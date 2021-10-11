Mom Club for Moms of Tweens - Everwell Darien

This event is hosted by Jacqueline Telgheder of Everwell Darien

When: Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM EST

Sign up: Click Here...note space is limited to 12 and this event is via Zoom.

Raising a tween is a whole new thang from parenting toddlers! And there is no doubt that moms need fellow moms to navigate tweenage-hood, to share in the joys and the challenges, to have a place to bounce ideas and get feedback.

Everwell is thrilled to announce the launch of Mom Club for moms of tweens, as we're committed to creating safe space for connection + friendship to blossom through the experience of the tween stage of motherhood. (Tweens are considered between ages 8/9 to 12.)

Mom Club is facilitated by Jacqueline Telgheder, certified parent coach and Everwell's Resident Parent Consultant. With Jacqueline's loving guidance and her deep care for the spirit of parenting, this group will undoubtedly be a supportive + meaningful experience for all.

Conversations will be a combination of thoughtful prompt responses, friendly connection and resource exchange. All gatherings are built on the acceptance and respect of all moms who attend. Space is limited to 12.



Everwell Darien - Tween Parenting Event Everwell Darien / Blaine Hurty

About Everwell Darien:

Everwell is about giving yourself permission. Permission to explore and think freely, permission to get stuff done (whatever that stuff is), and permission to intentionally connect with others without judgement or an agenda. We’re about celebrating our lives as multi-passionate women. Recognizing we wear many hats and play many roles, it’s time to prioritize ourselves too—taking time to think openly + leaving room to ask ‘what’s next?” We have BIG plans for Everwell. We’re starting a revolution that begins with redefining what ‘work’ looks like—whether it’s a professional endeavor, a passion play, personal venture, or family planning, guess what, it’s ALL work; it all matters, and it all has to get done.

