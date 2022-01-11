Gymnast Aly Raisman Champions Self-Care In Fluffy Bathrobe

Daphne DelMar

Aly Raisman close upWikimedia/CreativeCommons/Flickr

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman has been documenting her gentle self-care, this as she continues to recover from the trauma in her life. The 2016 Olympics face has made headlines for revealing her post-Olympic depressive episodes left her so weak, she struggled to climb stairs - years later, the 26-year-old is living her best life and enjoying everything from Pilates to mindfulness and meditation.

Posting for her 1.4 million Instagram followers, Aly updated with a reminder that winters are for cozy fireside time, sharing a snap of herself deep into a book and all bundled up in a bathrobe.

The photo, below, showed the Amazon partner indoors and eyes down as she rocked her white robe, plus a black top underneath. Sporting a makeup-free face and ponytail hair, the gymnast held a copy of "The Last Thing He Told Me", also showcasing a small bowl of red berries with a swipe right.

"Love being cozy with a great book. Couldn't put this one down," the Silk Milk promo face wrote.

Over 19,000 likes have been left. Raisman continues to be open on taking care of herself, even telling Shape:

"What's really helped me over the years is just having the support system and having other people in my life that have been through similar things so I know that, what I'm feeling, I'm not alone in it. I think there's such power in communicating with other people and having people around you just say that they support you."

Speaking of how she fills her free time and feeds her soul at once, Raisman added: "Sometimes it's laughing with a friend, sometimes it's being alone, sometimes it's snuggling with my dog Mylo. I found that staying out in nature has been really healing for me. It's a really humbling feeling to feel a lot of gratitude for the beauty around me, and it reminds me to try to be present.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Aly Raisman# Self care# Mental Health# Gymnastics

Comments / 0

Published by

Entertainment writer who loves news! Follow for more!

Miami, FL
4304 followers

More from Daphne DelMar

Ireland Baldwin Reveals 'Cardiophobia' That's Not A Blood Pressure Ad

Ireland Baldwin has revealed a state of anxiety while posing with a blood pressure monitoring device - the 26-year-old made it clear her post wasn't an ad, though, instead allowing fans into a mental health battle. Ireland, best known for being the daughter to Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, posted a shot of herself in a floral-print robe this month, also holding a BP machine and pointing at it.

Read full story

Candace Cameron Bure Shares Rare Photo After Bob Saget's Death

Candace Cameron Bure close upWikimedia/CreativeCommons. Candace Cameron Bure has shared a rare photo of herself with former "Fuller House" co-star Bob Saget, this just five days after the actor died aged 65. The sitcom star had already made headlines after comedian Bob passed as his adorable Instagram comment shot up in likes - now the blonde is continuing to pay tribute to the man she shared set time with.

Read full story
1 comments

Crystal Hefner Removed 'Everything Fake' From Her Body

Crystal Hefner has revealed she lost thousands of social media followers after cleaning up her image and removing her implants. The 35-year-old widow to Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner is currently fronting media outlets for a candid reveal, one seeing her talk about her decision to shed her racy adult image - but it came at a price.

Read full story

'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung Explains Extreme Weight Loss

"Squid Game" actress HoYeon Jung has opened up on losing a huge amount of weight - photos of the Netflix sensation caused mass concern ahead of the holidays, with fans deeming the 27-year-old far too thin. Jung, who has been active on Instagram as she represents brands including Louis Vuitton and Calvin Klein, has revealed she had, indeed, dropped weight, also offering an explanation behind her shrinking frame.

Read full story
1 comments

Jessica Simpson Maintains 100-Pound Weight Loss With Poolside Yoga Snap

Jessica Simpson is highlighting the 100 pounds she's dropped while ensuring customers stock their carts with her merch. The 41-year-old singer, actress, and best-selling author is fresh from revamping a look making fall 2020 headlines - shots of the blonde posing poolside for some zen yoga got a 2.0 on the Jessica Simpson Style Instagram this week, with a new photo showing Jessica posing confidently and showing off her toned figure.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Bob Saget Messaged Candace Cameron Bure Days Before Death

Candace Cameron Bure close upWikimedia/CreativeCommons. The tragic passing of "Fuller House" star Bob Saget has left the celebrity space in mourning, particularly co-stars. The 65-year-old actor and stand-up comedian was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, FL on Sunday - just one day before, Bob had left a note for Candace Cameron Bure on Instagram.

Read full story
59 comments

Rebel Wilson Highlights 77-Pound Weight Loss In Poolside Gym Look

Rebel Wilson smiles in a dressWikimedia/CreativeCommons. Rebel Wilson is updating fans on her staggering, 77-pound weight loss with a new poolside photo. The 41-year-old actress and Olly wellness partner is in the best shape of her life following a 2020 "year of health" - while Wilson has admitted to ups and downs, the photos are proof that the Aussie has continued her weight-loss journey successfully.

