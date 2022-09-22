Opinion: Illegal Immigration Is a Very Real Issue, but It Should Be Easier to Move to the U.S.A.

I have very rarely come across someone who believes in a middle ground when it comes to immigration: most either selectively leave out the word "illegal" or "legal" when speaking about the issue, painting a picture of perfectly friendly individuals who are being unjustly targeted for their race while attempting to find a better life or describe an equally selective scenario where drug dealers and rapists are being illegally forcing themselves into the United States in record numbers.

The truth of the matter is that neither party—for the most part—actually acknowledges both sides of immigration: On one hand, it should be easier for people from South America to enter the United States legally and become U.S. citizens. On the other hand, there are drug dealers and border security is sorely needed. It's not racist to not simply assume that every immigrant is a good person with pure intentions. Honestly, I would argue that it's racist to generalize an entire group in a positive or negative manner.

While I adamantly disagree with treating anyone inhumanely, separating children from their families, and engaging in increasingly horrific actions, more border security—enforced in a compassionate manner—is needed.

Then there is the issue of actually attempting to become a citizen—a process that is nearly impossible for many. That being said, a lot of countries have stringent regulations when it comes to citizenship for legitimate reasons.

"One can become a U.S. Citizen through a variety of means—birth in the United States, birth abroad to a U.S. citizen parent, or through the naturalization process. For all of these, a specific series of legal requirements must be met. At the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico, we can provide certification of U.S. citizenship for eligible individuals born abroad to U.S. citizen parents. We also process Certificates of Loss of Nationality for those U.S. citizens who would like to give up their U.S. citizenship or believe that they have expatriated themselves." —U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Mexico

It is not easy to get a green card, however, and that process should be far more straightforward.