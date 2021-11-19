2021 Thanksgiving Turkey Trots - Rowayton, New Canaan, Greenwich, and Westchester.

By Blaine Hurty of DarienCTNews

Blaine Hurty - Turkey Trot Clipart Library

Looking to burn off those extra calories from Thanksgiving dinner? Or just want to do something active with the whole family? Here are family-friendly local Thanksgiving Turkey Trots and Runs..

Rowayton, CT

Where: Rowayton Community Center at 33 Highland Avenue, Rowayton, CT

When: November 25, 2021 at 9:30am

Details: Join the Rowayton Turkey Trot 2021. Sign up for the 5 K or 1 Mile fun run. The fundraiser will go towards local non-profits heavily affected by the pandemic.

Registration: $40 for Adults, $15 for Junior (10 TO 17, Under 10 Free).

Prizes for: Prizes for fastest male, female, kids under 10, fancy dress and stroller (over the 5k course, kids over the 1 mile).

New Canaan, CT

Where: New Canaan Nature Center at 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan, CT

When: November 27, 2021 at 10am

Details: Grab the entire family (and any lingering holiday visitors too!) and head on down to the New Canaan Nature Center! Embark upon a healthy, invigorating Trail Trek to work off that holiday meal. While “waddling” the trails, try your hand at the “Weekend Waddle scavenger hunt.” Search for clues that will help you solve a fun holiday riddle, while also enjoying some Nature Center trivia. As an extra Thanksgiving bonus, share your answers for a chance to win a special prize.

Greenwich, CT

Where: Arch Street Teen Center at 100 Arch Street, Greenwich, CT

When: November 27, 2021. 9:30am start time for 1 mile run and 10am start time for 5K

Details: Join Greenwich Alliance for Education’s Turkey Trot! 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk.

Registration: $35 for adults early registration (Race Day – $40), $15 for children 13 and under (Race Day – $15), Service fee not included.

Westchester County NY

#1

Where: Westchester Community College

When: November 25, 2021 at 8:15am

Details: Join this Thanksgiving tradition and come to the Westchester Turkey Trot (10K/5K run/walk)

#2

Where: Rye Recreation Park at 281 Midland Avenue, Rye, NY

When: November 27, 2021 at 8am-12noon

Details: Come to City of Rye Recreation’s Annual Turkey Run and Paws Walk. Paws Walk starts at 9am. 1 Mile Fun Run starts at 9:30am. 3.1 or 5.2 Mile Race starts at 10am.