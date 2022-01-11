Gymnast Aly Raisman Champions Self-Care In Fluffy Bathrobe

Aly Raisman close up Wikimedia/CreativeCommons/Flickr

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman has been documenting her gentle self-care, this as she continues to recover from the trauma in her life. The 2016 Olympics face has made headlines for revealing her post-Olympic depressive episodes left her so weak, she struggled to climb stairs - years later, the 26-year-old is living her best life and enjoying everything from Pilates to mindfulness and meditation.

Posting for her 1.4 million Instagram followers, Aly updated with a reminder that winters are for cozy fireside time, sharing a snap of herself deep into a book and all bundled up in a bathrobe.

The photo, below, showed the Amazon partner indoors and eyes down as she rocked her white robe, plus a black top underneath. Sporting a makeup-free face and ponytail hair, the gymnast held a copy of "The Last Thing He Told Me", also showcasing a small bowl of red berries with a swipe right.

"Love being cozy with a great book. Couldn't put this one down," the Silk Milk promo face wrote.

Over 19,000 likes have been left. Raisman continues to be open on taking care of herself, even telling Shape:

"What's really helped me over the years is just having the support system and having other people in my life that have been through similar things so I know that, what I'm feeling, I'm not alone in it. I think there's such power in communicating with other people and having people around you just say that they support you."

Speaking of how she fills her free time and feeds her soul at once, Raisman added: "Sometimes it's laughing with a friend, sometimes it's being alone, sometimes it's snuggling with my dog Mylo. I found that staying out in nature has been really healing for me. It's a really humbling feeling to feel a lot of gratitude for the beauty around me, and it reminds me to try to be present.