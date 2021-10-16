Darien, CT

Darien Tokeneke School Pumpkin Carnival and Traffic Advisory

DarienCTNews by Blaine Hurty

As a reminder to all those in the 06820...

The 2021 Tokeneke School Pumpkin Carnival is this weekend and there is a Darien Police Traffic Advisory....

Event: Saturday, October 16th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rain Date: Sunday, October 17th

Traffic Restriction Time: 9:30 AM-4:30 PM

The Darien Police Department is issuing this traffic advisory in order to alert motorists of a travel restriction/partial road closure occurring on Saturday, October 16th in the area of Tokeneke School. The school, located on the corner of Tokeneke Road and Old Farm Road, will be holding its annual Pumpkin Fair on the above listed date.

Between the hours of 9:30 AM and 4:30 PM, Old Farm Road (at Tokeneke Road) will be closed to all incoming traffic. It will be open for outgoing traffic only. All Tokeneke area residents (and guests of residents) are advised to enter the Tokeneke area through the alternate entrances of Arrowhead Way, Driftway Lane, or Five Mile River Road.

Ample off-street parking is available for those attending the fair at two commercial parking lots located at 100 & 120 Tokeneke Road. On-street parking will also be permitted on Tokeneke Road as posted. As in the past, there is no parking allowed on Old Farm Road. Additionally, there is no parking at any time on any private road of the Tokeneke Association. The Tokeneke Park Police will be patrolling the private roads of the Tokeneke Association to deter violations.

The Darien Police Department will have officers assigned to the event to assist both motorists and pedestrians.

This designated traffic and parking pattern makes travel through the area safer for all. If traveling in the area, please expect minor delays and watch for pedestrians of all ages. Motorists not attending the event should consider alternate routes to their destination.

This announcement is from: https://www.tokenekepto.com/pumpkin-carnival/ and the Darien Police Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eNoHp_0cSEb2o100
Darien Pumpkin Fair Oct 16 2021Stock Image / Blaine Hurty

