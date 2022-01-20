To Trust or Mistrust: Evaluating Whether to Trust Someone

Darlene Lancer LMFT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rbzyi_0dqfOeZ500
Man watching woman on her phoneSimpson33

Many people have unrealistic ideas about trust. They assume the worst and are distrustful, or they overtrust and are easily taken in. People in the first category put up walls and keep others at a distance. The second group proudly claims to trust someone until they have a reason not to. Then they're shocked when they've relied on someone untrustworthy.

In today's mobile world, usually, when we first meet someone, we don’t know anything about their integrity or past conduct, except what they tell us.

Trustworthiness is proven over time by actions, not only by words. You can get hurt by believing what people say and ignoring their actions To be trustworthy, a person has to “walk their talk” – words and actions must be congruent. You also have to be able to trust your perceptions, a skill difficult for some codependents who trust too little or too much. Being able to trust realistically is a learning process.

When you’ve grown up in a dysfunctional family environment where your parents kept secrets or invalidated your perceptions, you learned to doubt yourself. You may become distrustful and/or the opposite, suggestible to what others say, and disconnected from your own inner guidance system. Either way, you’re not able to realistically evaluate other people.

Evaluating Trustworthiness

The following are qualities to look for when you’re getting to know someone and evaluating a person’s trustworthiness. They’re one and the same as elements that create trust and safety in relationships.

Honest Communication

Open and honest communication is the cornerstone of good relationships and building trust. This is a problem in codependent relationships because partners have difficulty knowing and openly and honestly discussing their feelings. Communication is often indirect, reactive, and defensive. When you’re closed, it raises doubts and misunderstandings with your partner.

Honest communication requires that you’re assertive about what you want and need and that you openly express your feelings, including what you don’t like when you expect your partner to read your mind and have unspoken expectations, it leads to resentment and conflict and undermines trust. Similarly, when you hide negative feelings, they come out sideways in behavior, such as lateness, forgetfulness, infidelity, or withdrawal. Your words and actions don’t match, which builds distrust.

Obviously, lying, breaking promises, keeping secrets, and denying things you’ve said quickly build distrust. It’s not worth losing your credibility over even a small lie or secret. Even shading the truth, can seriously injure trust and be hard to repair. It can cause your partner to doubt other, bigger things that you’re honest about.

Boundaries

Boundaries are limits. They’re important because they create a sense of safety. In getting to know someone, it’s important to have an honest discussion about the boundaries and privacy you’re comfortable with. You may desire boundaries regarding your belongings, space, emails, and conversations, which, if violated would cause you to distrust your partner. You may feel betrayed if a private conversation with your partner is repeated to his or her friend, or if he or she talks to one of your friends or relatives about you. Notice whether someone respects or violates other people's boundaries also. This indicates their character.

Years ago when I was a lawyer and worked at a law firm, I felt my boundaries were violated when a date sent flowers to my office for no reason, which although a nice gesture, embarrassed me at work. I wanted a boundary between my work and private life. It caused me to distrust the man’s judgment and discretion and proved to be true in other areas. When you tell someone your boundaries and they ignore them, this creates a second violation–one of disrespect. You may have to explain the reasons for your boundaries with the person who has a totally different mindset.

A crucial boundary is the one around your body and sexuality. How much touching are you comfortable with early in your relationship, when and where? Are you going to be nonexclusive, sexually exclusive, or committed? Physical and sexual boundaries are essential to allow and protect the intimacy in your relationship. Jealousy and infidelity or even the perception of infidelity can irreparably ruin a relationship. You and your partner may have different values about what is acceptable. Have a frank conversation about what you require to feel safe and loving. Don’t be accommodating or idealistic about it–be real!

Reliability

Simple things, like doing what you say you’ll do, returning loaned property, being on time, and keeping dates, build trust. These are all examples of “Walking the Talk.” Breaking promises, even small ones, creates disappointment. It also sends the message that the other person’s feelings and needs don’t matter. If it happens enough times, your partner loses trust and builds resentment that erodes the relationship.

Predictability

As you get to know someone, you construct an idea in your mind about who they are, and that gives you a certain sense of comfort and security. Consistency is one of the most important qualities in satisfying relationships. If your partner starts behaving in very unpredictable ways or in a manner that’s inconsistent with what’s become the norm, it gives rise to mistrust and doubt about the person’s mental health, fidelity, or financial dealings. If you’re going through some changes, like changing your job or not feeling affectionate, it’s best to have open, honest communication about it before questions arise.

Learning to trust is not so much about the other person as it is learning to trust your own perceptions and paying attention to your doubts and intuition. When you’re with someone, move your attention inward to see what sensations you experience in their presence. Anger, shame, guilt, and hurt are feelings that may be a signal that your boundaries have been crossed by verbal abuse or manipulation. Spend time with yourself and notice the differences between being with and away from the other person.

Once trust is broken, specific steps are needed to rebuild it. See my article, “Rebuilding Trust – Part II” to read more about rebuilding trust and the origins of the inability to evaluate trustworthiness.

©Darlene Lancer 2012

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# trust# relationships# dishonesty# breakup# cheating

Comments / 31

Published by

Darlene Lancer is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and expert author on relationships, narcissism, and codependency. She’s counseled individuals and couples for over 30 years and coaches internationally. Her books include "Conquering Shame and Codependency: 8 Steps to Freeing the True You," "Dealing with a Narcissist," and "Codependency for Dummies," plus six ebooks, webinars, and other resource materials. Her books are available on Amazon, other online booksellers and her website, www.whatiscodependency.com, where you can get a free copy of “14 Tips for Letting Go.”

Los Angeles, CA
1321 followers

More from Darlene Lancer LMFT

Do's and Don'ts for Conflict Resolution

It’s normal to have conflict in relationships. People are different, and their desires and needs will inevitably clash. Resolving disagreements in a healthy way creates understanding and brings couples closer together. The objective should be the betterment of the relationship. This is a positive conflict. Below are 24 suggested rules–12 Do’s and 12 Don’ts–for actualizing this goal.

Read full story
2 comments

The Difference Between Codependence and Interdependence

The Difference Between Codependence and Interdependence. Codependent couple, wrists bound but can't leaveLeonid/Adobe. Pandemics demonstrate how we’re all interconnected. I love that the Internet allows us to connect one-to-one all over the planet. We’re all interconnected. But are you codependent or interdependent?

Read full story
4 comments

The Difference Between Real Love, Lust, and Addiction

Wonder whether you’re in love or in lust? Whether your obsession with someone is a sign of love or addiction? Whether you’re staying in a troubled relationship because you’re addicted or in love? It’s complicated, and lust and love and addiction don’t always exclude one another. Endless analyzing doesn’t help or change our feelings because we’re often driven by forces outside our conscious awareness.

Read full story
8 comments

Dealing with Passive-Aggressive People

Gif of angry face revealed behind smiling maskoffice.microsoft. Passive-aggressive people act passive, but express aggression covertly. They're basically obstructionist and try to block whatever you want. Their unconscious anger gets transferred onto you, and you become frustrated and furious. Your fury is theirs, while they calmly ask, “Why are you getting so angry?” or blame you for the anger they’re provoking.

Read full story
10 comments

The Dance of Intimacy and Struggle for Closeness

The relationship duet is the dance of intimacy all couples do. One partner moves in, the other backs-up. Partners may reverse roles, but always maintain a certain space between them. The unspoken agreement is that the Pursuer chase the Distancer forever, but never catch-up, and that the Distancer keep running, but never really get away.

Read full story
2 comments

Coping with Holiday Blues and Depression

The stress of the holidays triggers sadness and depression for many people. This time of year is especially difficult because there’s an expectation of feeling merry and generous. People compare their emotions to what they assume others are experiencing or what they’re supposed to feel and then think that they alone fall short. They judge themselves and feel like an outsider.

Read full story
33 comments

The Cause and Signs of Emotional Abandonment

We may not realize that we’re feeling emotionally abandoned or that we did as a child. Emotional abandonment is when you feel undesired, left behind, insecure, or discarded by a trusted loved one. We may be unhappy, but can’t put our finger on what it is. People tend to think of abandonment as something physical, like neglect. They also may not realize that loss of physical closeness due to death, divorce, and illness can feel like emotional abandonment. However, emotional abandonment has nothing to do with proximity. It can happen when the other person is lying right beside us – when we can’t connect, and our emotional needs aren’t being met in the relationship.

Read full story
13 comments

Determining Attachment Style and Changing It.

We’re wired for attachment – why babies cry when separated from their mothers. Depending especially upon our mother’s behavior, as well as later experiences and other factors, we develop a style of attaching that affects our behavior in close relationships.

Read full story

Recover from Rejection and Breakups

Because our nervous system is wired to need others, rejection is painful. Loneliness and the need for connection share the evolutionary purpose of survival and reproduction. Ideally, loneliness encourages us to maintain our relationships and reach out to others. Rejection in an intimate relationship especially hurts. It's particularly difficult in the romantic phase of a relationship when you have unmet hope for the future.

Read full story
1 comments

Explaining and Coping with Being Ghosted

Rejection and breakups are hard enough, but being ghosted can be traumatic. It can leave you with unanswered questions that make it hard to move on. Although ghosting also occurs in friendships, it’s usually associated with dating. More devastating, but less common, is when a spouse disappears after years of marriage. It’s like the sudden death of the person and the marriage. But even the unexplained, unexpected end to a brief romantic relationship can feel like betrayal and shatter your trust in yourself, in love, and in other people.

Read full story
3 comments

Signs of Emotional Unavailability

Woman waiting on blocks that read "I am waiting"George Hodan. If you’ve ever been in a relationship with someone emotionally unavailable, you know the pain of being unable to get close to the one you love. They’re evasive, make excuses or are just inept in talking about feelings or the relationship. Some use anger, criticism, or activities to create distance. You end up feeling alone, depressed, unimportant, or rejected. More women complain about emotional unavailability than men, yet are unaware that they’re emotionally unavailable, too.

Read full story
1 comments

How to Manage Boundaries in a Pandemic

Maintaining boundaries is challenging for most of us. But the pandemic has made it even more difficult. People have been quarantined with a partner, housemate, or family for nearly a year. Normally, we could create physical space by seeing friends, going to work, the gym, or even taking side trips.

Read full story
2 comments

Tactics that Manipulators Use to Influence and Control

Hand pulling puppet strings of manipulationDarlene Lancer. We all want to get our needs met, but manipulators use underhanded methods. Manipulation is a way to covertly influence someone with indirect, deceptive, or abusive tactics. Manipulation may seem benign or even friendly or flattering as if the person has your highest concern in mind. In reality, it’s to achieve an ulterior motive.

Read full story
29 comments

Gaslighting 101: Signs, Symptoms, and Recovery

Gaslighting is a malicious, hidden form of emotional and mental abuse, designed to plant seeds of self-doubt and alter your perception of reality. The term comes from the play and later film Gaslight with Ingrid Bergman and Charles Boyer.

Read full story
93 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy