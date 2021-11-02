Darien CT 2021 Election Voter Guide - The Candidates

Voter Guide provided by Blaine Hurty at DarienCTNews
On Tuesday, Nov. 2, Darien CT residents will vote for a number of municipal positions: first selectman, selectman, town clerk, town treasurer, tax collector and a few spots on the Board of Education, Board of Finance, and a few others.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 2. You can request an absentee ballot at town clerk's office.
So who’s running for what?
First Selectman:
Democratic candidate Tara Ochman and Republican candidate Monica McNally, as well as petitioning candidate Christian Noe.
Selectman:
Democrats Sarah Neumann and Michael Burke and Republicans Marcy Minnick and Jon Zagrodzky.
Town clerk:
Republican Christa Sheehan McNamara is running unopposed.
Town treasurer:
Republican Joan Hendrickson is running unopposed.
Tax collector:
Republican Kathleen Larkins is running unopposed.
Candidates for the Board of Finance:
Republicans Paul Hendrickson, John Wolcott and Robert Cardone and Democrat David Martin.
Candidates for the Board of Education:
Democrats Stacey Tié and Julie Best and Republicans David Brown and Tara Wurm.
Board of Assessment Appeals:
Democrat Glenn Ritch and Republican Christopher Peters.
Planning and Zoning Commission:
Democrat Adam Balgach and Republicans James Rand and Stephen Olvany. Republican candidate Geoffrey Ball is running to fill a vacancy on the commission for two years.
Constables:
Republicans Alan Hyatt and Louis James Calastro.
Do you know where to vote?
District 1: 35 Leroy Avenue
*District 2: Town Hall – Mather Center
District 3: Noroton Heights Fire Department
District 4: Hindley School
*District 5: Town Hall – Mather Center
District 6: 35 Leroy Avenue
