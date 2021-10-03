The Ends Justify the Means

Danny Oak

Is this mindset bad enough or can we do worst?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iF606_0cFZW9nt00
Conquering the mountainsPhoto by Daria Shevtsova on Pexels

The ends justify the means.

Commonly credited to Machiavelli, these famous words have been used several times across the history of mankind, although rarely on a good day for karma.

I personally disagree with it, but I recognize that focused and driven individuals tend to achieve success more rapidly than the more “passive” ones.

That’s why this excess/lack of focus is something that we should pay attention to and adjust whenever necessary, so we don’t fall too much for any of the extremes.

We shouldn’t walk over everything and everyone to achieve our goals.

But…

We shouldn’t live life drifting, letting tides and winds carrying us away to nowhere.

It’s like Jack Welch said, “Control your own destiny or someone else will”.

So yeah, don’t screw up other people just to get what you want, either that be blackmailing some executive to get his 7-figure-salary job or trying to pass your 47 items on the express line at the supermarket because “I’m double-parked outside” - Not cool X2.

Be nice, take care of yourself and your family but in a way that you can later look back and say “I’m proud”. You’ll sleep well and the world will be a better place.

Basically, don’t be a jerk or a fool, find a sweet spot in between and be happy.

But this is only one side of the problem.

In fact, I think the real danger with this dichotomy of ends and means in our modern society is the other way around.

Adapting The Ends to Justify Our Means

Nowadays we tend to deliberately adjust our ends so we can feel good with ourselves — and, especially, to look good to others — about the means that we are currently taking.

I’m pretty sure you’ve already used excuses to justify your actions — I surely have.

Eating junk food 7 days a week?

I’m bulking, next month I’ll join a gym!

Delaying the launch of your side hustle?

I want it to be a guaranteed success, and that’s not possible without a Facebook page, a full running blog, a mailing list, and printed business cards.

Not inviting that classmate for a date?

Yeah, she’s cute, but I want to focus on my studies, I don’t want to get distracted with a relationship right now.

Let’s be honest, 99% of these justifications are nothing but excuses and BS.

Getting out of our comfort zone, expose ourselves to other people’s judgment, showing our vulnerabilities, all this is really scary.

We hate being in the spotlight unless we’re sure we’re going to shine.

And if fighting our insecurities towards other people’s opinions wasn’t hard enough, we also need to battle our own biology.

Laziness is a natural and logical characteristic of human beings. If we spent the whole day on our couch watching Netflix we save energy and are more likely to be safe from external threats.

And then comes the mindset…

I wish I wasn’t fat!

No, what I really wish is to shovel down these 3 cheeseburgers and a coke!

At least I wish it more than to lose weight.

I need to write a few more blog posts before starting announcing everywhere that I have a blog.

No. The truth is that I’m afraid of the reaction of my friends and family.

Will they mock me? Will they hate my writing and think I’m stupid? Could they be right!?

Worst than having less noble ends and use any means to achieve them is to garble our ends to justify our weaknesses.

Doing that is lying to the world and to ourselves. Is settling for the mediocrity of easy choices and live a minor life.

So, What To Do Then?

Well, for starters, Man Up!

Assume control of your life and start being what you want to be. No excuses!

Easier said than done — believe me, I know — but there’s no one coming to save us from our own shit and we need to face that fact.

It might not be your fault, but it’s your responsibility.

I keep telling this to myself every day and you probably should too.

I know you have a million reasons that entitle you to disagree:

“I have no money”
“I have bad genes”
“I’m not pretty enough”
“I work 80 hours a week”
“My cat is deaf”
“Bla bla bla, random bullshit”

It’s hard, I know, I’ve done it so many times in my life and I still do it every now and then, but we’re no special snowflakes, we’re really not!

I bet you know or have heard of incredible people that had everything against them and still were able to achieve amazing stuff in life.

That single mom that took 4 jobs to raise her 3 kids on her own, or the obese guy that finally decided to change his life and became fit and healthy.

What about Kyle Maynard? The guy was born with no arms and no legs and still was able to climb Mount Kilimanjaro! Without the aid of prosthetics!

For real, what can possibly be our excuse?

Life deals us our cards and we have to play them the best we can.

If you can read this story you are capable of doing everything that needs to be done to get yourself in a better place.

