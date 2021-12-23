Gymnast Nastia Liukin Criticized In Upside-Down Splits

A gymnast doing the splits Wikimedia/CreativeCommons

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin isn't receiving the best feedback as footage shows her incredible flexibility. The 31-year-old former athlete and five-time Olympic medalist is fresh from an Instagram post showcasing her rubber-band abilities, but with the update coming as promo for prescription medication, not everyone was impressed.

Posting earlier today, the Russian-born star showcased the abilities winning her Gold at the 2008 Olympics, but the #ad for migraine medication seemed to rub her followers up the wrong way. Liukin joins celebrities including Khloe Kardashian and Serena Williams in promoting migraine medication.

Nastia Liukin Shows Off Flexibility

The video showed Nastia through the years, from her infancy through to her bar performance. Here, the Pottery Barn partner was seen swinging, upside-down, and delivering a perfect split while in a pink leotard. Taking to her caption, Nastia wrote:

"Leading up to Beijing, I suffered from #migraineattacks that would leave me without vision in one eye." She added that "training on a four-inch beam with impaired vision was scary, but my passion for the sport allowed me to push through those bad days. Now I take Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) 75 mg as a preventive treatment at the first sign of symptoms. I feel like I'm finally in control of my migraine. @nurtecODT #NurtecODT #migrainessuck."

The "never quit" mantra that Liukin lives by was also used.

While 2,400 likes did come in before the post was four hours old, some were quick to slam the Dallas resident.

"I’m so glad you’ve found something that’s helped you. But if you’re being paid to post this, please reconsider the ethics if you’re profiting from proselytizing meds," one user replied.

Nastia had faced similar backlash back in July - her 1.1 million followers threw shade amid yet another migraine promo, with one telling the star: "What's up with all the ads for pharmaceuticals. First Laurie, now Nastia. I get that influencers need to advertise for stuff in order to earn their income, but why pharmaceuticals?"

Nastia, who runs her own Volition beauty collab, is also an influencer for the likes of Facebook App, Olay, plus Revolve clothing.