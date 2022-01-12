'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung Explains Extreme Weight Loss

HoYeon Jung close up Wikimedia/CreativeCommons

"Squid Game" actress HoYeon Jung has opened up on losing a huge amount of weight - photos of the Netflix sensation caused mass concern ahead of the holidays, with fans deeming the 27-year-old far too thin. Jung, who has been active on Instagram as she represents brands including Louis Vuitton and Calvin Klein, has revealed she had, indeed, dropped weight, also offering an explanation behind her shrinking frame.

Speaking to Star News, the South Korean sensation admitted she had "no time to eat" while promoting "Squid Game." She added:

“I lost way too much weight,” continuing: “All the clothes that used to fit me when I first came [to America] are too loose now.” Fans had initially expressed concerns as the actress posted in a deep-cut Louis Vuitton dress, with further images showing her honoring her brand ambassador status with the luxury label while in a crop top.

One worried fan had told Jung: “I don’t want to come off negative at all, just want to say that seeing you in the black dress makes me a bit worried,” adding: “I know how it is for models to obtain a certain weight standard, but please make sure you are eating well.”

HoYeon, last year gaining 15 million Instagram followers in three weeks, has also told The Hollywood Reporter: “I lost 6 pounds in a week when it became successful," this as she referenced the series she stars on. She added: "I couldn’t eat — it wasn’t stress, I just didn’t know this feeling. ‘What’s going on out there, who am I?’ I was kind of losing myself.”

Jung shot to fame via "Squid Game," but she does come with a modeling background, having walked for brands including Chanel and Fendi. She first walked for Louis Vuitton back in 2016. 2022 sees her snagging yet more brand deals as she becomes the face of French giant Chanel's fragrances.