Healthcare Workers In Manitoba, Canada Choose Unpaid Leave

Manitoban healthcare staff face new vaccination rules

Who would choose to take leave from work and not get paid?

Healthcare workers in Manitoba, Canada, that's who. Not all of them, but many of them.

In Manitoba, healthcare employees must get vaccinated with one of the Covid-19 immunization vaccines - Moderna or Pfizer. If they choose not to get vaccinated, they can agree to regular testing for Covid-19. After a rapid test, they must wait for results before they can go back to work.

Healthcare workers, and employees in other fields like government jobs, must be willing to get tested for Covid-19 up to three times a week if they do not want vaccinations.

Manitoban Healthcare Workers Say "No," to Vaccines and Testing

In Manitoba, rules regarding vaccination and testing for frontline workers, including anyone in healthcare, went into effect on Monday, November 18, 2021. These rules state employees must either be vaccinated or tested for Covid-19, up to three times a week. Many health professionals are simply saying, "No," and opting for taking unpaid leave.

As of November 22, 178 health professionals chose to stay home and not get paid. The numbers of employees who choose to take unpaid leave have continued to grow since the rules came into effect.

The Southern Health Region in Manitoba Affected the Most

A large percentage of the healthcare workers in Manitoba who have decided to take unpaid leave are from the Southern Health region. In the Southern Health region, many people have been hesitant to get vaccinated and vaccination rates are lower there than in the rest of the province.

105 workers affected by the new vaccination rules in the Southern Health region of Manitoba are staying home.

By comparison, the numbers of employees staying home in the other health regions of Manitoba are much lower. In the Interlake-Easter Health region, 16 workers are staying home. 29 employees in the Prairie Mountain Health region chose to take unpaid leave. In the Winnipeg Health region, 21 are staying home. The remainder of employees who opted for unpaid leave are from the Northern Health region and Shared Health.

Home Care Programs and Personal Care Homes Affected

In Winkler, two of the personal care facilities have been affected through a reduction in staff. Eastview place in Altona, MB, and Salem Home in Winkler, MB are two of the personal care homes that have suffered the most.

Healthcare workers in Manitoba choose unpaid leave

According to Shared Health, the Southern Health region has had to redeploy healthcare employees from other areas, "to safely ensure ongoing quality care and services at affected sites.”

Salem Home sent a letter to the families of residents to warn them that help may be required for things like cleaning, meals, and laundry. They even encouraged families to take their elderly family members home for the time being, if at all possible.

Many clients who require home care have also seen the effects of less healthcare staff availability, especially in the city of Winkler. Individuals and families who are considered "lower priority" have had service temporarily suspended.

If families can help with tasks like home maintenance, meal prep, and other in-home services, they are encouraged to do so.

The Majority of Healthcare Workers in Manitoba are Choosing Vaccination

Even though some healthcare employees are choosing to take unpaid leave, the majority are choosing to get vaccinated. There are approximately 42,000 healthcare staff in Manitoba and 35,642 have declared through a voluntary online vaccination disclosure form that they have been fully vaccinated (two doses of Moderna or Pfizer). 32,016 have been confirmed.

To see fewer interruptions in healthcare services in Manitoba, more healthcare workers need to either get vaccinated or submit to regular testing.

The Manitoba government says it can be expected that the current rules about vaccinations and frontline workers will continue into the spring of 2022.