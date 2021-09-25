Top 4 Most Dangerous Cities in Texas

There is a reason Texas population growth rate is increasing year by year, and the US Census Bureau extrapolated that it is at a rate of 1,000 people per day. The second most diversified city in the United States, according to WalletHub, Texas is home to the most spectacular State and sports culture in the country.

1. Lubbock

There is a one in 100 risk of becoming a victim of a violent criminal in Lubbock and a 4.6 percent probability of being a victim of property crime. The bright side is that the city has a population of more than 250,000 people, thus the tremendous congestion - rather than intrinsic wickedness - may explain the city's third-place rating.

2. Palmview

Palmview's fifth-place result is surprising given its population of fewer than 6,000 people. Raped, aggravated assaulted, or murdered residents have a one in 121 chance of being victims, and property crime happen 4500 times for every 100,000 inhabitants.

3. Houston

The number of occurrences per 100,000 persons is used to calculate crime rates. Texas reported 438 violent crimes per 100,000 inhabitants and 2,562 property crimes. For every 100,000 people in the state, there are 224 police officers.

4. Beaumont

While Beaumont has improved since ranking sixth last year, it remains Texas' fourth worst city for violent crime, with a one-in-94 risk of becoming a victim. Property crime statistics are much better, with just a 3.7 percent risk of being robbed or having your home set on fire.

