Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New Mexico

"Nate Bargatze is set to release his third Netflix special. The comedian will tape his latest feature for the streaming service while performing back-to-back shows in Phoenix on Sept. 24, but two days beforehand, he visits Albuquerque. Bargatze said that the last time he was in Albuquerque he took a self-guided 'Breaking Bad' tour, but he also has ties to the state through industry friends." —Carl Knauf

Nate Bargatze is a fan of Albuquerque, New Mexico after dropping by and is making a point to do a show in Duke City as part of "The Raincheck Tour" which he is currently on.

"Bargatze is currently on 'The Raincheck Tour,' which started this month and will run through the end of the year. Leading up to the Phoenix taping, he explained the September shows are vital to make sure his routine is in order, including the timing of his delivery." —Carl Knauf

The show will feature all-new material from Bargatze.

"The tour will feature all new material from Bargatze, who has become a popular act in stand-up comedy. He is celebrating 20 years as a comic, and has been featured a plethora of times across the late-night talk show circuit, including one of the first to perform on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'" —Carl Knauf

In addition to his television appearances, Bargatze has two comedy albums to his name.

"In addition to his television appearances, Bargatze has two comedy albums, 'Yelled at by a Clown' and 'Full Time Magic.' The former peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 10 Comedy Charts in 2014 and the latter reached No. 1 in 2015. Bargatze released his first hour-long Netflix special, 'The Tennessee Kid,' in 2019, and his sophomore feature, 'The Greatest Average American,' came out two years later. That special earned him a Grammy nomination." —Carl Knauf

Bargatze is excited to tape his upcoming special.

“I’m very excited about this hour, I’m excited to tape it...I’ve done over 200 shows leading up to it, so I think I have it down exactly how I want it.” —Nate Bargatze

The show will take place at 7:00 p.m. on September 22, 2022 at the Kiva Auditorium on 401 Second NW. The ticket costs range from $39.75-$223. You can learn ticketmaster.com.