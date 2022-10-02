Opinion: The Forty under Forty Class Shows a Bright Future

"The future of Santa Fe is bright. Just look at the profiles of the individuals chosen for the inaugural 40 Under Forty Top Business Leaders from the Santa Fe Hispanic Chamber of Commerce." —The New Mexican (Our View)

Each individual has made a meaningful impact on The City Different in one way or another: these are entrepreneurs, financiers, nonprofit leaders, government workers, and service industry superstars. On Friday, they were honored at a sold-out dinner at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.

Profiles of the recipients were gathered by The New Mexican.

Tragically, two people died before the ceremony took place.

Muhammad Afzaal Hussain was allegedly killed by Muhammed Syed who has been charged in two out of four murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico. His son is also in custody. Muhammad Afzaal Hussain had done nothing wrong and was completely innocent. He was actually in the process of planning to relocate before the horrible incident occurred.

"Sadly, two of the recipients died before the awards ceremony. Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, was shot and killed in Albuquerque earlier this year...Michaelann Perea, 35, was participating in charity fundraiser, Bike for the Light, when she was struck by a vehicle and killed earlier this month..." —The New Mexican (Our View)

Each and every recipient is incredibly inspiring in one way or another: they combined passion, energy, and action to achieve extraordinary results.

"All of the 2022 class of top leaders contribute individually, and by bringing their passion and energy together, there’s the opportunity to create broader solutions through relationships and networks." —The New Mexican (Our View)