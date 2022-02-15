Darien, CT

Notes from the Darien Police Commission Regular Meeting – February 2022

Some Highlights from the period of Jan 13 to Feb 3 in the town of Darien:

  1. Wee Burn did a wonderful job of attempting to blow their own club up, but only managed to destroy their kitchen and bowling alley. They followed up with a thank you note to the police...are they lobbying for something here? Wee Burn must need more favors from the Police.
  2. Mask wearing has become voluntary for vaccinated employees of the Darien Police dept...who cares if the mask mandate ever ends for our children…the police in Darien will be mask free! Yay!
  3. At the Darien police headquarters the water flow was adjusted downward to save money on the water bill; however, that caused sewage blockage. Turns out Darien Police officers are full of…well you know.
Wee Burn goes boom /Blaine Hurty

Summary of Department Activity for the period:

  • On January 18th a 56-year-old Darien man was arrested for Larceny 5th (shoplifter)
  • On January 17th the Department responded to Wee Burn Country Club for an explosion inside of a structure there that was believed to be caused by a propane leak.
  • The Department responded to 2 incidents involving the theft of catalytic converters from parked vehicles in 2 different locations.
  • The Department responded to 7 domestic disturbance calls, 4 of which resulted in arrest.
  • There was one DWI arrest because of a 2-car motor vehicle accident (seems light for Darien…have they all been reported).
  • There were 5 incidents of mail theft, 4 of which involved the theft of checks in outgoing mail.
  • There was 1 residential burglary.
  • There were 2 incidents involving fraud or phone scams.
  • There was one reported stolen car which was left unlocked with the key inside (seems light for Darien, are folks finally locking their cars?).
  • There were 16 burglaries of motor vehicles that were left unlocked.
  • There were 26 accidents, one of which involved a minor injury.
  • There were 66 traffic stops.

No Crosswalks for You and No New Signage:

Request for Crosswalks on Route 106 – We have received the State DOT report regarding the request for crosswalks on Route 106. After their review, State DOT does not recommend the installation of crosswalks at the requested four unsignalized intersections since there are no connecting sidewalks at the intersections and no landing areas to safely harbor pedestrians after they have crossed the street. Chief Anderson does support the installation of a dynamic speed sign which will require an encroachment permit from the State.

