess abusers’ dirty little secret – the one thing narcissists and abusers don’t want you to know. In fact, they find it so shameful that most of them won’t admit it even to themselves. They hide it behind their abuse and bluster, their braggadocio, and their arrogance. Researchers consider them to have defensive self-esteem.

People are fooled by the narcissist’s bold persona. They’re confused by their words and intimidated and shamed by their aggression. They don’t realize that an abuser’s personality is a mask and that their behavior is a smoke and mirror game. It’s manufactured as a defense system to hide a scared, insecure child inside – a child who feels as insignificant as the abuser’s pretense of importance.

Their secret is that they feel insecure and needy. This is why they must at all costs feel powerful and in control. Once you realize this, it explains their entire personality and abuse. They act as if they’re needless and judge their partners for their needs and feelings. Some abusers and narcissists seem quite self-sufficient outside of an intimate relationship.

Yet, they get attention from their work, colleagues, and casual lovers. In a romantic relationship, they insist you meet their relentless demands, sometimes including being left alone.

Control

Narcissists must control other people and their environment, including your beliefs, feelings, and actions so that they will feel safe! They demand, belittle, or manipulate you to put raise themselves and put you down. You end up feeling unsafe, which is what they feel inside. This is a defense called projective identification. Your feelings show you how they really feel and in many cases how they were treated as a child.

Grandiosity

Notice that narcissists have to brag, exaggerate, and fantasize about their greatness. They act special, entitled, arrogant, and want to associate with the best and most expensive or well-known. All of these behaviors are methods to raise themselves up to feel less insecure and ashamed of feeling weak and inadequate. If they’re the best, even by association or through buying symbols of luxury, they don’t have to feel small and insignificant.

Arrogance and Envy

This also means that they must believe that they’re better than you and anyone else. If even one person excels or is better at something, they must surpass that person. If they’re not on top, in their mind they’re inadequate or a failure. This also accounts for their envy and hatred of people with whom they compete if only in their mind. Some malignant and perfectionistic narcissists will actively take down their competitors and seek revenge for real or imagined wrongs.

Hypersensitivity

Their insecurity also explains why they’re super-sensitive to any slight or imagined criticism. If you disagree, you must be wrong, because they have to be right. They will call you too sensitive, but in fact, it is they who are exquisitely touchy to feedback. When they don’t receive praise, they infer criticism. In addition, they need constant affirmation, praise, loyalty, and approbation to validate that they are the greatest. They constantly need their narcissistic supply because they are so insecure. Because their self-doubt is so great, any praise and attention provide momentary relief but doesn’t stick or mean anything in the long run because inside they feel shame.

It follows from their shame that narcissists cannot accept any responsibility for their words or actions. Because they are so afraid of being judged, they cannot admit any fault or mistake or even ownership of their own words lest they be asked to explain themselves. In their world, things are good or bad, black and white, success or failure. Any error renders them bad, a failure, and unlovable, because they already feel shame and insecurity.

Defenses

Like a child in trouble, their first defense is denial, which can include conscious lying. Their next defense is to blame you, their boss, the system, or other groups – anyone but themselves. The facts are irrelevant and you waste your time arguing with them. They may even say that you caused them to do something. Ironically, by blaming you, they’re giving away their power. They in effect are saying that you control them. If you point this out, they’ll be shocked.

After denial, projection is their favorite defense. Rather than feeling weak, inferior, unimportant, or any other negative trait, they accuse you and others of being weak, too sensitive, inferior, insignificant, or whatever else they don’t want to feel about themselves. With projection, they’re trying to rid themselves of their dirty little secret and make you and other people the needy ones with all the problems.

Don’t fall for their game. Talk to supportive friends and professionals. Trust your instincts and get more information on narcissism. Get my Narcissist Quit Kit and read Dating, Loving, and Leaving a Narcissist: Essential Tools for Improving or Leaving Narcissistic and Abusive Relationships.

© 2021 Darlene Lancer

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# narcissist# narcissistic personality disor# narcissistic abuse# narcisisstic relationships# emotional abuse

Comments / 126

Published by

Darlene Lancer is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and expert author on relationships, narcissism, and codependency. She’s counseled individuals and couples for over 30 years and coaches internationally. Her books include "Conquering Shame and Codependency: 8 Steps to Freeing the True You," "Dating, Loving, and Leaving a Narcissist - Essential Tools for Improving or Leaving Narcissistic and Abusive Relationships," and "Codependency for Dummies," plus seven ebooks, webinars, and other resource materials. Her books are available on Amazon, other online booksellers and her website, www.whatiscodependency.com, where you can get a free copy of “14 Tips for Letting Go.”

Los Angeles, CA
7176 followers

More from Darlene Lancer LMFT

The Damage Done to Sons of Narcissistic Mothers

Son holding Valentine for motherVictoria Borodinova. All children of narcissists suffer. Sons of narcissistic mothers suffer damage to their autonomy, self-worth, and future relationships with women.

Read full story
51 comments

Strategies for Dealing with Highly Aggressive People

Individuals who are aggressive thrive on provoking and escalating conflict. They’re usually domineering and try to control the conversation. They’re distrustful, reactive, highly defensive, intense, dogmatic, and often, though not always, loud. They’re not open to alternative points of view, but are more invested in enhancing their power at your expense than listening to your point of view or even considering the facts. They feel right and blameless, and you’re the one who is wrong and to blame. Disagreements quickly stray from the issues at hand and turn into personal attacks.

Read full story
60 comments

Reality Isn’t What We Think! How Our Mind Distorts Reality

We see reality through a personal lens shaped by our beliefs, culture, religion, and experiences. The movie Roshomon was a brilliant example of this, where three witnesses to a crime recount different versions of what happened. When couples argue, they usually can’t agree on the facts of what happened. Additionally, our mind tricks us according to what we think, believe, and feel. These are cognitive distortions that can skew your perception and cause unnecessary pain. This is especially true if you suffer from anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, or perfectionism. Cognitive distortions reflect flawed thinking, often stemming from insecurity and low self-esteem. Negative filters distort reality and can generate stressful emotions.

Read full story
53 comments

The Mother Wound for Daughters of Narcissistic Mothers

Our mother is our first love. She’s our introduction to life and to ourselves. She’s our lifeline to security. We initially learn about ourselves and our world through interactions with her. We naturally long for her physical and emotional sustenance, her touch, her smile, and her protection. Her empathetic reflection of our feelings, wants, and needs informs us who we are and that we have value. A narcissistic mother who cannot empathize damages her children’s healthy psychological development. Like Narcissus in the Greek myth, she sees only a reflection of herself. There is no boundary of separateness between her and her children, whom she cannot see as unique individuals worthy of love. Symptoms of narcissism that make up narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) vary in severity, but they inevitably compromise a narcissist’s ability to parent.

Read full story
16 comments

To the Sons of Narcissistic Fathers

Sons of narcissistic fathers are driven by a lack of confidence. Raised by a self-centered, competitive, arrogant father, they feel like they can never measure up or be enough to garner their father’s approval. Their father may be absent or be critical and controlling. He may belittle and shame his son’s mistakes, vulnerability, failures, or limitations, yet brag about him to his friends. He may boast about inflated versions of his achievements while disparaging those of his son. A narcissistic father may ruthlessly bully or compete with his son in games, even when the boy is a less-capable child. Similarly, he may be jealous of his wife’s attention to the boy, compete with him, and flirt with his girlfriends or later wife.

Read full story
57 comments

People-Pleasing Leads to Resentment and Unhappiness

A people-pleaser isn't just big-hearted or kind to others. Nor are people-pleasers compromising. People-pleasing differs from accommodating someone though we rather not, because we value the relationship and know that compromise is necessary to sustain it. People-pleasers don’t have the luxury of choice. Their behavior has become a lifestyle. It’s compulsive, because they’re unable to say no.

Read full story
13 comments

Behavior that Leads to Relationship Problems

Good relationships run smoothly and enable you to enjoy your life, work, and activities beyond the relationship. You’re not always worrying or talking about it. Like a smooth-running car, you don’t have to keep repairing it. You may be angry and argue, but you still have goodwill toward one another. You talk things over, resolve conflicts, and return to a loving, enjoyable state. Cars need maintenance, however. Take care of it, and it performs better.

Read full story
1 comments

Hidden Reasons that Explain Narcissistic Behavior

Narcissistic womanNicoleta Ionescu shutterstock_1425321824. Narcissists can be charming, charismatic, seductive, exciting, and engaging. They can also act entitled, exploitative, arrogant, aggressive, cold, competitive, selfish, obnoxious, cruel, and vindictive. You can fall in love with their charming side and be destroyed by their dark side. It can be baffling, but it all makes sense when you understand what drives them. That awareness protects you from their games, lies, and manipulation.

Read full story
37 comments

Facts about Interpersonal Violence and Abusive Relationships

Over three million incidents of domestic violence are reported each year, and that includes men as well as women. Nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men. One-third of women and one-fourth of men will have experienced some sort of interpersonal violence.

