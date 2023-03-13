Explore South Walton Beach, Florida's 5 state parks

The beautiful scenery at Camp Helen State Park in South Walton Beach, Florida. Photo by Sowal

South Walton Beach, Florida, is home to five spectacular state parks and a state forest, all waiting to be explored by visitors. Each park has unique attractions, from serene views to miles of hiking and biking trails.

Topsail Hill Preserve State Park

Topsail Hill Preserve Beach State Park is a great place to start, with its stunning three-mile beach and five dune lakes. The Western portion of Stallworth Lake, two no-name lakes, Campbell Lake, and Morris Lake, are in the park and ready to be explored. Fishing and paddling opportunities abound, and hikers have four miles of trails to navigate. Visitors can spot wildlife like deer and alligators while exploring the towering dunes and marshes. If you like to spend more than the day there, the campground and some cabins are available to rent.

Grayton Beach State Park

Grayton Beach State Park is another popular destination for those seeking pristine white-sand beaches, winding trails, featuring massive dunes, and abundant wildlife. This massive park spans over 2,000 acres and includes the stunning Western Lake, a mecca for fishing and paddling enthusiasts. It’s an ideal spot for those who enjoy hiking or simply relaxing on the beach. There are also camping sites and a few cabins at Grayton Beach State Park. For those that are in wheelchairs, you will find a mobi-mat at the beach access that allows wheelchairs to roll onto the beach.

Eden Gardens State Park

Visitors to South Walton can also explore the scenic Eden Gardens State Park, with its charming historic Wesley House and lovely gardens. Located in Point Washington, the park is perfect for picnics, strolls, and birdwatching. Its most notable features are the enormous oak trees. If you are headed to Eden State Park on the weekend, there’s a good chance to see a small wedding. There is also a dock with beautiful bay views. Even State Park is a day-use park open between 8 AM and sunset 365 days a year. The fee is four dollars per vehicle, paid in the honor box when arriving. It can take an entire day to explore the 163-acre park. So bring a snack and enjoy the scenery. One thing to consider when planning to go to Eden State Park is the mosquitoes can be treacherous in the late afternoon before sunset.

Camp Helen State Park

Located on the eastern border of Inlet Beach, Florida, Camp Helen State Park is a 180-acre park that is exclusively for day use. It is bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Powell, one of Florida’s largest coastal dune lakes, making it an ideal destination for those who love spending time by the water. Visitors can engage in various outdoor activities, including swimming, hiking, beachcombing, freshwater fishing, and saltwater fishing. Additionally, it offers opportunities for nature study and kayaking/canoeing. History tours are also provided on the first Saturday of each month, allowing visitors to explore the park’s rich natural and cultural resources. For those seeking a relaxing trip, Camp Helen State Park offers an opportunity to unwind amidst pristine beaches, verdant forests, and rare dune lakes.

Deer Lake State Park

Deer Lake State Park is a gem of a destination, located in South Walton Beach, Florida. This 172-acre day-use preserve features a stunning, undisturbed sugar white sandy beach with crystal clear emerald green waters overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. Visitors can enjoy various activities, including picnicking, swimming, and fishing. For bird lovers, there is an excellent opportunity to see many different species of birds. There is a boardwalk for easy access to the beach, offering spectacular views of the dune ecosystem. The park is home to one of Florida’s 15 coastal dune lakes (Deer Lake), an extremely rare and globally significant natural wonder. You may also find things like beach dunes, mesic flatwoods, sandhills, scrub, basin swamps, depression marsh, dome swamps, coastal dune lakes, and tidal marshes in the park. Deer Lake State Park is a hidden paradise that promises visitors a unique and unforgettable experience in nature.

Bonus: The Point Washington State Forest is one of the best, if not the best, things South Walton Beach offers. The main reason is that more than 15,000 acres of natural land can never be built on. This really separates South Walton Beach from its neighbors on both sides, Panama City Beach and Destin. The state forest offers hiking and horseback trails and great spots for mountain biking. Seasonal hunting is permitted, so be alert about where that may occur. There is a diverse wildlife habitat, including white-tailed deer and flat bears.

Final words

Whether you’re here on vacation or a local, explore everything South Walton Beach has to offer. These five state parks and state forest offer natural beauty and numerous outdoor activities you don’t want to miss out on.