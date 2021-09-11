San Francisco, CA

SFDPH: COVID-19 Cases Low Among Children in SF

According to the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH), pediatric cases of children with COVID-19 are less than 20 percent of the overall cases that have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nLzLF_0bt0Yig400

“The vast majority of COVID-19 cases have been in adults,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, Director of Health, with the San Francisco Department of Public Health, this week in a statement released to the media. “Serious forms of COVID among children are extremely rare in San Francisco,” added Colfax. “The majority of San Francisco children with COVID-19 have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, including most recent cases from the Delta variant."

Since March 2020, SFDPH reports that there have been a total of 13 pediatric hospitalizations among San Francisco residents at San Francisco hospitals. Health officials also say hospitalizations of San Francisco children, due to COVID-19, continue to be so low (less than 5 at any given time) that the data cannot be publicly reported without concern for privacy and confidentiality.

(Below is a month by month breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases among children in San Francisco):

  • The percentage of pediatric cases has been relatively consistent over time. The most recent data shows that 11.5% of COVID-19 positive cases were among children under 18. Recent historical 2021 data is as follows:
    • August: 12.8%
    • July: 10.8%
    • June: 12.8%
    • May: 17.0%

The San Francisco Department of Public Health says it’s closely monitoring COVID-19 cases among children and in schools, and is providing critical public health resources to San Francisco communities. These include free vaccinations for all eligible individuals; testing services; critical guidance and support to schools on COVID safety measures; and case investigations and contact tracing at schools.

To date, SFDPH data seems to demonstrate that cases among San Francisco residents under age 18 remain low and have been stable throughout the pandemic. Therefore, health officials in San Francisco believe that schools here have low-risk settings, as long as the proper safety protocols are being followed.

Each week, SFDPH data on schools and children is being updated to provide information on the impact on children. Weekly updates are also being made public on the City’s COVID-19 data dashboards page. (Parents might want to visit the dashboard weekly, or daily to stay informed).

Data Highlights for San Francisco COVID-19 cases in Children:

  • Pediatric cases in children are a small percentage of total cases in San Francisco. COVID-19 cases in children under 18 has remained less than 20% of overall cases throughout this pandemic, including the most recent surge due to the Delta variant. The vast majority of COVID-19 cases have been in adults (as of September 6, 2021).
  • Vaccinations are the best defense to protect children. An estimated 90% of children ages 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated. The SFDPH is encouraging all eligible members (12+ years old) to get vaccinated to protect children who are not yet eligible for the vaccine. The majority of pediatric COVID-19 cases in San Francisco were from an unvaccinated adult in the household getting COVID-19 and transmitting it to their family members, including children.

SFDPH believes that schools are safe places for children to learn, socialize and play, as long as the appropriate safety measures are being taken. As of September 3, 2021, Data Highlights on San Francisco Schools provide the following case data:

  • SFUSD reported 227 cases to SFDPH out of nearly 52,000 students and nearly 10,000 staff (as of September 8).
  • Among the City’s private, parochial and charter school sites there were 61 cases out of nearly 22,500 students and nearly 5,000 staff (as of September 3).
  • SFDPH says the vast majority of COVID-19 infections are occurring outside of schools.

In-School Transmissions and Outbreaks: (per the SFDPH)

  • Suspected in-school transmissions have been so low it cannot be publicly reported without concern for privacy and confidentiality. All other cases reported at schools were related to community transmission outside of school (as of September 8).
  • No COVID-19 outbreaks have been verified as having occurred at San Francisco schools (as of September 8). An outbreak is defined as three or more cases in non-related households in which the source of infection occurred at the school, and not another setting.
  • No outbreaks were verified as having occurred at San Francisco camps and learning hubs during the summer of 2021.
  • Last year, during the 2020-2021 school year, there were seven cases of COVID transmission in all schools in San Francisco with in-person learning, including the height of the winter surge. All other cases reported at schools were related to community transmission outside of school.

For up-to-date information about COVID-19 cases among school children in the San Francisco Unified School District, be sure to visit www.sfusd.edu.

