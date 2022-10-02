Opinion: Nutrition Labels Could Move to the Front of Food Packaging

It's no secret the Food and Drug Administration's regulations are arguably subjective: that's why so many consumers are fed up. In an effort to encourage transparency, the FDA has proposed rules to put the nutrition labels on the front of the packaging—just to ensure that customers see exactly what is inside of whatever they are purchasing immediately. This proposal is part of President Biden's 44-page plan to end hunger and diet-related diseases by 2030.

It's certainly taken the FDA more than long enough to take these steps: consumers deserve to know what is in their food, after all, and it seems that the health regulations have been unnecessarily lax for too many years.

Unfortunately, a lot of Americans are suffering from diseases related to their diets and extreme hunger, so this is an immensely positive step in the right direction. Hopefully, these changes will significantly improve the situation.

The definition of what is considered "healthy" has finally changed: manufacturers can now only label their items as such if they contain a significant amount of actual food from at least one of the food groups or subgroups. They are also required to limit certain nutrients, including saturated fat, sodium, and added sugar.

Too much sugar is extremely unhealthy, and too many nutrition labels on too many products have been too vague for far too long.

"Under the proposal, manufacturers can label their products 'healthy' if they contain a meaningful amount of food from at least one of the food groups or subgroups (such as fruit, vegetable or dairy) recommended by the dietary guidelines." —Laura Reiley