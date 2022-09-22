New Mexico Medicaid Costs Have Risen along with Enrollment

"Medicaid costs — and enrollment — in New Mexico have grown over the past few years, due in part to coronavirus pandemic-driven measures that cover more low-income people affected by the COVID-19 crisis." —Robert Nott
"About 978,000 New Mexicans were enrolled in the program as of August, David Scrase, Cabinet secretary of the state Human Services Department, told members of the Legislative Finance Committee on Wednesday in Taos Ski Valley." —Robert Nott
Medicaid provides residents with access to prescription medications, immunizations, and doctor's visits.
Unsurprisingly, Medicaid spending increased largely due to the worldwide pandemic.
A hearing brief on Medicaid prepared by Legislative Finance Committee analysts said between fiscal years 2017 and 2021, Medicaid spending increased 50 percent — from $5.6 billion to almost $8.4 billion. However, most of that increase came in fiscal years 2020 and 2021, the first two years New Mexico was grappling with the COVID-19 crisis. Cost-driving factors in the rising expense rates include membership growth and increased managed care costs in both the physical and behavioral health categories, as well as managed care costs for long-term services, such as nursing homes. All told, those managed costs make up more than 80 percent of all Medicaid expenditures, according to the report. Not all the money comes from the state’s general fund, as federal financial support also covers some services — including for hospitals on tribal and pueblo land. In addition, American Rescue Plan Act funding is available through a Medicaid home and community service-based waiver program." —Robert Nott
New Mexico's three managed care organizations each receive monthly payments to provide care for Medicaid enrollees.
"The state’s three managed care organizations — Presbyterian Health Plan Inc., Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Western Sky Community Care — all receive monthly payments to provide care for Medicaid enrollees. Representatives from all three groups spoke briefly about the value of Medicaid and how it helps those with limited services access continual health care. Brandon Fryar, president of Presbyterian Health Plan, said Medicaid is vital as more New Mexicans in a post-pandemic era switch from either not seeing their doctors or using virtual telemedicine procedures to returning to hospitals and medical offices in person. That’s particularly true as the state’s residents age and need more care, Fryar said, noting a recent report said by 2030, 25 percent of New Mexicans are expected to be 65 or older." —Robert Nott
According to Scrase, pandemic-related emergency orders will run out next year.
"Scrase said pandemic-related emergency orders that have expanded Medicaid access for many, but not all, residents will run out early next year. He estimates at least 85,000 New Mexicans will have to be moved into an alternative health insurance plan. He said his agency will help those people navigate the state’s health insurance plan as one possible option." —Robert Nott