Read full story
43 comments

Challenges in Handling Narcissistic Abuse

Abuse is about having power over someone. Abusers and narcissists typically want to feel superior and to control and dominate. The facts get in the way. When you react or argue, you're giving away your power. They provoke and use verbal abuse and/or violence to accomplish this. They're only interested in winning; thus abusers deny any responsibility and shift blame you. Their motive is to lift their self-esteem.

Read full story
9 comments

The Profile and Tactics of a Narcissistic Parent

A narcissistic parent behaves as they imagine themselves to be—the king or queen of the family, or someone whose activities are more important than being part of the family. As a child, your parents are your world until you’re able to leave home. Your survival and self-concept depend on them. A narcissistic parent can severely damage your self-esteem, which to develop requires love and acceptance from both parents. Children of narcissistic parents typically grow up insecure and codependent.

Read full story
39 comments

Science Explains Mind Control in Relationships

A new study sheds light on how people influence and control our mind. Research on mice, whose brains are remarkably similar to humans, reveals that our brains are affected by those around us. The key factor is dominance. The brain of the subordinate mouse synchronized to the dominant mouse. This likely applies to our relationships. Typically, people with stronger personalities make the decisions and get their needs met more often than their partners do.

Read full story
5 comments

Power and Control in Narcissistic Relationships

The core problem in relationships with narcissists is that they prioritize power and sacrifice the relationship to get it, while their partners prioritize the relationship and sacrifice themselves to keep it.

Read full story
22 comments

The Unconscious Force that Drives Narcissists and Their Abusive Behavior

Narcissists can be charming, charismatic, seductive, exciting, and engaging. They can also act entitled, exploitative, arrogant, aggressive, cold, competitive, selfish, obnoxious, cruel, and vindictive. You can fall in love with their charming side and be destroyed by their dark side. It can be baffling, but it all makes sense when you understand what drives them. That awareness protects you from their games, lies, and manipulation.

Read full story
28 comments

The Way Shame Feels and What Makes it So Toxic

Like the man in the picture, shame makes you want to hide. “Saving face” or “losing face” means to protect one’s honor or to suffer disgrace. It’s shame that torments us for hours or years following humiliation, rejection, or feeling defective.

Read full story
4 comments

Mistakes and Strategies in Confronting Abuse

Sad woman and Statements of AbuseGeorge Hodan/Darlene Lancer. It's estimated that between 50 and 80 percent of adults have experienced emotional abuse. Abuse is about having power over someone. Abusers typically want to dominate to feel superior and in control. To them, communication is not about understanding. It’s a win-lose game. They use verbal abuse and/or violence to accomplish this. They’re frequently self-centered, impatient, unreasonable, insensitive, unforgiving, lack empathy, and are often jealous, suspicious, and withholding.

Read full story
3 comments

Love Bombing and Narcissistic Attachment

Getting hit by a love bomb feels glorious! The lavish attention and affection seem to answer our prayers. We’ve found Mr. or Ms. Right―our soul mate; unsuspecting that we’ve been targeted by a narcissist. The bomber abruptly changes colors and loses interest, and our dream comes crashing down. Rejection is excruciating, especially at the height of romance. It’s a traumatic shock to our hearts. We feel duped, betrayed, and abandoned.

Read full story
36 comments

After a Breakup Letting Go Is Hard

woman walking away, breaking up with sad manAD_images/Pixabay. Rejection and breaking-up are especially hard for codependents — even when the relationship was abusive! It can take longer to get over a breakup, sometimes years, for even a short relationship. Codependents have difficulty letting go. Breakups affect our self-esteem more than it does for people who are secure and confident. This is because breakups trigger hidden grief and cause irrational guilt, anger, shame, and fear.

Read full story
12 comments

Trauma Bonds Make it Hard to Leave a Narcissist or Abuser

sad man, woman walking awayShutterstock/Antionio Guillam. When we fall in love, it’s natural to become attached and form a romantic bond. But once in love with a narcissist, it’s not easy to leave, despite the abuse. Although you're unhappy, you may be ambivalent about leaving because you still love your partner, have young children, lack resources, and/or enjoy lifestyle benefits. Outsiders often question why you stay, or urge you to, “Just leave.” Those words can feel humiliating, because you also think you should. You may want to leave, but feel stuck, and don’t understand why. This is because there are deeper reasons that keep you bonded unlike in other relationships.

Read full story
31 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy