General Motors Has Postponed the Timeline for the Return of Its Employees to Its Offices after a Controversy

Many employees have been enjoying the benefits of working from home since the pandemic hit in 2020. Employers have had to adjust to the new normal—for better or for worse—and some are struggling to do so.

General Motors sent out a memo about returning to the office late on a Friday afternoon, which sparked enormous backlash. As a result, the company acknowledged that the timing was indeed unfortunate, not to mention accidental, and announced that those on the top rungs of the corporate ladder would not change the "Work Appropriately" model until the early next year.

In an effort to mend the problem, they said they will not be requiring in-office work until early 2023.

The company has been allowing its employees to enjoy an enormous amount of flexibility, and it seems that they have become accustomed to that, understandably so—a balanced work schedule can allow people to feel more fulfilled and have additional time for extracurricular activities, not to mention sleep, after all. Nonetheless, heading into the office three days per week at the very beginning of next year seems reasonable.