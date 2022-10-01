The U.S.A Will Send Ukraine another $1.1 Billion in Aid

On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced another $1.1 billion in security aid for Ukraine. It said it will never recognize the "sham referendum" in four Russian-occupied Ukrainian regions. The U.S. also proclaimed that it would not recognize Moscow's annexation of those areas.

The U.S.A's financial aid to Ukraine now totals 16.2 billion dollars since February, when Russia invaded the country. The latest military assistance package consists of very effective weaponry as well as body armor.

"The latest military assistance package includes 18 High Mobility Rocket Systems, ammunition for the systems, 150 armored vehicles, other trucks and trailers, two radars for aerial drones, other radar equipment, and body armor." —Harold Mass

This is the 22nd aid package the U.S. has sent to Ukraine. It brings America's total financial commitment to $16.2 billion since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

The White House stated that it would never support the "sham referendum" and it will continue providing Kyiv with humanitarian and military assistance.

The announcement of the assistance package follows referendums that were held in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine.

The latest security assistance package is authorized through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative—or USAI—which uses funds appropriated by Congress.

"Unlike a presidential drawdown authority, which pulls weapons directly from U.S. stockpiles, the latest security assistance package is authorized through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, or USAI, which uses funds appropriated by Congress." —Amanda Macias

Ukraine is in dire straits and deserves every bit of aid it is receiving due to the incredibly dismal circumstances.