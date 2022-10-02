Opinion: The Biden Administration Has Approved States' Electric Vehicle Charging Station Plans

Climate change is worsening by the day, and too many folks are being affected by the reality of the situation. Unfortunately, for far too long, little action has been taken.

There are already quite a few electric vehicle charging stations across the country, although many of them are in disrepair. Fortunately, there are going to be more soon, thanks to the Biden Administration.

"Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Tuesday that his department has approved electric vehicle charging station plans for all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Buttigieg said the projects, covering 75,000 miles of highways, would 'help ensure that Americans in every part of the country — from the largest cities to the most rural communities — can be positioned to unlock the savings and benefits of electric vehicles.'" —Harold Maas

Earlier this year, the Biden administration allocated $5 billion to help states insert EV charging stations along interstates across the country.

Sadly, the manufacturing of electric vehicles does pollute enormously, but the long-term benefits of shifting to alternative energy instead of continuing on the road of destruction with gasoline-powered automobiles is certainly a step in the right direction.

Unfortunately, quite a few charging stations need to be fixed so that people aren't stranded with their electric vehicles, especially if they are in remote areas. Hopefully, these charging stations will be more efficient and more effective.