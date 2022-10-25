Is It Important to Have Flood Insurance in South Walton Beach, Florida?

Flooding waters into a home during a hurricane surge depositphotos.com

The quick and easy answer to this question is yes. Everyone living near the coast, or other areas prone to flooding, should have flood insurance. Due to the increasing frequency and severity of hurricane activity, the risk of damage from flooding is increasing. Even if your home is not close enough (very little of South Walton Beach) to the coast to be affected by storm surge, the massive amount of rain accompanying a hurricane could still cause flooding in your home.

What is considered a flood?

Insurance companies consider any damage done to your home by water from the ground a flood. So, any damage caused by a broken bulkhead, a clogged drainage system, or any other event that causes water damage from the ground up is considered a flood. It's important to know that home insurance does not cover flooding.

Will FEMA bail you out?

Many people mistakenly think FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) will bail them out in the event of a destructive hurricane. The US Government and FEMA will intervene if the President declares a disaster. However, the assistance you get is typically in the form of an interest-bearing loan that must be repaid. Payments do not begin to be made until thirty days after the event.

National Flood Insurance Protection

National Flood Insurance Protection (NFIP) is available to those who live in communities participating in the reforms of the Flood Insurance Reform Act of 2012. What this means for the consumer is that they can purchase flood insurance at a low rate. Typically, most areas in South Walton Beach can purchase flood insurance for about $500 per year. However, you are limited to private insurance if you live in a Coastal Barrier Resources System (CBRS). Fortunately, there aren't any CBRS zones in South Walton Beach. Homes in Destin are most likely to be in CBRA zones, especially those on the north side of Highway 98 and in Destiny By The Sea subdivision.

NFIP is basic flood insurance that covers up to $250,000 in property damage and $100,000 in personal property loss.

If your home is worth more than this and is located close to the coast, you will probably want to add private flood insurance to cover your losses in the event of a catastrophic storm.

Private insurance companies generally add a hurricane deductible that is added on to cover damage incurred during a hurricane.

Hurricane deductible

When the National Weather Service issues a hurricane watch for a hurricane warning for any county in Florida, the hurricane deductible goes into effect. It lasts 72 hours after all hurricane watch/warnings have been lifted.

If damage occurs to your property, even if it is not hurricane-related, the hurricane deductible is in place during this time. The hurricane deductible is calculated as a percentage of your insured property's value, often 1, 2, 5, or 10% of your property's value.

These costs run much higher than your standard deductible. If your South Walton Beach home is worth $600,000 and your hurricane deductible is 2%, you will pay the first $12,000 of incurred expenses before your insurance kicks in. If more than one hurricane hits a season, you only have to pay the deductible once.

What does NFIP not cover?

NFIP does not cover the costs of evacuation or living expenses incurred while your home is being repaired.

Private insurance often covers your living expenses following a damaging hurricane. Be sure to read your policy carefully to know precisely what is covered.

Is South Walton Beach NFIP compliant

Walton County is working with NFIP to comply with the Flood Insurance Reform Act of 2012. This entails having and maintaining a flood prevention ordinance, reviewing development orders, inspecting buildings for compliance, reviewing substantial damage and improvement projects, being involved in any watercourse alterations, participating in variances requests, actively participating with FEMA to map changes, and enacting public outreach projects. Walton County's success with these efforts has earned it a Community Rating Score (CRS) of 5. This means Walton County residents are eligible for a 25% discount on flood insurance for private residences. Bay County residents are also eligible for the 25% discount.

Final words

If you don't currently have flood insurance, purchase it before hurricane season begins next year. There is a thirty-day waiting period for flood insurance purchased during an event with flooding potential to go into effect.