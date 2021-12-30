Kaley Cuoco Impresses With Leggings Workout

Kaley Cuoco poses seated Wikimedia/CreativeCommons

Kaley Cuoco has been burning her calories in the gym and going full-throttle - from treadmill running to massive ball-lugging. The 36-year-old actress, this year making divorce headlines as she splits from Karl Cook, has been keeping busy amid her new single life, with footage on her trainer's Instagram showing how.

Kaley was featured on Ryan Sorensen's account, with the footage showcasing an array of cardio and strength exercises, plus The Big Bang Theory star rocking a clingy workout look.

First up came Cuoco methodically running as she wore skintight black leggings, plus a practical white tee. The HBO Max star also donned a black baseball cap, plus sneakers. The indoor footage ramped up with drills as Kaley then held a massive ball - the popular blonde also jumped rope, with one slide showing an insane ab move as Kaley lifted and lowered dumbbells while balancing her legs up in the air.

See Kaley Cuoco's Video Below

Taking to his caption, Ryan shouted out the sitcom star, stating: "Little snap shot of today’s workout. Fresh off a huge travel day @kaleycuoco is ready to get back to work. Now it’s time to get ready for the Emmys the only way we know how! Embrace the grind and have fun with it."

Swipe for the weights work, just scroll for more.

Turns out, Kaley 100% cannot stand doing the same thing over and over - if this girl is working out, it has to be varied. Opening up to Women's Health, Kaley revealed:

"If I’m doing yoga, we’re doing it every day this week....Then I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I have to switch.’ Then I’m going crazy on SoulCycle....‘Okay, I have to switch.'" The actress is also known for being an avid equestrian and for having been a nationally-ranked amateur tennis player in her earlier days.