Read full story
2 comments

Kaley Cuoco Rocks Swimsuit During Iceland Travels

Kaley Cuoco has been out in Iceland amid freezing oceans while shooting Season 2 of hit thriller series "The Flight Attendant." The sitcom star, 36, spent much of late 2021 dropping behind-the-scenes teasers as she ramps up filming for the HBO Max show she stars on, but it was assistant Emma Ross sharing the latest as the two featured in joint photos on Instagram.

Read full story

Rebel Wilson Highlights 77-Pound Weight Loss In Swimsuit

Rebel Wilson smiles in a dressWikimedia/CreativeCommons. Rebel Wilson is showcasing her 77-pound weight loss as she proves that making 2020 her "year of health" absolutely worked. The 41-year-old actress has been steadily slimming down after changing her lifestyle and embracing mindful eating, with a fresh and post-Xmas photo showing fans how she looks in swimwear.

Read full story
71 comments

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Criticized In Upside-Down Splits

A gymnast doing the splitsWikimedia/CreativeCommons. Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin isn't receiving the best feedback as footage shows her incredible flexibility. The 31-year-old former athlete and five-time Olympic medalist is fresh from an Instagram post showcasing her rubber-band abilities, but with the update coming as promo for prescription medication, not everyone was impressed.

Read full story
744 comments

Kaley Cuoco Stuns Rope-Training In Kitchen Shorts

Kaley Cuoco in a strappy topWikimedia/CreativeCommons. Kaley Cuoco is dripping mad sweat by her stainless steel refrigerators as she continues pandemic training. The 35-year-old sitcom star, known for her love of yoga, has been switching it up over COVID, keeping in jaw-dropping shape with trainer Ryan Sorensen and sharing her progress with her 6.7 million Instagram followers.

Read full story
113 comments

Salma Hayek Delights Eating Tacos In Minidress

Salma Hayek smiling in a dressWikimedia/CreativeCommons. Salma Hayek is approaching 750,000 likes for an incredible photo showing her chowing down on a plateful of tacos and rocking a little black dress - oh, and wishing she could still down them like she used to. The 54-year-old actress, making 2020 headlines for revealing her egg-topped breakfast taco recipe, was back to shouting out her Mexican heritage recently, posting for her 18 million Instagram followers and making it taco central.

Read full story

January Jones Encourages 'Wet' Friday In Bold Bikini

January Jones poses at an eventWikimedia/CreativeCommons. January Jones is proving Little Miss Popular by posing in a hot pink bikini and telling her 1.1 million Instagram followers: "Friday! Go get wet!" The 43-year-old actress and known swimwear lover was back in her favorite look ahead of the weekend, posting from a luxurious-looking backyard and even bringing in a celebrity response as she stunned in her two-piece.

Read full story

Jessica Simpson Back In Daisy Dukes After 100-Pound Weight Loss

Jessica Simpson has slipped back into her iconic Daisy Dukes, this after she dropped 100 pounds in just six months. The singer, actress, and fashion mogul made headlines in 2019 for shedding 100 pounds after the birth of her third baby, with 2021 seeing the "Dukes of Hazzard" star rock the denim shorts look that made her so famous in the 2000s.

Read full story
71 comments

Demi Rose Highlights Her Pretty Little Thing In Bikini

Demi Rose wearing shorts in the streetWikimedia/CreativeCommons. Demi Rose is quite literally flaunting her Pretty Little Thing and she's charging for the privilege. The 26-year-old model, followed by 17 million on Instagram, continues to honor her ambassador status with the affordable clothing giant, with a fresh snap of the Brit stunning fans.

Read full story

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Stretches In Spandex For Cash

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is killing it right now, both with the high-profile brand partnerships and her presence at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The 31-year-old former athlete, who retired aged just 22, has left her Dallas, TX home for Japan, where Instagram updates have been documenting her travels, even bringing her posing with The Jonas Brothers.

Read full story
42 comments

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Impressive Fishing Skills In Bikini

Carrie Underwood poses smiling at an eventWikimedia/CreativeCommons. Carrie Underwood has been catching massive fish while in a skimpy bikini. The 38-year-old country superstar dropped jaws recently with her cheese-grater abs show-off, but there was more than just muscle as the "American Idol" winner stunned fans on a lake trip.

Read full story

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Sparks Weight Worries With Bedroom Thigh Gap

Nastia Liukin poses in a leotardWikimedia/CreativeCommons. Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin has her Instagram followers worried about her weight - all over again. The 31-year-old five-time Olympic medalist and 2008 all-around champion made headlines in 2020 for clapping back in a giant anorexia storm, and it looks like she's getting served more shade in a new snap.

Read full story
86 comments

Chanel West Coast Celebrates Jet-Ski Life In Bikini

Chanel West Coast sunbathing in a bikiniWikimedia/CreativeCommons. Chanel West Coast is whizzing around Miami waters with impressive jet-ski skills as she celebrates her new East Coast lifestyle. The 32-year-old rapper and MTV face made headlines earlier this year for ditching her L.A. base - "Chanel East Coast" was quick to prove popular on Chanel's Instagram as she joked about her new name.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy