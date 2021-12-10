Darien First Selectman's Code Red Message 12-9-21

Originally posted on the town of Darien's website on 12/9/21 and reposted by Blaine Hurty at DarienCTNews.

Town of Darien Blaine Hurty

COVID-19 Message

December 9, 2021

Good evening. This is First Selectman Monica McNally with a COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 2nd.

There have been 43 new cases since my last COVID update on December 2nd. To date there have been 1921 total cases from 1200 unique households. Darien Public Schools report 39 active cases and a total of 189 cases since the start of the school year.

This Saturday is the final 2nd dose clinic for children in the 5-11 age group. Two weeks after receiving the second dose, these children will be considered fully vaccinated by CDC standards - that happens to be December 25th! Hopefully, that brings an extra level of comfort for those gathering with family. After this Saturday, more than half of the 5-11 age group will be completely vaccinated.

Next Tuesday’s Moderna booster clinic is fully booked. After holding 52 clinics, the continued availability of volunteers and vaccinators has become limited. Our ability to offer additional booster clinics is dependent on volunteers. If you are able staff a clinic please contact the Health Department.

In the meantime, booster shots are available at other locations and you may register through the VAMS portal. Walgreen’s and CVS continue to provide booster vaccines by registration through their own websites. Every vaccination is another step in the right direction.

You can find statewide COVID-19 data at www.ct.gov/coronavirus and town wide data at www.darienct.gov/covid19 .

Current positive COVID cases are predominantly the Delta variant, but we continue to monitor the Omicron variant closely.

Thank you,

Monica M. McNally