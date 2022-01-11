Bob Saget Messaged Candace Cameron Bure Days Before Death

Candace Cameron Bure close up Wikimedia/CreativeCommons

The tragic passing of "Fuller House" star Bob Saget has left the celebrity space in mourning, particularly co-stars. The 65-year-old actor and stand-up comedian was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, FL on Sunday - just one day before, Bob had left a note for Candace Cameron Bure on Instagram.

Candace, who runs a clothing line retailed via QVC, had posted forest-set snaps while on a swing and featuring daughter Natasha as she promoted a cute pair of jeans, plus a festive wintry sweater and beanie outfit, although it's Bob's remark now topping comments as fans mourn the loss.

The photo had shown the blonde all smiles as she posed from a rope-suspended swing while rocking bootcut jeans and tan boots, plus a coordinating hat/scarf/sweater getup. The sitcom star had written:

"Swipe to add a daughter 🥰

NEW @candacecameronbureclothing coming Monday, 1/10!

Clothing will start to slowly drop on qvc.com starting at Midnight EST and I’ll be on @qvc throughout the day," adding: "If you haven’t shopped what we already have, you can check out those items through the link in my bio. See you Monday!"

Over 26,000 likes have now been left to Bob writing: "These clothes are awesomeness."

"I can't believe you're gone," one fan replied, with another saying: "Nooooo.. 😢 at least they have one more funny guy upstairs to keep them entertained! 🙏🏽."

Candace herself marked Bob's passing on social media, writing: “I don’t know what to say. I have no words." Meanwhile, in 2019, Bob had told UsWeekly about the "Fuller House" reboot's final episode, stating: “I was crying all over the place. It brought back a lot of memories for me." He added:

“At the end of Full House, I just kind of stayed by myself. We had no warning that we were going to be canceled. We were asked to go to the WB or CW and John and I said, ‘No, let’s not do that. We should be on ABC, if we should do it.’”