Happiness Lies Between Pain and Pleasure

Danny Oak

If you can find your balance, you’re more likely to find happiness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HsLdh_0cEzt9mN00

The following question is a big one, so I want to make it clear that my ideas on this topic are based on the work of someone with a bit more background than me: Sigmund Freud.

Why We Do What We Do?

Everything we do freely can be explained as moving from a state of pain to a state of pleasure.

All our actions are made for a reason: getting to a better place than our previous point.

We don’t always succeed on it, but this formula is the essence of human existence, and, to some extent, the basis to happiness:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BxUkW_0cEzt9mN00
from pain to pleasureImage by the author

But if this is true, why do we put ourselves through hell so many times?

  • Extreme physical activities
  • Marathons of work
  • Sleepless nights of study
  • Years of physical and mental abuse from people we love

These are a few examples of self-inflicted pain that we often grant ourselves with, but for what?

The answer is because we believe that the pleasure will be bigger than the pain experienced during the change.

Sometimes that’s true, sometimes it’s not, but we’re always convinced that it is, and our happiness levels depend on us being right about that belief, and on the success of our journey from pain to pleasure.

What’s Growth Pains and What’s Madness?

The line that separates conquering obstacles to reach a goal and the pure madness of going beyond reason to do it is very thin.

We can all agree that someone who puts up with constant abuse from their partner in the hope that things will get better in the future is deluding themselves, but what about someone that works 80 hours a week in the name of hypothetical financial freedom? Is it worthy to postpone their lives for something that is not even guaranteed?

Or someone that prioritizes so much their physical performance to reach an ideal form in detriment of the other aspects of their life, jeopardizing their mental health? Does being the best at some point in their lives make it up for suffering the consequences for the rest of their days?

The Other Side of the Coin

Extreme goals can be harmful, but the opposite is also true. Staying in our comfort zone to justify our little pain tolerance is as bad, if not worst. We shouldn’t hide behind the legitimacy of pain avoidance to excuse our laziness and fears of failure.

We’ll be less likely to suffer, but we won’t live at our full potential, and we owe ourselves and the world, the willingness to achieve the things we are capable of.

Passively living is merely existing, and life is too big a gift for us to waste it by settling for something so reductive.

So What Can We Do to Find Happiness More Easily?

Happiness is more easily found when we combine our goals with our resistance to pain.

  • Smaller goals mean less pain, but it comes with an unfulfilled life, which results in less pleasure.
  • Bigger goals reward us with more pleasure, but it demands more pain and puts the present on hold.

Balance is key, don’t push for the extremes.

Happiness will have different meanings for each of us, as well as our definition of limits, but aiming for somewhere within the extremes of pain and pleasure will make it much more likely to find a good place in life for us.

Conclusion

Ultimately, it’s up to us to decide what is reasonable or not, if the future pleasure will be worth it of all the pain experienced along the way, or if a life free of pain will compensate for living below our potential.

There are successful examples in both ends of this spectrum for sure, but as with most things in life, in the middle lies the virtue.

Tune your efforts and resistance to pain to reach meaningful goals, and tune your goals to make the pain worth it.

Find your sweet spot between the too small and the too big. It will be different for each one of us, but the principle is the same for everyone.

Look for balance, find your limits, and thrive, happiness should be just around the corner!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 7

Published by

I’m a writer with a background in customer service with a deep focus on communication. I write about Personal Growth, Marketing, Productivity, Writing, and all kind of tactics and processes that I use to improve myself as a person. My goal is to help others by sharing my journey in public.

Austin, TX
143 followers

More from Danny Oak

Adversity Adds Layers to Our Skin

The difficulties we face in life tend to make us better. For 30 seconds, all I’ve done was trying to keep myself together, avoid crying, screaming or swearing in front of my son…

Read full story

The Value of Simplicity in Life

Remember, you could have lost a friend. You could have lost everything. It’s part of the human condition to see things subjectively. The old story of the glass half-empty / half-full, where a unique situation can be seen from different perspectives, although most of the time we see it half-empty.

Read full story
1 comments

Parent or Friend, What’s the Best Way to Raise a Child?

There’s a well-spread philosophy on children's education defending that parents should act as such, not as friends of their kids. The logic behind this thought is that our children should see us as an educator, an authority figure, not as a buddy.

Read full story

The Danger of Affirmations and Inspirational Phrases

Don’t run the risk of becoming an all talk person. I get it, inspirational phrases are catchy and look good on social media, but they’re just words on paper. Daily affirmations are an easy way to get you in the correct mindset to “conquer the day,” but they’re just words coming out of your mouth.

Read full story

The Slow-Achievers Way

Because you don’t need to sprint to reach your goals. Slowly getting therePhoto by Önder Örtel from Pexels. I spent more than ten years learning about “self-development” and “entrepreneurship,” yet I’m still far away from my goals.

Read full story

My Daily Routine to Be Healthier

What I’m doing in my 30’s to live better in my 40’s and beyond. The most important aspect of our life, but also the one that is more often overlooked. If you’re anything like me, you probably felt invincible when you were younger. You were strong, active, able to spent the whole night partying, and still looking fresh in the morning just after a shower.

Read full story

How I Became a Prolific Reader

I have witnessed, with a front-row seat, the Social Networks revolution. Facebook was still to be born and my pictures were already floating on the internet in a dozen different “dating sites”, as they all were called back then.

Read full story

Consistency — A Skill That Matters

One of my favorite books from 2018 was Atomic Habits, by James Clear. It is filled with wisdom and golden nuggets showing us how to form good habits (or quit bad ones) but one of the aspects in the book that resonated more with me was about the importance of consistency, probably because I’ve failed so many goals and have quit so many times during my life due to the lack of it.

Read full story

Social Status Pyramid

I often think about my place in the world. I think of what I did today to improve my situation, the steps I took towards my goals, and try to imagine where I will be in a year and why I’m not there yet…

Read full story

The Day My Son Was Born Was Not the Happiest Day of My Life

Summer of 2014, on the dawn of a weekday and after about 12 hours of labor, my girlfriend brings to the world our baby boy. It was an emotional day, sometimes stressful, sometimes painful (watching her suffering without being able to help was hard…), and sometimes funny because “we’re just two dumb souls swimming in a fishbowl” and we can’t behave like adults no matter what.

Read full story
6 comments

The Ends Justify the Means

Conquering the mountainsPhoto by Daria Shevtsova on Pexels. The ends justify the means. Commonly credited to Machiavelli, these famous words have been used several times across the history of mankind, although rarely on a good day for karma.

Read full story

How to Keep Living When the World Seems to Be Against Us

30 years of sports have made them a mess. They’re a medical log of surgeries, injuries, broken bones, and ripped flesh. They’re not the worst legs in the world, as there are millions of people that have suffered indescribable accidents, and others who have no legs but have achieved things that I can’t imagine doing.

Read full story

What to Do When Our Children Are Not What We Expected

Boy playing hide and seekPhoto by Annie Spratt on Unsplash. I’m the father of a 7-year-old. He’s amazing but completely different from what I dreamed of during the pregnancy.

Read full story
2 comments

Mistakes Are Opportunities to Learn and Grow

“Mistakes cost money!”, said some grumpy guy a few centuries ago. He was probably in a dark room complaining, ’cause that’s what grumpy guys did back then. Nowadays this expression is used very often to promote efficiency, prevent waste, and reinforce the opinion that your boss is a dick.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy