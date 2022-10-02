Santa Fe, NM

Opinion: The Forty under Forty Class Shows a Bright Future

Daniella Cressman
"The future of Santa Fe is bright. Just look at the profiles of the individuals chosen for the inaugural 40 Under Forty Top Business Leaders from the Santa Fe Hispanic Chamber of Commerce." —The New Mexican (Our View)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKxjz_0iI6Z1jT00
Agzam

Each individual has made a meaningful impact on The City Different in one way or another: these are entrepreneurs, financiers, nonprofit leaders, government workers, and service industry superstars. On Friday, they were honored at a sold-out dinner at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.

Profiles of the recipients were gathered by The New Mexican.

Tragically, two people died before the ceremony took place.

Muhammad Afzaal Hussain was allegedly killed by Muhammed Syed who has been charged in two out of four murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico. His son is also in custody. Muhammad Afzaal Hussain had done nothing wrong and was completely innocent. He was actually in the process of planning to relocate before the horrible incident occurred.

"Sadly, two of the recipients died before the awards ceremony. Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, was shot and killed in Albuquerque earlier this year...Michaelann Perea, 35, was participating in charity fundraiser, Bike for the Light, when she was struck by a vehicle and killed earlier this month..." —The New Mexican (Our View)

Each and every recipient is incredibly inspiring in one way or another: they combined passion, energy, and action to achieve extraordinary results.

"All of the 2022 class of top leaders contribute individually, and by bringing their passion and energy together, there’s the opportunity to create broader solutions through relationships and networks." —The New Mexican (Our View)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
8127 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

Beware of Scammers Attempting to Capitalize on Student Loan Forgiveness

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Macy's & Walmart Are Hiring Fewer Holiday Workers This Year, so It's a Good time to Start a Side Hustle

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

According to Companies Undergoing a 6-Month Experiment, a Four-Day Workweek Does not Decrease Productivity

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
91 comments
Arizona State

Opinion: An Arizona Judge Has Banned Abortion Statewide by Reinstating an 1864 Law

It seems that we are now regressing rapidly back to the 1800s in America—which is supposed to be the land of the free. On Friday, an Arizona judge lifted a 50-year-old injunction on a 19th-century abortion, nearly outlawing the procedure in the state: Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that Arizona's 1864 abortion law—which was codified in 1901 and then enjoined after the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision—supersedes a 15-week ban enacted by the state Legislature. Attorney General Mark Brnovich had asked the courts to clarify which law was valid—he had been pushing to uphold the arguably archaic and more comprehensive ban.

Read full story

Opinion: Hospitals Often Reap the Profits of Saddling Their Patients with Medical Debt

Hospitals are places that people are often skeptical of, especially in the U.S.A.—Unfortunately, too much corruption and injustice occur in our healthcare system, and it seems deeply unfair that people have to pay for life-saving care, especially when they simply cannot afford to.

Read full story
3 comments

Katie Couric Has Been Diagnosed with Cancer

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, medical, or technical matters.

Read full story

General Motors Has Postponed the Timeline for the Return of Its Employees to Its Offices after a Controversy

Many employees have been enjoying the benefits of working from home since the pandemic hit in 2020. Employers have had to adjust to the new normal—for better or for worse—and some are struggling to do so.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: The Biden Administration Has Approved States' Electric Vehicle Charging Station Plans

Climate change is worsening by the day, and too many folks are being affected by the reality of the situation. Unfortunately, for far too long, little action has been taken. There are already quite a few electric vehicle charging stations across the country, although many of them are in disrepair. Fortunately, there are going to be more soon, thanks to the Biden Administration.

Read full story
4 comments

President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Is Facing Its First Legal Roadblock

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Nutrition Labels Could Move to the Front of Food Packaging

It's no secret the Food and Drug Administration's regulations are arguably subjective: that's why so many consumers are fed up. In an effort to encourage transparency, the FDA has proposed rules to put the nutrition labels on the front of the packaging—just to ensure that customers see exactly what is inside of whatever they are purchasing immediately. This proposal is part of President Biden's 44-page plan to end hunger and diet-related diseases by 2030.

Read full story

The House Has Passed an Election Law Overhaul in Response to the January 6 Insurrection

"The House has passed legislation to overhaul the rules for certifying the results of a presidential election as lawmakers accelerate their response to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and Donald Trump’s failed attempt to remain in power." —Mary Clare Jalonick (Associated Press)

Read full story
7 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New Mexico

"Nate Bargatze is set to release his third Netflix special. The comedian will tape his latest feature for the streaming service while performing back-to-back shows in Phoenix on Sept. 24, but two days beforehand, he visits Albuquerque. Bargatze said that the last time he was in Albuquerque he took a self-guided 'Breaking Bad' tour, but he also has ties to the state through industry friends." —Carl Knauf.

Read full story

Opinion: Illegal Immigration Is a Very Real Issue, but It Should Be Easier to Move to the U.S.A.

I have very rarely come across someone who believes in a middle ground when it comes to immigration: most either selectively leave out the word "illegal" or "legal" when speaking about the issue, painting a picture of perfectly friendly individuals who are being unjustly targeted for their race while attempting to find a better life or describe an equally selective scenario where drug dealers and rapists are being illegally forcing themselves into the United States in record numbers.

Read full story
49 comments

New Mexico Medicaid Costs Have Risen along with Enrollment

"Medicaid costs — and enrollment — in New Mexico have grown over the past few years, due in part to coronavirus pandemic-driven measures that cover more low-income people affected by the COVID-19 crisis." —Robert Nott.

Read full story
2 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Details Have Been Released in a Deadly August Police Shooting

"On lapel camera videos Keshawn Thomas appeared to be confused and intoxicated when he sat down in the front seat of his 2022 Dodge Challenger to search the center console. It was a little after 11 p.m. Aug. 28 and officers had been called because he was passed out in his car – parked in the bay of a West Side gas station for about 2½ hours. The 27-year-old told officers he was 'going through a hard time' and they argued back and forth for several minutes before asking him to call someone for a ride home. Thomas handed an officer a loaded gun magazine and said he had a gun in the trunk before getting into the driver’s seat to look for his phone." —Elise Kaplan.

Read full story
7 comments
Albuquerque, NM

The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado Mall

"Albuquerque Police Department are searching for a subject with a gun at Coronado Mall." —Nick Catlin. The Coronado Mall is currently in lockdown as this search is being conducted.

Read full story
10 comments
Albuquerque, NM

An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast Albuquerque

"A police officer shot and injured a man who threw 'large rocks' at him during a foot pursuit early Wednesday morning in Northeast Albuquerque. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said 47-year-old Gabriel Garcia was treated for a gunshot wound and has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center." —Matthew Reisen.

Read full story
27 comments
Albuquerque, NM

BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest Albuquerque

"A call about a suspicious person inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon ended with Bernalillo County deputies fatally shooting a man in the South Valley. Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, did not identify the person killed and said no deputies were injured." —Matthew Reisen.

Read full story
7 comments
Taos, NM

A Taos Student Is in Stable Condition after Being Stabbed

"Taos Municipal Schools students were in remote learning Tuesday after a student was stabbed by a man outside of Taos High School on Monday, according to court documents and a statement from the school district." —Ryan Boetel.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy