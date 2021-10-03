The Day My Son Was Born Was Not the Happiest Day of My Life

Danny Oak

What does that say about me?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eCNZP_0cFzVxSL00

Summer of 2014, on the dawn of a weekday and after about 12 hours of labor, my girlfriend brings to the world our baby boy. It was an emotional day, sometimes stressful, sometimes painful (watching her suffering without being able to help was hard…), and sometimes funny because “we’re just two dumb souls swimming in a fishbowl” and we can’t behave like adults no matter what.

The days before

Growing up listening and seeing what the general society claims to be “the best day of their lives”, I too was waiting for that “unexplainable feeling” when my soon-to-be-born son would make his entrance into this world.

— “Will I cry?

— “Will he feel safe in my arms and will we make an unbreakable bond from that moment till the end of our lives?

These thoughts kept coming to my mind as the date got closer.

The big day

We went to the hospital at noon when her waters broke and only the next morning the birth occurred.

Besides the normal nervousness, we were cool for the most part of the time, except for the last four hours where the “real” labor took place.

It was a natural birth and it wasn’t as smoother as we wished, but she was incredible and faced things so bravely that I must confess I was impressed.

At exactly 7:30 a.m., she made the last push and a baby cry was heard, at the same time that a sweet melody of bells ringing was echoing through the room.

It was as unexpected as incredibly accurate! She hadn’t turned off her alarm on the cell phone and the ringtone was, in the lack of a better option, a bunch of bells ringing, and 7:30 a.m. was the time she usually awake. To me, this looked like a movie scene, setting the mood for “the happiest day of my life”.

But it wasn’t.

Reality

I don’t know if you’ve ever seen a birth, but it ain’t pretty.

There were half a dozen nurses walking around the room at a steady pace, a lot of medical equipment beeping and signaling, a fair amount of blood and human tissue being cleaned up into some kind of garbage bin, and then one of the nurses picks the baby up and ask if I want to cut the cord…

No… but I have to, right?

I understand that by doing it I’m not hurting the baby or his mother, but still, I’m cutting a part of someone else’s body! To make it worse, that thing is sponged and thick at the same time, greyish and red, bouncing while still being kind of twisted… I’m not Dexter, I’m not comfortable cutting up people, but I’m the father of this baby, and there’s a good chance that he's gonna be my only child, so, I don’t want to do it, but I have to do it, right?

So I did it, and I didn’t screw up (I’m not even sure if it’s possible to fail at this, but I’ve done some stupid shit before so the thought came through my mind…).

One nurse asks if I want her to take some photos and I say yes.

— “Where’s the camera?” — she asks.

— “Camera? Fuck, I didn’t bring a camera… use my phone!

Another nurse puts the baby on the mother’s chest and we smile at the photos.

My girlfriend makes silly faces, looking like she’s very well, but later she told me she was disguising pain, fatigue, and other bad feelings.

I look at the baby. He looks “normal”, which is something I bet every parent thinks about it, even if they don’t admit it, and he’s cute, but in a baby-E.T.-kind-of-cute.

His eyes are all swollen, his skin is wrinkled and has an unnatural color, sprinkled with some white stuff, and his head has a strange form.

He’s not beautiful, and I doubt any baby can look beautiful in this situation, but again, that’s not what is sold by the majority of people that have this experience…

After that, some lady took him to get him cleaned and do whatever they do to the newborns and I focus on my girlfriend. She was visibly exhausted, probably in pain but too tired to complain too much.

I asked her if she was alright and she nods but didn’t convince me.

I keep holding her hand and complimenting her, telling her how amazing she was, and then the nurse comes back with our baby already cleaned and dressed, and one thought strikes me.

Where’s the click?

Where’s that unexplainable feeling?

I mean, I had feelings for that baby, it was my son and I wanted to hold him and protect him against any threat, but where was the magic? Where were the rainbows and butterflies and unicorns or whatever?

I had no special connection with that little human except for a sense of responsibility for his safety.

It wasn't "love", it was an honorable sense of duty.

Feeling like a bad father

I didn’t tell anyone what I was feeling, not for a couple of weeks at least.

In my mind, I was failing as a parent.

— “Who doesn’t love his newborn son with all his heart and soul since the very first moment?

— "Who doesn’t see the day his son was born as the best day of his life?

Well, I didn’t. To me, that day was important but wasn’t necessarily happy.

My girlfriend had been through a lot of effort and pain and was still recovering from it.

The baby slept and was fed, that was it.

The days after

As time passed by and the baby grew, he started to react to the environment and to us, and only then we started to bond.

The first smile, the first words, the first deliberate gestures, only then I started to feel like a father and not just as a progenitor.

With this change came another: For the first time in my life, I started to fear death.

Not that I was an adrenaline junkie playing russian roulette every Friday night and jumping from airplanes on Saturdays, but I never cared about dying. Sure, there were a lot of things I still wanted to do and it would suck if I would leave this world so early, but that thought wouldn’t bother me much.

But now that I have this little kid depending on me and on his mother, and thinking about all the things I want to teach him and in all the things I need to guarantee for his security, whenever I think about the idea of dying too soon I burst into tears.

Nowadays

My son is now 7 years old and I just can’t live without him. I can’t imagine my life without all the dumb things we 3 do together as a family.

I would die for him without thinking twice, and I would kill for him without leaving a trace.

That’s how much I love him.

Every day I spent with him is a happy day, no matter how big the problem I might have or the number of blunders he makes.

The day my son was born was not the happiest day of my life, not even close!

I believe the happiest day of my life is always the next one, and I would choose any day I spent with him instead of the day he was born because happiness can’t be contained in that single moment, happiness is made of every little moment he shared with me.

I love you kid, can’t wait to see what life will bring us.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 6

Published by

I’m a writer with a background in customer service with a deep focus on communication. I write about Personal Growth, Marketing, Productivity, Writing, and all kind of tactics and processes that I use to improve myself as a person. My goal is to help others by sharing my journey in public.

Austin, TX
147 followers

More from Danny Oak

Adversity Adds Layers to Our Skin

The difficulties we face in life tend to make us better. For 30 seconds, all I’ve done was trying to keep myself together, avoid crying, screaming or swearing in front of my son…

Read full story

The Value of Simplicity in Life

Remember, you could have lost a friend. You could have lost everything. It’s part of the human condition to see things subjectively. The old story of the glass half-empty / half-full, where a unique situation can be seen from different perspectives, although most of the time we see it half-empty.

Read full story
1 comments

Parent or Friend, What’s the Best Way to Raise a Child?

There’s a well-spread philosophy on children's education defending that parents should act as such, not as friends of their kids. The logic behind this thought is that our children should see us as an educator, an authority figure, not as a buddy.

Read full story

The Danger of Affirmations and Inspirational Phrases

Don’t run the risk of becoming an all talk person. I get it, inspirational phrases are catchy and look good on social media, but they’re just words on paper. Daily affirmations are an easy way to get you in the correct mindset to “conquer the day,” but they’re just words coming out of your mouth.

Read full story

The Slow-Achievers Way

Because you don’t need to sprint to reach your goals. Slowly getting therePhoto by Önder Örtel from Pexels. I spent more than ten years learning about “self-development” and “entrepreneurship,” yet I’m still far away from my goals.

Read full story

My Daily Routine to Be Healthier

What I’m doing in my 30’s to live better in my 40’s and beyond. The most important aspect of our life, but also the one that is more often overlooked. If you’re anything like me, you probably felt invincible when you were younger. You were strong, active, able to spent the whole night partying, and still looking fresh in the morning just after a shower.

Read full story

How I Became a Prolific Reader

I have witnessed, with a front-row seat, the Social Networks revolution. Facebook was still to be born and my pictures were already floating on the internet in a dozen different “dating sites”, as they all were called back then.

Read full story

Consistency — A Skill That Matters

One of my favorite books from 2018 was Atomic Habits, by James Clear. It is filled with wisdom and golden nuggets showing us how to form good habits (or quit bad ones) but one of the aspects in the book that resonated more with me was about the importance of consistency, probably because I’ve failed so many goals and have quit so many times during my life due to the lack of it.

Read full story

Social Status Pyramid

I often think about my place in the world. I think of what I did today to improve my situation, the steps I took towards my goals, and try to imagine where I will be in a year and why I’m not there yet…

Read full story

The Ends Justify the Means

Conquering the mountainsPhoto by Daria Shevtsova on Pexels. The ends justify the means. Commonly credited to Machiavelli, these famous words have been used several times across the history of mankind, although rarely on a good day for karma.

Read full story

How to Keep Living When the World Seems to Be Against Us

30 years of sports have made them a mess. They’re a medical log of surgeries, injuries, broken bones, and ripped flesh. They’re not the worst legs in the world, as there are millions of people that have suffered indescribable accidents, and others who have no legs but have achieved things that I can’t imagine doing.

Read full story

What to Do When Our Children Are Not What We Expected

Boy playing hide and seekPhoto by Annie Spratt on Unsplash. I’m the father of a 7-year-old. He’s amazing but completely different from what I dreamed of during the pregnancy.

Read full story
2 comments

Happiness Lies Between Pain and Pleasure

If you can find your balance, you’re more likely to find happiness. The following question is a big one, so I want to make it clear that my ideas on this topic are based on the work of someone with a bit more background than me: Sigmund Freud.

Read full story
7 comments

Mistakes Are Opportunities to Learn and Grow

“Mistakes cost money!”, said some grumpy guy a few centuries ago. He was probably in a dark room complaining, ’cause that’s what grumpy guys did back then. Nowadays this expression is used very often to promote efficiency, prevent waste, and reinforce the opinion that your boss is a dick.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy