New Mexico Medicaid Costs Have Risen along with Enrollment

Details Have Been Released in a Deadly August Police Shooting

"On lapel camera videos Keshawn Thomas appeared to be confused and intoxicated when he sat down in the front seat of his 2022 Dodge Challenger to search the center console. It was a little after 11 p.m. Aug. 28 and officers had been called because he was passed out in his car – parked in the bay of a West Side gas station for about 2½ hours. The 27-year-old told officers he was 'going through a hard time' and they argued back and forth for several minutes before asking him to call someone for a ride home. Thomas handed an officer a loaded gun magazine and said he had a gun in the trunk before getting into the driver’s seat to look for his phone." —Elise Kaplan.