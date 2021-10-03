My Daily Routine to Be Healthier

What I’m doing in my 30’s to live better in my 40’s and beyond

The most important aspect of our life, but also the one that is more often overlooked.

If you’re anything like me, you probably felt invincible when you were younger. You were strong, active, able to spent the whole night partying, and still looking fresh in the morning just after a shower.

I remember days where I played 2 soccer matches in a row after going to the gym, and then have a quick dinner and get ready to work at the bar where I worked for the summer, picking up drinks and washing glasses for half the night, and doing shots with my friends for the other half, getting home in the morning — usually wasted — sleep for 5 or 6 hours and getting up ready for another day.

Life was simple; responsibilities were fewer, aging was an unknown word, and death was something to challenge, not fear.

I’m in my late 30’s, so those days are now gone. As we get older and realize we’re not invincible after all, we adapt to our new conditions and limitations. However, we still believe that bad things only happen to others and that we can eat better next year and sleep more hours when our business is established, and work out when the weather is better.

This is not true. This is to give up control over your life.

Our body is the machine that allows us to work towards our goals; if it doesn’t work correctly, we’ll never have the chance to achieve them or to appreciate them as we should.

Keeping the machine in tune should be a priority.

Healthy Habits

I have tested a lot in my life, as far as health is concerned, but since I can’t — or don’t want to — spend the whole day looking out for my body and general health, I had to make choices and select the most effective habits to fit in my life, and here they are:

1 — Cold Showers — Studies point out many benefits of cold showers, from fat loss to depression treatment , but the main benefit is a boost in your immune system . This is where I got the best results; the last time I’ve been sick was in 2018, around the time that I started with cold showers, and although other factors have contributed to this, I’m sure cold showers were one of the main reasons for my robust immune system.

The first week was a bit hard, but then your body and mind get used to it, and you will enjoy the cold water. I can transfer these feelings from my shower to the outdoor, and bathing in the ocean or lakes isn’t a challenge anymore, and I face this as a point in my favor in my “battle” against nature because, after a year like 2020, I will rather be prepared for anything. (I’m thinking zombie apocalypse).

Most people will tell you to start with warm water and, in the end, turn off the hot water and on the cold and stay there under the shower for 30 to 60 seconds. I don’t recommend this because it will make it hard for you to acknowledge a cold shower’s enjoyment.

My advice is to turn on the cold water only, wet your feet first, and right after that, put your head under the shower, looking down, and vigorously rub the water through your head. The cold sensation will last less than 5 seconds, and you’ll get used to the temperature much faster.

In the end, you’ll feel great about yourself!

2 — Intermittent Fasting — Fasting has been getting many followers for the last few years, and there is plenty of research supporting this trend. The best place I know to learn and understand more about fasting is the Zero App . This app will guide you through all fasting stages and teach you what is happening with your body while you’re fasting.

I don’t do intermittent fasting all the time, but I’m trying to get to that point.

I’m writing this in January 2021, and so far I’ve been intermittent fasting for 90% of the days. My goal for this year is to end it above 75%.

I have lunch and try to dinner early and then fast for a minimum of 16 hours, eating again at lunch the next day.

Contrary to what I expected, I feel much more energized and focused when fasting. This happens at a cellular level and on your mind because not having to think about what to eat for a big part of the day is one less thing to fill your mind.

Autophagy (cellular recycling) is another significant benefit of fasting, and it’s the main reason I fast, along with the fat loss that I also aim for.

A bonus benefit: food is no longer wandering on my mind all the time, and now I enjoy a good meal a lot more.

3 — Lifting Weights — Exercise is vital for a healthy life, but many don’t know or the time to work out properly. I don’t make working out a priority in my life, at least not for now, so I must choose what is more effective to my reality: weight lifting. I’m not talking Olympics style, but going to the gym 3–4 times a week to lift some weights is what I found out to be the best for me because it makes my body stronger, and it’s much more pleasant for me than the idea of doing 45 minutes of cardio.

4 — Sleeping — Ok, I know everybody sleeps, but I mean “sleep enough.” This is the one I need to improve the most. Still, when I’m able to sleep 7–8 hours a night for a reasonable period, I feel much more energic and with a clarity of thoughts uncomparable to what I feel when I’m getting the “usual” 5–6 hours of sleep.

Eight hours is my goal, and I cut back on recreational activities such as TV or surfing the web because I prioritize my writing, and I need many hours of the day to be able to do it because I have a full-time job.

5 — Drink Water — This must be the tip with the best ROI of all. Drinking water is one of the simplest and best ways to improve almost everything on your health . I make sure that 95% of what I drink is water, but I count unsweetened tea and black coffee to that percentage.

Looking after our health takes a lot of work, serious motivation, and discipline, but it offers us in return the most precious of the assets: Time.

Time that we can spend with the ones we love. Time that we can use to do the activities we really enjoy. Time to learn how to be a better person.

No one will love you more than you love yourself, so take care.