I am the master of my fate:
I am the captain of my soul.
William Ernest Henley

We can be free and happy. We just need the courage to tell the truth to ourselves and do the work.

So let’s do this!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I’m a writer with a background in customer service with a deep focus on communication. I write about Personal Growth, Marketing, Productivity, Writing, and all kind of tactics and processes that I use to improve myself as a person. My goal is to help others by sharing my journey in public.

Austin, TX
147 followers

More from Danny Oak

Adversity Adds Layers to Our Skin

The difficulties we face in life tend to make us better. For 30 seconds, all I’ve done was trying to keep myself together, avoid crying, screaming or swearing in front of my son…

Read full story

The Value of Simplicity in Life

Remember, you could have lost a friend. You could have lost everything. It’s part of the human condition to see things subjectively. The old story of the glass half-empty / half-full, where a unique situation can be seen from different perspectives, although most of the time we see it half-empty.

Read full story
1 comments

Parent or Friend, What’s the Best Way to Raise a Child?

There’s a well-spread philosophy on children's education defending that parents should act as such, not as friends of their kids. The logic behind this thought is that our children should see us as an educator, an authority figure, not as a buddy.

Read full story

The Danger of Affirmations and Inspirational Phrases

Don’t run the risk of becoming an all talk person. I get it, inspirational phrases are catchy and look good on social media, but they’re just words on paper. Daily affirmations are an easy way to get you in the correct mindset to “conquer the day,” but they’re just words coming out of your mouth.

Read full story

The Slow-Achievers Way

Because you don’t need to sprint to reach your goals. Slowly getting therePhoto by Önder Örtel from Pexels. I spent more than ten years learning about “self-development” and “entrepreneurship,” yet I’m still far away from my goals.

Read full story

My Daily Routine to Be Healthier

What I’m doing in my 30’s to live better in my 40’s and beyond. The most important aspect of our life, but also the one that is more often overlooked. If you’re anything like me, you probably felt invincible when you were younger. You were strong, active, able to spent the whole night partying, and still looking fresh in the morning just after a shower.

Read full story

How I Became a Prolific Reader

I have witnessed, with a front-row seat, the Social Networks revolution. Facebook was still to be born and my pictures were already floating on the internet in a dozen different “dating sites”, as they all were called back then.

Read full story

Consistency — A Skill That Matters

One of my favorite books from 2018 was Atomic Habits, by James Clear. It is filled with wisdom and golden nuggets showing us how to form good habits (or quit bad ones) but one of the aspects in the book that resonated more with me was about the importance of consistency, probably because I’ve failed so many goals and have quit so many times during my life due to the lack of it.

Read full story

Social Status Pyramid

I often think about my place in the world. I think of what I did today to improve my situation, the steps I took towards my goals, and try to imagine where I will be in a year and why I’m not there yet…

Read full story

The Day My Son Was Born Was Not the Happiest Day of My Life

Summer of 2014, on the dawn of a weekday and after about 12 hours of labor, my girlfriend brings to the world our baby boy. It was an emotional day, sometimes stressful, sometimes painful (watching her suffering without being able to help was hard…), and sometimes funny because “we’re just two dumb souls swimming in a fishbowl” and we can’t behave like adults no matter what.

Read full story
6 comments

How to Keep Living When the World Seems to Be Against Us

30 years of sports have made them a mess. They’re a medical log of surgeries, injuries, broken bones, and ripped flesh. They’re not the worst legs in the world, as there are millions of people that have suffered indescribable accidents, and others who have no legs but have achieved things that I can’t imagine doing.

Read full story

What to Do When Our Children Are Not What We Expected

Boy playing hide and seekPhoto by Annie Spratt on Unsplash. I’m the father of a 7-year-old. He’s amazing but completely different from what I dreamed of during the pregnancy.

Read full story
2 comments

Happiness Lies Between Pain and Pleasure

If you can find your balance, you’re more likely to find happiness. The following question is a big one, so I want to make it clear that my ideas on this topic are based on the work of someone with a bit more background than me: Sigmund Freud.

Read full story
7 comments

Mistakes Are Opportunities to Learn and Grow

“Mistakes cost money!”, said some grumpy guy a few centuries ago. He was probably in a dark room complaining, ’cause that’s what grumpy guys did back then. Nowadays this expression is used very often to promote efficiency, prevent waste, and reinforce the opinion that your boss is a dick.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy