The Indie-vidual Appeal of Deep Ellum

Closeup view of mosaic pool at Indie Deep Ellum Photo Credit: Danielle Mio Sogno

As a creative myself, the very word indie sparks something within. Even as a child, I wore my uniqueness proudly. Bellbottoms, long-sleeved graphic tees, a feather barrette in my wild, unruly mane. I played the organ, the violin, and maracas if the mood struck me. I was always drawing or painting, and writing was a given. Nothing much has changed now. Throw in a few decades, swap out the organ for a Larrivée guitar, and add in a career in real estate and writing. Bohemian, indie vibes all the way.

The arts have always been the lens through which I see life. Song lyrics, a vibrant and moody mural on an old brick facade, a rooftop garden, shishito peppers from the farmer's market, or lyrical poetry at a slam event - all of these evoke emotion. They make life richer and give it meaning. Cultures are preserved, societies are created, and neighborhoods are woven through the universal language of the arts.

I see real estate in much the same way. Not the four walls that make up a transaction, but the location of it - where it is situated and what life might look like on any given day for its residents. What would a daily walk look like, and what is nearby? Show me the sunsets. Would pets be equally pleased with the amenities? Are there actual neighbors and ways to interact with them often? Does the property reflect the personalities and lifestyles of its inhabitants? I care about these details. Yes, I want to know that the resale value is there, that any repairs are negotiated, and that the plan design works for my clients. All of that ball of wax is a given. I can do that in my sleep. It's the minutiae that get me thinking. I want to envision my client's sheepdog Rex accompanying him on a morning walk to the coffee shop and getting stopped for compliments by at least three neighbors on the way back. I want to know that my other client can run over to her Bickram yoga class, grab a green smoothie, and still have time to walk to work.

My thought process is not anything unusual. As a broker, I am consciously aware that I need to factor in all of these things when helping clients find their homes. The clients, though, will have already plotted out their daily lives in their minds long before we ever get in the car to look at properties. This new place of theirs is a golden key to whatever it is they want to maintain, nurture, manifest, or change. There is almost always a social aspect to it, and yet a privacy factor too. Whether renting or purchasing, home is home.

The developers of Indie Deep Ellum thought things through as well. They knew that incorporating the very fabric of local muralists and artists within the building's structure would offer more than just a taste of the inspiration aesthetic. I felt it as soon as I arrived in the parking garage. Artists Ryan Stalsby and Drigo collaborated to produce a profoundly accurate capture of the prolific Queen of neo soul, Erykah Badhu. The state-of-the-art fitness center has a luxury-grunge vibe, with enormous graffiti works of art by Leighton Autry. Views of the Dallas skyline abound - my favorites being perfectly timed at sunset. I need you to know, my readers, that there is indeed a mosaic pool here. A Botticelli-esque goddess of love portrait graces the pool. Both the aerial and close-up views are breathtaking conversation pieces or can be the quiet backdrop for a moody and reflective social media post. The Diffusion technique used to create the masterpiece plays tricks on the retina for a unique visual experience of unlimited colors.

A ten-minute walk will take you right to Stirr. The steps to the upper level ask "what is the one thing in life you cannot live without?" and I feel the answer, even from an existential perspective, might need to be their peach bruschetta. That pairs nicely with their Stirr old-fashioneds. The ambiance inside is sexy and dim, and the rooftop has some of the best views in the city. The staff, always personable and welcoming, sets the tone for a truly enjoyable experience all around. An Uber will get you home in two minutes...yes two.

Now that you know your mode of transportation, stay a little while longer. Stop by Deep Ellum Art Co. and catch a performance by the California Honeydrops (they'll make your soul smile) when they are passing through, or Children of Indigo (sublime ear candy). For a memorable sonic adventure, catch the local flavor of Austin native, Jackie Venson. Her velvety voice and crazy guitar skills delight, along with her looper pedal magic. The venue promotes local artists above all else and was born out of a desire to make art available to everyone. Free shows (in addition to ticketed events) bring this experience to the public on a regular basis.

Next time you fly out of Love Field, look down. You may see Venus staring back at you (that mosaic pool is in the flight path of Southwest Airlines, and this is no coincidence). Celebrate your perspective - it's uniquely yours.

Badu mural collab by Stalsby and Drigo Photo Credit: Danielle Mio Sogno

Indie Deep Ellum Photo Credit: Danielle Mio Sogno