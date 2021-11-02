Darien CT 2021 Election Voter Guide - The Candidates

Voter Guide provided by Blaine Hurty at DarienCTNews

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, Darien CT residents will vote for a number of municipal positions: first selectman, selectman, town clerk, town treasurer, tax collector and a few spots on the Board of Education, Board of Finance, and a few others.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 2. You can request an absentee ballot at town clerk's office.

So who’s running for what?

First Selectman:

Democratic candidate Tara Ochman and Republican candidate Monica McNally, as well as petitioning candidate Christian Noe.

Selectman:

Democrats Sarah Neumann and Michael Burke and Republicans Marcy Minnick and Jon Zagrodzky.

Town clerk:

Republican Christa Sheehan McNamara is running unopposed.

Town treasurer:

Republican Joan Hendrickson is running unopposed.

Tax collector:

Republican Kathleen Larkins is running unopposed.

Candidates for the Board of Finance:

Republicans Paul Hendrickson, John Wolcott and Robert Cardone and Democrat David Martin.

Candidates for the Board of Education:

Democrats Stacey Tié and Julie Best and Republicans David Brown and Tara Wurm.

Board of Assessment Appeals:

Democrat Glenn Ritch and Republican Christopher Peters.

Planning and Zoning Commission:

Democrat Adam Balgach and Republicans James Rand and Stephen Olvany. Republican candidate Geoffrey Ball is running to fill a vacancy on the commission for two years.

Constables:

Republicans Alan Hyatt and Louis James Calastro.

Darien CT Vote - Nov 2 Stock Image / Blaine Hurty

Do you know where to vote?

District 1: 35 Leroy Avenue

*District 2: Town Hall – Mather Center

District 3: Noroton Heights Fire Department

District 4: Hindley School

*District 5: Town Hall – Mather Center

District 6: 35 Leroy Avenue